Live blog

"Road safety must be prioritised over speed" - Dutch approve plans for 30km/h speed limits in built-up areas; Three billion mile increase in London traffic; A day for the sprinters at La Vuelta?; Towpath debate continues + more on the live blog

It's Thursday and Dan Alexander is in the hot seat for all your live blog needs...
Thu, Oct 29, 2020 09:09
An old-style bike counter in the Netherlands (CC BY-NC-SA 2.0 Will Vanlue:Flickr)
11:58
La Vuelta stage nine

 

La Vuelta S9

Stage nine of La Vuelta gets underway in the next few minutes and the profile suggests it should be one for the sprinters.

Sam Bennett starts as favourite but there are a couple of uncategorised climbs near the end of the day where we could see some late attacks. 

11:18
Calls for UK to follow Netherlands' lead on speed limits
11:30
10:47
Netherlands plan to reduce default speed limit
Better facilities, like these in the Netherlands, woiuld encourage people to cycle more (CC BY-NC-SA 2.0 licenced by MarkA:Flickr)

The Netherlands' House of Representatives this week approved the plan to cut the default speed limit from 50km/h (31mph) to 30km/h (18mph) in built-up areas.

"This is a very strong signal sent in The Netherlands that road safety must be prioritised over speed in built-up areas, even more in areas with a dense concentration of pedestrians and cyclists," said Morten Kabell, co-CEO of the European Cyclists' Federation.

According to the ECF's research, a pedestrian or cyclist being hit by a car at 50 km/h will lead to a fatality in 20% of cases, this falls to just 3% at 30 km/h; a near seven-fold reduction.

In the UK, the default speed limit in built-up areas is 30mph (48kp/h).

10:30
More of your views on towpath cycling

 

Towpath cyclists (CC BY-NC 2.0 Tom Blackwell:Flickr)

After the news yesterday that a controversial ban on cycling on a towpath in Henley was overturned, we asked if our readers thought towpaths can work as a safe and practical environment for both cyclists and pedestrians?

Here are some of your views...  

09:59
Vuelta photography
08:52
London's roads saw an increase in traffic between 2009 and 2019 of more than three billion miles

The data was highlighted by Hackney councillor Jon Burke and showed a massive spike in the number of miles driven on London's roads between 2009 and 2019.

In 2009 there were still just under 19 billion miles driven in London, but that number had rocketed to nearly 23 billion by 2019.

Councillor Burke is an outspoken supporter of LTNs (Low Traffic Neighbourhoods) and has campaigned for increased cycling infrastructure despite claims from some that it increases congestion.

09:41
Perfect timing
09:16
Aftermath of La Vuelta stage 8

Nobody can accuse Dan Martin of not trying hard enough. The Irishman finished third on yesterday's summit finish at La Vuelta behind race leader Richard Carapaz and stage winner Primoz Roglic.

Latest Comments