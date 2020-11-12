Attempted murder arrest after driver allegedly crashed into cyclist on purpose

Police in Staffordshire have arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after a driver allegedly forced a cyclist off the road on purpose.

The incident took place in Tinkers Lane in Brewood, a market town around 10 kilometres north of Wolverhampton, at approximately 1.30pm on Sunday 8 November.

The victim, a man aged 77, was not seriously injured but sustained bruising when he was struck by a black Fiat 500 and thrown into a hedgerow.

Staffordshire Police say that the arrest was made following an allegation that the driver of the car deliberately crashed into the cyclist.

Detective Chief Inspector David Wain said: “Thanks to the team’s hard work, a male from Penkridge, was arrested in the early hours of the morning.

“He remains in police custody while inquiries continue.”

Anyone who has information about the incident is requested to contact officers on 101 quoting incident number 472 of 8 November, or the charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

