Live blog

If Carlsberg did group rides: Mathieu van der Poel and Remco Evenepoel become training buddies; Coffees on Cav; These pesky cyclists think they're in the Tour de France; Patrick Lefevere criticises "life-threatening" race finishes + more on the live blog

Dan Alexander is here to take you through the middle of the week on the live blog...before promptly running away for a few days of holiday (at least that means you'll get Ryan back on the blog tomorrow)...
Wed, Aug 10, 2022 09:10
If Carlsberg did group rides: Mathieu van der Poel and Remco Evenepoel become training buddies; Coffees on Cav; These pesky cyclists think they're in the Tour de France; Patrick Lefevere criticises "life-threatening" race finishes + more on the live blogMathieu van der Poel Strava
11:41
Lance ties the knot... in France

Interesting location, but we'll roll with it...

Don't all send your 'I don't care, why are you covering him' comments at once, it would be good to spread them out through the afternoon.

Anyway, I wonder who'll get the exclusive 'tell all' gossip interview first? Oprah?

11:32
11:21
Tour de Prank

As road.cc Simon has pointed out in the comments there's another cycling prank out there worth a mention on the live blog. Dating back to 2009, I was today years old when I got to see this for the first time...

Glorious.

09:34
09:10
Coffees on Cav

Proper local newspaper story this one, all credit to Warwickshire World...

Cav and his Isle of Man teammates gave a new family-run cafe a boost when all 14 of them popped in for coffees on Friday.

"It seemed as if there were about a million bicycles parked up here and when they came in they asked if we were OK to serve so many of them," owner Charlotte Price said.

"Before long we realised Mark Cavendish was among them. They were more than happy to have some photos taken with us and were very friendly. One of them said he loved his hot chocolate and they all seemed to enjoy the break. We've only been open for eight months so for them to come and visit us as a independent family-run business was so nice.

"Every little helps and it really meant a lot to us."

09:09
08:59
Patrick Lefevere criticises "life-threatening" race finishes

We've seen what Remco's up to, but what about his boss? Well, Patrick Lefevere's Nieuwsblad columns are always good for a soundbite (can something in print have a soundbite?)... although today's is a little less controversial than some from the past...

Burgos crash (GCN/Eurosport)

Criticising race organisers for what he called "life-threatening" dangerous sprint finishes, the outspoken Belgian said his team "currently have three riders in hospital, that says enough".

Burgos crash (GCN/Eurosport)

"That fall in Burgos, in particular, should never have happened. Such a speed bump five hundred meters from the finish, on a road on a descent, that is life-threatening. Those things are made to make cars run slower, but those riders fly over it in full final at seventy kilometers per hour," he wrote.

You'll have no complaints from us today, Patrick, no complaints at all...

08:46
These pesky cyclists think they're in the Tour de France
07:43
If Carlsberg did group rides: Mathieu van der Poel and Remco Evenepoel become training buddies

Picture the scene: you're lazily winding through the hills of Calpe, minding your own business, when that all-too-familiar buzz of riders approaching behind snaps you from your summer haze. But you aren't passed by any old plodders... no, the sharp calves, golden tan, pristine pro kits and monstrous watts which just dropped you, in fact, belong to not one but two of the peloton's most absurdly talented bike riders — Remco Evenepoel and Mathieu van der Poel.

 

If you're like me you'd probably sprint onto the wheel, try to stay there, blow up spectacularly (less than 30 seconds later), and then try to convince yourself they were 'going full gas', not effortlessly spinning their legs...

 

Perhaps this is the new plan to beat Wout van Aert: assemble an Avengers cycling cast of anyone and everyone capable of challenging him...

MvdP, just back to training (or at least just back to sharing rides on Strava), seemed to be taking things a tad easier than Vuelta-ready Remco, whose activity laps include three big 20-minute efforts, simulating those sustained climbs of Grand Tour racing.

So how's Remco looking? Oh, you know, fairly normal... just smashing three minutes off a KOM up a 6km climb at 10 per cent... nothing too crazy...just four minutes faster than FDJ pair David Gaudu and Thibaut Pinot did...

Remco Evenepoel Strava

Remco averaged 30km/h+ average speed during the pair's 3,150m of climbing through the hills of southern Spain, leaving Mathieu to title his ride 'Sauna day'...

Idea for a programme...'Blood, sweat and tyres'...two riders of the WorldTour chat in the sauna, sharing anecdotes, jokes and training advice, all while in the mild discomfort of the sauna...

I'll stop pretending to be Alan Partridge now...

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

