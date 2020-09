Cyclist nearly taken out by runaway cow; Most parents think cycling should be added to National Curriculum, according to survey; The 'pint on head' cycling infra test; Bank holiday weekend catch-up + more on the live blog

As cycling boomed during the lockdown, many families took advantage of the safer and quieter roads by bike... and a new survey from Halfords has shown that the majority believe it's time to think of riding a bike as more than just a hobby, rather a vital tool that is taught on the National Curriculum.

Halfords' first indication of more kids cycling is their sales figures of children's bikes, bike seats and trailers, going up by 100% ahead of schools reopening. The survey revealed that almost half of all parents would consider buying a bike or scooter for their children to travel to school, and that 56% would like cycling added to the National Curriculum so that all children will be taught to cycle competently, confidently and proficiently on the roads." 60% also wanted more money pledged towards cycling and scooting safety for children, even if this was at the expense of other school resources.

The survey also shown that there is still a lot of apprehension over road safety, with only 17% of those surveyed saying they have a child who cycles to school, and 42% saying the main reason their children don't cycle to school is because the roads are too dangerous; just 12% of British families with kids under 12 have at least one family member who doesn’t know how to ride a bike, according to statistics.

A further 27% of parents said they would welcome interactive cycling clubs at schools and in local areas, with free bike helmets given to all children.

Halfords' Emma Dines commented: “On the back of a year when many adults have rediscovered cycling, it’s heartening to see a growing number of children taking it up too. Our research shows that parents want further cycling education to be provided to young people to ensure it can help them to cycle safely. We know how important is it to start these skill sets young and educate the next generation. Such initiatives can help fuel a lifelong interest in bikes – as well as sound cycling safety knowledge. The benefits of cycling and walking are enormous.”