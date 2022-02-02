Support road.cc

Live blog

"Read the Highway Code!": Confrontational close pass van driver fined £220; Bernal needs second spinal operation; Pidcock's rainbow bands; G rumbled by Phil Gaimon; But cyclists + more on the live blog

Dan Alexander is here once again to take you past the midway point in the week on the live blog
Wed, Feb 02, 2022 09:00
27
11:02
But cyclists...
10:54
'Tenby' looks nice...G rumbled by Phil Gaimon

G made a thing of uploading delightful looking ocean vistas and sunny training snaps this winter, often titled with nods to Wales. Obviously us, being gullible, and many of his followers, took this as G enjoying some unseasonably lovely Welsh weather. Eventually, we cottoned on to the joke...

But now we have proof...you're not in Tenby, G...but California...

Promise there's some non-Ineos content, and non-pro cycling, coming next...just so happens they've got a lot of big names doing notable things... 

10:43
Egan Bernal to undergo second spinal injury following training crash in Colombia
Egan Bernal training crash (Mundo Ciclistico/Twitter)

Ineos Grenadiers climber Egan Bernal remains in intensive care this week and will undergo a second operation on his spine. 

> Egan Bernal in intensive care following successful surgery on training crash injuries

The 25-year-old is set for another surgery on the cervical section above the thoracic vertebrae, following further examinations by doctors at Clínica Universidad de La Sabana hospital in Bogotá.

Hospital director Juan Guillermo Ortiz Martínez said...

After moving forward in the recovery of the areas involved in his polytrauma (musculoskeletal, respiratory, hemodynamic and neurological systems), new diagnostic images were performed and it was determined, in an interdisciplinary manner, that the patient will undergo surgery on the cervical spine. This intervention will favour the process of rehabilitating him. This intervention will take place tomorrow [Wednesday] afternoon.

We move forward with the patient in all his recovery processes, confident in his prompt improvement. We will be reporting the post-operative evolution of the athlete at the time the procedure is finished.

Bernal told fans he is grateful for the hospital's help after having a 95 per cent chance of being a paraplegic following the collision with a parked bus... 

10:04
The champion of the world

Too bad he's heading straight onto the road...but at least we can look forward to seeing this next winter.

> History maker Tom Pidcock solos to rainbow jersey at cyclocross worlds

Catch all the reaction from Pidcock's win on Monday's live blog...there are memes, amusing childhood anecdotes and all the stair-running content you could ever wish to see. 

08:43
"Read the Highway Code!": Confrontational close pass van driver fined £220

"Read the Highway Code!"...if ever a phrase summed up the past week as a UK-based cycling journalist...

This performance, from last February, earned the driver four points on their licence, £220 fine, £110 costs and a £34 surcharge. Totally worth the impatience...

Hampshire Police, unsurprisingly, took a dim view of the driving, concluding "you're [not actually] in the middle of the road" is never an excuse for an aggressive close pass.

CyclingMikey was one of the many to comment on the clip, replying to someone having a pop at the rider for hitting the van: "Don't threaten someone's life with potentially three tonnes of van, and you won't have to worry about someone banging on the van. It's completely normal to bang on any vehicle coming that close."

Jeremy Vine also chipped in with congratulations for the outcome from the police.

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been enjoying life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England.

