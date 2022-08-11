Grant Shapps’ dangerous cycling law “the wrong answer to a rare problem”, says Cycling UK; USADA catch another big fish – oh, wait; Protection versus Paint + more on the live blog

Believe it or not, but it’s been ten long years since the Lance Armstrong empire was toppled by the “Reasoned Decision”; a watershed moment for professional cycling that resulted in THAT interview with Oprah, and Brad Wiggins’ head scratching ‘Santa tripping on his sleigh’ analogy (or something along those lines).

In the decade following the long-awaited demise of “the most sophisticated, professionalised and successful doping programme that sport has ever seen”, the United States Anti-Doping Agency has – quite understandably – focused its mighty attention on the most illustrious dopers, cheaters and scoundrels of the American Cat 4 peloton.

The latest of these weekend warriors to be crushed by Travis Tygart’s long arm is crit botherer Jackson ‘Huntley’ Nash, who has received a lifetime ban from USADA for multiple anti-doping violations.

Nash, who came to the attention of the anti-doping agency in December 2021 after a tip from a whistleblower, has been found guilty of seven different violations, including possessing and using, or attempting to use, the banned substances testosterone, clenbuterol, oxandrolone, and anastrozole.

He was also deemed to have trafficked and administered banned substances to another athlete, including human growth hormone and clenbuterol, and encouraged another athlete to take banned drugs. According to USADA, Nash retaliated against the investigation by “filing a meritless petition for a protective order against an individual based in part on the individual’s report to USADA of Nash’s anti-doping rule violations”.

Nash, a former pro motorbike racer whose best results in recent years include wins at a Cat 1-3 criterium in Dahlonega, Georgia, in 2019 and two ‘Spin the District’ Cat 2-3 crits in 2018, has been banned for life from cycling, backdated to 30 June 2022, while all of his results since 15 December 2021 – the day evidence was first collected for the investigation – have been stripped.

“This is yet another case that demonstrates the power of investigations in the shared fight to protect sport and athletes’ rights,” said USADA’s CEO Travis Tygart in a statement.

“As always, we will thoroughly investigate and act on evidence of doping violations, and greatly appreciate the assistance of those who come forward on behalf of clean sport.”

> New Zealand national road race champion Olivia Ray admits to using banned substances

Weekend racer Nash’s case does have implications, however, for the world of professional cycling. Last month, his former partner, New Zealand national road race champion Olivia Ray, admitted to taking banned substances, which she claimed owed to pressure from Nash.

Ray was dropped by Women’s World Tour team Human Powered Health earlier this year and is waiting for USADA’s final decision on a ban, which if imposed will last for four years.

“I took stuff from about November to December, just the month of November,” Ray told the New Zealand Herald.

“I wasn't racing. I wasn't going to have anything in me for when I raced. I thought in a way it was acceptable because I wasn't affecting the race, I wasn't cheating. I was doing it in a safe space on my own to see what it was like.

“In my head it was, I didn't hurt anyone and I did it when I wasn't racing, I wasn't tested, I've never tested positive, I will have it out of my system before I get tested again.”