Chloé Dygert reveals horrific leg gash after crashing out of worlds time trial; Filippo Ganna new men's TT world champion ; Richie Porte + Tom Pidcock sign for Ineos; Specialized Diverge gets the 13 speed treatment + more on the live blog

The Australian, who just finished a career-best third at the Tour de France, will jump ship from Trek-Segafredo to join Ineos for 2021, reuniting him with the team he rode for under the Team Sky banner between 2012-2015. The team have also confirmed the signings of Tom Pidcock, Dani Martinez and Laurens De Plus.

Last weekend Sir Dave Brailsford said he was looking to rebuild the team after a disappointing Tour de France, bringing in "some experience and some new young talent"; and these four transfers certainly fit the bill, after already confirming that Adam Yates will also join from Mitchelton-Scott.

On Porte, Brailsford said: “Richie’s richly-deserved podium at the Tour de France once again demonstrated that he’s one of the best riders in the peloton. He’s a world class climber, time triallist, and if you are building a team to be competitive against the world’s best then you’d want Richie Porte by your side.



"We already know how each other works, he knows how we race, and with the wealth of experience that Richie now has he has so much to offer the team. We really are extremely pleased to welcome him back!"

Pidcock is currently in Italy for his first world championships, most recently posting a course recce video to his Instagram Stories. He commented: “I am incredibly excited and proud to be signing for the Ineos Grenadiers. Like so many British cyclists of my generation, I have always aspired to race on the road with this team - to me, the best in the world.



“I just want to keep racing, learning and growing as a bike rider, and having the opportunity to do that in this team is amazing. I feel like I’m ready for the WorldTour but also excited to keep exploring multiple disciplines with the support of this team behind me.”