If Carlsberg did group rides: Mathieu van der Poel and Remco Evenepoel become training buddies; Coffees on Cav; These pesky cyclists think they're in the Tour de France; Patrick Lefevere criticises "life-threatening" race finishes + more on the live blog

Picture the scene: you're lazily winding through the hills of Calpe, minding your own business, when that all-too-familiar buzz of riders approaching behind snaps you from your summer haze. But you aren't passed by any old plodders... no, the sharp calves, golden tan, pristine pro kits and monstrous watts which just dropped you, in fact, belong to not one but two of the peloton's most absurdly talented bike riders — Remco Evenepoel and Mathieu van der Poel.
If you're like me you'd probably sprint onto the wheel, try to stay there, blow up spectacularly (less than 30 seconds later), and then try to convince yourself they were 'going full gas', not effortlessly spinning their legs...
Perhaps this is the new plan to beat Wout van Aert: assemble an Avengers cycling cast of anyone and everyone capable of challenging him...
MvdP, just back to training (or at least just back to sharing rides on Strava), seemed to be taking things a tad easier than Vuelta-ready Remco, whose activity laps include three big 20-minute efforts, simulating those sustained climbs of Grand Tour racing.
So how's Remco looking? Oh, you know, fairly normal... just smashing three minutes off a KOM up a 6km climb at 10 per cent... nothing too crazy...just four minutes faster than FDJ pair David Gaudu and Thibaut Pinot did...
Remco averaged 30km/h+ average speed during the pair's 3,150m of climbing through the hills of southern Spain, leaving Mathieu to title his ride 'Sauna day'...
Idea for a programme...'Blood, sweat and tyres'...two riders of the WorldTour chat in the sauna, sharing anecdotes, jokes and training advice, all while in the mild discomfort of the sauna...
I'll stop pretending to be Alan Partridge now...