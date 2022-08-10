If Carlsberg did group rides: Mathieu van der Poel and Remco Evenepoel become training buddies; Coffees on Cav; These pesky cyclists think they're in the Tour de France; Patrick Lefevere criticises "life-threatening" race finishes + more on the live blog

Proper local newspaper story this one, all credit to Warwickshire World...

Cav and his Isle of Man teammates gave a new family-run cafe a boost when all 14 of them popped in for coffees on Friday.

"It seemed as if there were about a million bicycles parked up here and when they came in they asked if we were OK to serve so many of them," owner Charlotte Price said.

"Before long we realised Mark Cavendish was among them. They were more than happy to have some photos taken with us and were very friendly. One of them said he loved his hot chocolate and they all seemed to enjoy the break. We've only been open for eight months so for them to come and visit us as a independent family-run business was so nice.

"Every little helps and it really meant a lot to us."