"Road safety must be prioritised over speed" - Dutch approve plans for 30km/h speed limits in built-up areas; Three billion mile increase in London traffic; A day for the sprinters at La Vuelta?; Towpath debate continues + more on the live blog

The Netherlands' House of Representatives this week approved the plan to cut the default speed limit from 50km/h (31mph) to 30km/h (18mph) in built-up areas.

"This is a very strong signal sent in The Netherlands that road safety must be prioritised over speed in built-up areas, even more in areas with a dense concentration of pedestrians and cyclists," said Morten Kabell, co-CEO of the European Cyclists' Federation.

According to the ECF's research, a pedestrian or cyclist being hit by a car at 50 km/h will lead to a fatality in 20% of cases, this falls to just 3% at 30 km/h; a near seven-fold reduction.

In the UK, the default speed limit in built-up areas is 30mph (48kp/h).