Giro chainsaw massacre: Egan Bernal chased up Passo Giau by superfan lumberjacks; Reaction to Gwent Police warning swearing cyclists; Gravel bike interest soars since start of pandemic; On the beers; Froome talks 2020 regrets + more on the live blog

It's Tuesday and there's a strange yellow ball in the sky...I'm sure it'll start raining soon...anyway, Dan Alexander is here for all your live blog updates...
Tue, May 25, 2021 09:06
11:43
Primary position
11:10
"In hindsight it would have been much better to really take time out and focus on rehab": Chris Froome's 2020 regrets
Chris Froome Israel Start-Up Nation (screenshot Chris Froome YouTube)

Chris Froome believes pursuit of race results and rushing back for the Tour de France last year was a mistake. The four-time Tour champion believes he should of focused on rehabilitation from serious injuries sustained at the 2019 Critérium du Dauphiné rather than aiming for quick results.

"In hindsight it would have been much better to really take time out and focus on the rehab side of things rather than chase things on the bike," he explained. "Getting to the end of last season, seeing the weaknesses I still had, it was clear the focus for the winter and the first part of this season needed to be trying to address those imbalances rather than chasing bike form.

"Having that goal of being ready for the tour meant I wasn’t doing my rehab properly. I was trying to get as fit as possible for July where I should have been engaged in the muscle imbalances."

Froome has invested in Hammerhead, the company whose Karoo 2 cycling computer is used by Israel Start-Up Nation. The undisclosed amount means the 36-year-old will join the brand's advisory board.

10:43
10:22
Gravel bike and bikepacking interest soaring since the start of the pandemic
Raiders Gravel.JPG

Wiggle crunched its numbers to show how interest in gravel bikes has soared since the start of the pandemic. A look into the online retailer's search data found that searches for gravel bikes are up 133 per cent in the past 12 months. Searches for gravel tyres are up 186 per cent, while gravel wheelset searches jumped the most and are up 256 per cent. Interest in bikepacking bags is up 122 per cent.

Wiggle guesses the interest partly stems from ongoing uncertainty about holidays and foreign travel, meaning that riders are looking for adventures closer to home. "Gravel riding has exploded over the past 12 months," John Bann-Lavery of Wiggle said. "With many in the UK grounded for some time to come, the idea of packing the bike with camping equipment and heading off to holiday nearby is an attractive one.

"Many people are discovering that adventure can be found on their doorstep when you explore by bike, and gravel bikes can make that possible and more accessible than ever. It’s no wonder that we’ve seen such a huge uptake in interest in this segment over the past year. And, with so many new converts to this style of riding, I’m sure it’s a trend that’s here to stay."

Have you dipped your toe in the gravel riding ocean this year? 

10:00
2021 UNITY Project: New Velocio jerseys available for pre-order with 100 per cent of profits going to climate-focused charities
2021 Unity Project

Velocio's annual project raising money for good causes has been launched today, with the new jerseys available for pre-order until May 31. In 2020, the project raised more than $100,000 for COVID-19-related charities and this year is helping climate-focused non-profit partners: The Environmental Justice Foundation, 350.org and Protect Our Winters.

Customers get to choose which charity to support when they order one of the new jerseys that are expected to ship by mid-August. However, the manufacturer is also conscious that some people might want to support the project without the associated energy and materials required to make another jersey, so there is also the option just to donate on its website.

09:39
Gianni Mosc-on the beers

 

08:49
Giro chainsaw massacre: Egan Bernal chased up Passo Giau by superfan lumberjacks

No wonder Egan Bernal made it up Passo Giau sharpish...I think anyone would if being chased by a pair of chainsaw-wielding lumberjacks. That's definitely one chain gang to avoid... Lance Armstrong was famously once chased by a fan carrying an oversized syringe, while in 2018 Chris Froome was pursued up Colle Delle Finestre by a 'fan' dressed as an inhaler...what has Egan done to deserve the chainsaw treatment?

Pro cycling journalist Richard Moore pointed out the irony of the stage being shortened due to rain making the high-altitude route too dangerous, yet a pair of fans revving their tree-cutting machinery next to the race leader is good to go...

I'm loving the possible conversation back at home that morning..."Keys, wallet, phone, warm clothes...are we forgetting something? Yes! The chainsaws, of course."

07:53
"I am sorry for swearing at somebody that nearly killed me": Reaction to Gwent Police warning swearing cyclists submitting close pass clips

Gwent Police confirmed to us that cyclists who submit videos of dangerous driving may find themselves being prosecuted for their own behaviour, including swearing. This came after we were sent a close pass by a reader in which the cyclist can be heard dropping a few shocked expletives at the driver overtaking him as they roll up to a give way sign.

We could have filled the live blog for the entire day with all the exasperated effing and blinding replies our story received on social media. Here is the best of the reaction...

On Twitter, Dave said: "I am sorry officer for swearing at somebody that nearly killed me. I am certain that in that instant the most important aspect is to not outrage public decency."

Kev made us laugh...

HoarseMann suggested the enforcement of some driving offences be taken away from the police: "The solution to this problem does not lie with the police. They need enforcement of these sort of driving offences to be taken off them and given to a civil prosecution body - similar to council enforcement officers. It would be self-funding via fines, create jobs, free up police time and most importantly, make roads safer as the chance of getting caught would increase dramatically."

Sriracha commented: "This should not be complicated. Cause and effect - the effect can not occur first. If the motorist can be shown to have been goaded into intemperate action due to the pre-emptive swearing from the cyclist, maybe there is a case to prosecute the cyclist. I'm thinking here along the lines of, "come on then, you wouldn't dare, bring it on" peppered with swearing. But given that cause and effect are the other way around, the threat to the cyclist comes first and prompts the outburst of language, the police are simply displaying their prejudice."

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been a keen cyclist ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England on two wheels. 

