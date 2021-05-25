Giro chainsaw massacre: Egan Bernal chased up Passo Giau by superfan lumberjacks; Reaction to Gwent Police warning swearing cyclists; Gravel bike interest soars since start of pandemic; On the beers; Froome talks 2020 regrets + more on the live blog

Gwent Police confirmed to us that cyclists who submit videos of dangerous driving may find themselves being prosecuted for their own behaviour, including swearing. This came after we were sent a close pass by a reader in which the cyclist can be heard dropping a few shocked expletives at the driver overtaking him as they roll up to a give way sign.
We could have filled the live blog for the entire day with all the exasperated effing and blinding replies our story received on social media. Here is the best of the reaction...
On Twitter, Dave said: "I am sorry officer for swearing at somebody that nearly killed me. I am certain that in that instant the most important aspect is to not outrage public decency."
Kev made us laugh...
HoarseMann suggested the enforcement of some driving offences be taken away from the police: "The solution to this problem does not lie with the police. They need enforcement of these sort of driving offences to be taken off them and given to a civil prosecution body - similar to council enforcement officers. It would be self-funding via fines, create jobs, free up police time and most importantly, make roads safer as the chance of getting caught would increase dramatically."
Sriracha commented: "This should not be complicated. Cause and effect - the effect can not occur first. If the motorist can be shown to have been goaded into intemperate action due to the pre-emptive swearing from the cyclist, maybe there is a case to prosecute the cyclist. I'm thinking here along the lines of, "come on then, you wouldn't dare, bring it on" peppered with swearing. But given that cause and effect are the other way around, the threat to the cyclist comes first and prompts the outburst of language, the police are simply displaying their prejudice."