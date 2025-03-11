Specialized’s new 2025 range includes its “fastest, lightest, and most durable road tyres yet”

Specialized says that its 2025 road tyres are its fastest, lightest, and most durable ever, the RapidAir TLR being a claimed 33 seconds quicker than its predecessor over 40km (24.9 miles) and the S-Works Turbo TLR coming with a new tread pattern that is said to improve rolling resistance by 10%.

2025 Specialized road tyres (credit: Specialized)

Of course, bike and component launches are nearly always accompanied by claims of this kind – surely by now there can’t be much weight left to lose – so let’s take a more detailed look at exactly what Specialized has to say.

2025 Specialized RapidAir tyre - 1 (credit: Specialized)

First up, the RapidAir TLR tubeless race tyre (£75) is quicker than the existing S-Works Turbo RapidAir, according to Specialized. In fact, it says this is “the fastest tyre you can mount to your race wheels”. That’s quite a claim.

“The RapidAir is 33 seconds faster than its predecessor [the S-Works Turbo RapidAir, over 40km/24.9 miles; Specialized tests at 40km/h] thanks to an all-new tread and entirely clean sidewall design,” says Specialized.

“This combination allows for solid air retention at minimum weight, reducing aero drag by 2 watts and rolling resistance by 3 watts. Gripton T2 down the middle is our fastest rolling compound for maximum straight-line speed. T5 on the shoulders delivers the cornering confidence and speed that comes with unmatched grip.”

T2? T5? According to Specialized, a higher number in the name of its various compounds denotes superior grip, while a lower number means that the compound is faster rolling and longer wearing.

Weighing a claimed 220g in a 700 x 26mm version, Specialized says that the RapidAir TLR is “the lightest production tubeless road tyre in the world”. The 28mm wide model is a little heavier, of course, at a claimed 230g.

The casing is just two plies that overlap at the sidewall. Specialized says that this creates “a more supple contact patch that grips better, rolls faster, and weighs less”. It also says that high-tensile beads make the RapidAir TLR compatible with hookless rims.

2025 Specialized Turbo tyre (credit: Specialized)

The S-Works Turbo TLR (£60), designed for both racing and training, features a new tread pattern and a 20g weight reduction that are said to reduce rolling resistance by 10% compared with the S-Works Turbo 2BR.

Specialized describes the S-Works Turbo TLR as “the fastest, most durable performance tyre”, coming with a puncture-protection strip under the tread.

It’s available in 28mm and 30mm widths, each with standard or tan sidewalls. The lightest version (28mm, tan) has a claimed weight of 265g.

Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2024 (credit: Eloise Mavian / Tornanti.cc)

If you’re after something more endurance-focused, the Mondo TLR (£55) is the tyre that Lotte Kopecky used to win Paris–Roubaix Femmes last year. Specialized says you get “a dense woven, anti-puncture sub-tread protection strip and unique open mesh supple sidewall armour” here, and a tyre that’s suitable for both wet and dry conditions. It’s available in 28mm, 32mm and 35mm widths with weights starting at a claimed 310g.

2025 Specialized Mondo tyre - 1 (credit: Specialized)

The Mondo Folding (£35) is a similar tyre for use with inner tubes. Available in 26mm, 28mm and 32mm widths, weights start at a claimed 260g.

Meanwhile on the gravel side of things….

2025 Specialized gravel tyre - 1 (credit: Specialized)

“For 2025, we’ve redefined the winningest gravel tyres in the game to meet the demands of faster, more capable riders pushing the limits,” says Specialized.

2025 Specialized gravel tyres (credit: Specialized)

“Higher-volume options, new tread patterns, and mixed-terrain-optimised casings deliver radically improved handling, stability, and capability—while dropping weight, boosting speed, and maintaining durability.”

2025 Specialized Pathfinder tyre (credit: Specialized)

The Pathfinder TLR (£45), for example, designed for hardpack surfaces, comes with an updated tread that’s said to offer a 25g weight reduction over the previous Pathfinder Pro 2BR, 19% better rolling resistance, and better cornering speed thanks to larger side knobs.

Want more statistics? Of course you do. PR in the bike world is built on them. Specialized says its TLR gravel casing is stronger than previously with 14% more cut resistance than its previous Pro casing and 30% more than its discontinued S-Works casing.

The Pathfinder TLR is available in 35mm, 40mm and 45mm widths. Specialized claims weights of 380g, 470g, and 520g.

2025 Specialized Tracer tyre - 1 (credit: Specialized)

The Tracer TLR (£45), designed for mixed terrain gravel, also offers a new tread pattern with wide-set knobs and a more compact cluster in the centre that’s said to increase rolling speed and drop weight by 65g. It comes in 40mm, 45mm and 50mm widths with weights from a claimed 460g, and it’s hookless rim compatible.

2025 Specialized Terra tyre (credit: Specialized)

The final gravel tyre on the roster is the Terra TLR (£45) which is designed to be rugged and tough while also being reasonably lightweight. An updated TLR gravel casing is intended to improve puncture protection. This model comes in 45mm and 50mm widths. Specialized claims weights of 500g and 560g.

