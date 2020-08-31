Video: Brighton driver deliberately clatters wands on emergency bike lane

Footage ​has been posted to social media of a Brighton driver deliberately clattering a row of wands forming an emergency cycle lane along the city’s seafront – resulting in him breaking his vehicle’s wing mirror.

The video, which appears to have been filmed by the driver, was posted to Facebook on 23 August by Julie Dawes.

She wrote: “Someone very close to me is a very bad boy … we really don’t need another cycling lane or Green Party to be voted in again.”

In the video, the driver can be heard saying: “This is for my friend Robin Rogers and your shitty bike lanes.”

To the background sound of the vehicle hitting the wands, he says: “There you go, Robbie, here you go, mate. Fucking load of bollocks, innit?

“There you go, mate, they get a proper little bashing for you.”

He adds with a chuckle: “Ooh, I’ve knocked me wing mirror off. Knocked it right off.”

There is no-one of the name Robin Rogers currently sitting on either West Sussex County Council, which is the local highways authority, nor on Brighton & Hove City Council.

A Liberal Democrat councillor of that name represented Worthing’s Northbrook ward on the county council until 2017 and did not stand for re-election that year, when the seat was won by the Conservatives.

Judging by the comments on the Facebook post, it appears a number of people are aware who the driver is, with several congratulating him, one saying “Only him.”

Another asked, “Hero … can he come and do Worthing too” to which the original poster replied, “lol they do bounce back again.”

Sussex Police was alerted to the video on Twitter, and we have asked them if they are investigating the incident.

According to local newspaper The Argus, there has been some vocal local opposition to the city’s temporary cycle lanes, announced in June and which opened the week before last.

In recent days, part of the same protected cycle lane, this section running from the Aquarium roundabout to West Street, was removed just days after it opened.

Green Party councillor Pete West, who chairs Brighton & Hove City Council’s environment, transport and sustainability committee, said: “Congestion on this stretch has had a knock-on for major bus routes and delays to bus journey times – that is unacceptable.

"Sadly, attempted changes to adjust traffic light timings have not provided the answers needed as there is still insufficient capacity for the volume of traffic heading towards West Street,” he added.

