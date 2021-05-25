Giro chainsaw massacre: Egan Bernal chased up Passo Giau by superfan lumberjacks; Reaction to Gwent Police warning swearing cyclists; Gravel bike interest soars since start of pandemic; On the beers; Froome talks 2020 regrets + more on the live blog

Chris Froome believes pursuit of race results and rushing back for the Tour de France last year was a mistake. The four-time Tour champion believes he should of focused on rehabilitation from serious injuries sustained at the 2019 Critérium du Dauphiné rather than aiming for quick results.

"In hindsight it would have been much better to really take time out and focus on the rehab side of things rather than chase things on the bike," he explained. "Getting to the end of last season, seeing the weaknesses I still had, it was clear the focus for the winter and the first part of this season needed to be trying to address those imbalances rather than chasing bike form.

"Having that goal of being ready for the tour meant I wasn’t doing my rehab properly. I was trying to get as fit as possible for July where I should have been engaged in the muscle imbalances."

Froome has invested in Hammerhead, the company whose Karoo 2 cycling computer is used by Israel Start-Up Nation. The undisclosed amount means the 36-year-old will join the brand's advisory board.