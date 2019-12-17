Time for some pure unadulterated afternoon bike porn (for actual porn see the O-Seat)... this is a Festka Spectre - already with a top-of-the-range spec featuring Lightweight carbon wheels and SRAM Red AXS groupset - with the addition of an incredibly detailed porcelain-style paintjob from artist Michal Bačák.

Most of the fine brush strokes are in a light blue paint, but there are also 24 carat gold details throughout the frameset. It took a whole 13 months to complete, with "every single detail carefully thought out and consulted with the client" according to Festka.

Despite its delicate appearance the bike is still ready to race and rides every inch the same as another Festka Spectre with a less audacious paintjob... and with the bike valued at $35,000, you'd hope it would. We're not quite sure how one would go about actually buying it, but you can find out more on the Feskta website here and watch a video of it getting painted up here.