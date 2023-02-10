Up-and coming Spanish cyclist killed by hit-and-run lorry driver

An up-and coming Spanish cyclist who was set to make her debut in professional races this year has been killed by a lorry driver in a hit and run crash while she was on a training ride on the outskirts of Salamanca, Castile and Leon.

Estela Dominguez, aged 18, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened just after 1830 hours yesterday, with paramedics who quickly arrived there unable to save her.

The fatal crash happened by the exit from an industrial state onto the N-620 national road, close to the junction with the A-62 motorway, reports Ciclismo a Fondo.

Dominguez, whose father Juan Carlos Dominguez won a number of Spain’s leading stage races during his career and wore the maglia rosa at the 2002 Giro d’Italia after winning the prologue, had been due to race on the road for Sopela Women’s Team this year.

Last year, she finished fourth in the junior time trial and fifth in the road race at the Spanish National Championships.

An accomplished cyclo-cross rider, she made her UCI World Cup debut just last month in Benidorm, finishing in 45th place.

In a tweet, her team said: “With immense sadness, we have learned that our rider Estela Dominguez died this afternoon, victim of being run over while she was training. We stand alongside her family at this awful time. Rest in peace.”

Spain’s national cycling federation, the RCEF, said it “deeply regretted” Dominguez’s death and passed on its “most sincere condolences to her family, friends and teammates,” saying that “all Spanish cycling is in mourning.”

It added: “Please, always respect the cyclist on the road. With every bike goes a life.”

Dominguez’s name is added to the list of elite cyclists who have lost their lives while out training.

At the end of November last year, a rider at other end of his career, the Italian Davide Rebellin who had just retired at the age of 51 following 30 years in the peloton, was killed in Italy.

As with the Spanish teenager, he was the victim of a hit-and-run lorry driver close to a motorway junction.

