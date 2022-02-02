"Read the Highway Code!": Confrontational close pass van driver fined £220; Bernal needs second spinal operation; Pidcock's rainbow bands; G rumbled by Phil Gaimon; But cyclists + more on the live blog

- News
- Reviews
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Accessories - misc
- Computer mounts
- Bags
- Bar ends
- Bike bags & cases
- Bottle cages
- Bottles
- Cameras
- Car racks
- Child seats
- Computers
- Glasses
- GPS units
- Helmets
- Lights - front
- Lights - rear
- Lights - sets
- Locks
- Mirrors
- Mudguards
- Racks
- Pumps & CO2 inflators
- Puncture kits
- Reflectives
- Smart watches
- Stands and racks
- Trailers
- Clothing
- Components
- Bar tape & grips
- Bottom brackets
- Brake & gear cables
- Brake & STI levers
- Brake pads & spares
- Brakes
- Cassettes & freewheels
- Chains
- Chainsets & chainrings
- Derailleurs - front
- Derailleurs - rear
- Forks
- Gear levers & shifters
- Groupsets
- Handlebars & extensions
- Headsets
- Hubs
- Inner tubes
- Pedals
- Quick releases & skewers
- Saddles
- Seatposts
- Stems
- Wheels
- Tyres
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Buyers Guides
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Clothing
- Components
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Features
- Forum
- Recommends
- Podcast
So there are three types of pedestrian crossing lights...
No, but there's a whole stack of previous comments about it, including from the reviewer...
Simple question....
That tweet lead me to this gem ! https://twitter.com/CycleCalm/status/1488643055439777796
More power / more money?
Seen this? https://youtu.be/a3SLfuwGaPo
What concession?
and definitely not to people you don't know
Thanks, useful suggestions. I've cleaned the contacts with contact spray and there is no visible corrosion, and I've tried it with multiple batches...
Nice to see a bike almost entirely made in Europe. Hopefully we'll see more and more locally made bikes/components given recent announcements from...