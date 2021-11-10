“Possible ID” on member of Surrey Quays angle-grinder bike theft gang passed on to police

The cyclist whose e-bike was filmed being stolen by a gang with a portable angle-grinder outside a shopping centre in South London on Saturday says that the attention the footage, first highlighted by road.cc in our story on Sunday, has received has led to him receiving a “possible ID” for one of the suspects, which he has passed on to police, who have said the gang is known to them.

> Thieves use angle grinder to steal Trek bike locked outside busy shopping centre

Posting on the Stolen Bikes in London Facebook page, with a link to our story, Adem Lakeman said: “My bike, a Trek Powerfly 4 was stolen outside Surrey Quays Shopping Saturday 6th November.

“I’m sure some people may have seen the video of them already cutting the lock with an angle grinder.

“I would like to thank the people who are getting involved, sharing the video and giving it more attention.

“I have been receiving information from one of the bystanders that took the video who has been helping me immensely … even getting a possible address which I have passed on to the police. Thank you all,” he continued.

In a reply on the Facebook thread, he added: “I have had some one message me with a possible ID on one of the thieves. Plus the police mentioned they are known.

“The gentleman who took one of the videos has been incredibly helpful by sharing the video and sending me any information that comes his way.”

Quoted on Mail Online, the 31-year-old, who is a bike mechanic at Cycles UK in Greenwich, said “I felt sick after seeing my bike stolen. Suffering from anxiety it’s the only way I feel comfortable getting around.

“When I started to see the videos shared on social media I felt better knowing that people I don't know were helping me find the thieves and sharing the theft online.

“The officer that came in to file a report told the victim that if they find it to call their number and that they'll do an undercover meet up,” he added.

The footage was filmed by road.cc reader Martin Pelant, who passed it on to police officers, as well as the bike’s owner when he arrived.

He told us on Sunday that he considered intervening further however he had concerns about the situation turning violent, and whether the gang might be carrying weapons.

After asking the man with the angle grinder, “Is that your bike?” and receiving no response, he continued filming.

“I focused on the one I could get a clear face of,” he said. “I just hope someone might recognise them and they get arrested. I never would have thought that something like this could happen in broad daylight with an angle grinder in front of all the people.

“There were quite a few people walking by and some of them observing from a distance. Another bystander was already on the phone with the police that arrived after 15 minutes. The shopping centre security is unfortunately located at the other entrance.”

The Metropolitan Police are continuing their investigation into the theft, and have requested anyone with information to contact officers on 101 or by tweeting @MetCC quoting the reference number CAD3931/06NOV.