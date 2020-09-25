Support road.cc

Live blog

Chloé Dygert reveals horrific leg gash after crashing out of worlds time trial; Filippo Ganna new men's TT world champion ; Richie Porte + Tom Pidcock sign for Ineos; Specialized Diverge gets the 13 speed treatment + more on the live blog

It's Friday! Jack Sexty is here to provide your lead live blog coverage today with other members of the team chipping in intermittently.....
Fri, Sep 25, 2020 09:29
14:37
*Offensive content warning*: Hackney Councillor receives death threats over Low Traffic Neighbourhood schemes

It appears the row over LTNs has sunk to a new, despicable low - more to follow on this ugly developing story later this afternoon. 

14:28
Actually it won't be an Ineos 1-2-3

...because the hugely talented Wout van Aert stormed into the lead, before Filippo Ganna bested his time by 26 seconds to claim the world title. Rohan Dennis could only manage fifth, with Stefan Küng in third and Thomas in fourth. 

14:21
World's TT latest: it could be an Ineos 1-2-3

Geraint Thomas is currently fastest, with Filippo Ganna and Rohan Dennis still to finish. Ganna is currently besting his Aussie teammate by around 20 seconds. 

12:50
Should Annemiek van Vleuten race world championship road race with a broken wrist? Some people don't seem to think so

The defending world champion has insisted that doctors have assured her there is no greater risk is she falls on it again than before she suffered the fracture; but some on social media have said that riding on with the injury could be setting a bad example.

With nasty injuries the theme of the day so far, should Van Vleuten be allowed to race?

12:48
Ahmed Badreddin Wais of Syria is first to start the men's elite time trial at world champs

Wais has competed in the last three world championship time trials, and is first down the ramp this year. The 29-year-old fled Syria in 2014, reuniting with his family in Turkey before gaining refugee status in Switzerland. Due to the "physical and emotional toll" of his ordeal, Wais didn't start competing again until 2017. 

12:46
FOI request reveals there is more waiting and less fixing to come for fed up broken bike owners
12:07
Chloé Dygert gets hundreds of well wishes from the cycling world and beyond after horror crash

We'll spare you the gory image again (it's further down the page) but Joanna Rowsell Shand, Daniel Lloyd and the folks at Zwift are among the hundreds who have sent healing vibes to the American today.  

12:45
Full story on Essex phallic pothole protest
11:10
Hungry for something new from Specialized? Here's a 13-speed Diverge to whet your appetite
2021 Specialized Diverge with Campagnolo Ekar groupset

As it appears the launch of a different brand new product from Specialized hasn't gone to plan so far, here's a Diverge with the new 13 speed Campagnolo Ekar groupset on it instead. 

Specialized mixed with Campagnolo has become a bit of a rare beast in recent years, but this announcement sees the two back together on the flagship adventure bike from the Big S. The Diverge LTD Carbon with Ekar 1x is priced at £6,400, and should be available soon.

10:03
Ineos Grenadiers sign Richie Porte, and confirm Tom Pidcock rumours

The Australian, who just finished a career-best third at the Tour de France, will jump ship from Trek-Segafredo to join Ineos for 2021, reuniting him with the team he rode for under the Team Sky banner between 2012-2015. The team have also confirmed the signings of Tom Pidcock, Dani Martinez and Laurens De Plus. 

Last weekend Sir Dave Brailsford said he was looking to rebuild the team after a disappointing Tour de France, bringing in "some experience and some new young talent"; and these four transfers certainly fit the bill, after already confirming that Adam Yates will also join from Mitchelton-Scott. 

On Porte, Brailsford said: “Richie’s richly-deserved podium at the Tour de France once again demonstrated that he’s one of the best riders in the peloton. He’s a world class climber, time triallist, and if you are building a team to be competitive against the world’s best then you’d want Richie Porte by your side. 
 
"We already know how each other works, he knows how we race, and with the wealth of experience that Richie now has he has so much to offer the team. We really are extremely pleased to welcome him back!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Arrived in Italy ✅ Course recce done ✅ Race ⏳ 📷: @swpix_cycling

A post shared by ᵀᴼᴹ ᴾᴵᴰᶜᴼᶜᴷ (@tompidcock) on

Pidcock is currently in Italy for his first world championships, most recently posting a course recce video to his Instagram Stories. He commented: “I am incredibly excited and proud to be signing for the Ineos Grenadiers. Like so many British cyclists of my generation, I have always aspired to race on the road with this team - to me, the best in the world.
 
“I just want to keep racing, learning and growing as a bike rider, and having the opportunity to do that in this team is amazing. I feel like I’m ready for the WorldTour but also excited to keep exploring multiple disciplines with the support of this team behind me.”

09:09
Mens world champs time trial: Rohan Dennis to start title defence at 2:54pm

The Australian's Tour de France-winning teammate Geraint Thomas is off half an hour before him, with Filippo Ganna starting at 14:52. 

08:30
"I remember thinking what if I can get my bike can I still win? Then I looked down and saw my leg"... Chloé Dygert takes to social media to thank well-wishers after horror crash

*WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT*

As we reported yesterday, the 2019 world time trial champion was on track to defend her title in Emilia Romagna, but went straight over a barrier after losing control of her bike on a descent. The footage was terrifying and early reports last night suggested she was conscious and communicating with doctors, but Dygert appears to be through the worst after posting an update on social media this morning... although she's been left with a monster gash on her left leg, and it's a relief she didn't attempt to get back on her bike.  

USA Cycling have also released a new statement on the 23-year-old's condition, saying: "As a result of Chloe Dygert’s crash in today’s World Championship Time Trial, she has sustained a laceration to her left leg. She is out of surgery, resting comfortably and is expected to make a full recovery.

"Thank you everyone for the well-wishes and we ask that you please respect the privacy of [Chloé] and her family at this time."

08:18
Essex Town gets a visit from 'W*nksy', as local potholes are decorated with crude symbols

Residents of Wivenhoe, which is apparently known for its 'creative arts scene', have been treated to some life drawing on their neglected roads recently, as a host of phallic paintings have appeared around a number of the town's most dangerous potholes. 

Wivenhoe ward councillor Mark Cory told the Gazette: “I can laugh at the new graffiti, but being let down for months and months by Essex County Council is more offensive to me.

“I have reported these potholes over the past year, they filled some, but left many to grow larger and more dangerous.

“It is unacceptable Essex County Council had to be shamed into action.”

An Essex Highways spokesman confirmed efforts would be made to do some 'make safe' repairs around the potholes and cover the graffiti, but insisted the best way to report road defects was by using Essex Council's 'report a pothole' function on their website. He added: “Drawing pictures around defects in a road can be both distractingly dangerous to drivers and offensive to passers-by, especially children.

“It doesn’t make any difference to our road maintenance priorities as we deal with defects using a risk assessment process that enables us to deal with the worst problems first."

If Essex Highways are prompted to act fast, it wouldn't be the first time a glans-themed protest has succeeded in speeding up pothole repairs. Back in 2015, we reported on another anonymous anti-pothole campaigner based in Greater Manchester who claimed that his artwork was yielding results; however Bury Council said the clean-up jobs were costing money that could be used to repair roads. 

