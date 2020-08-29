Support road.cc

E-bike stolen after rider deliberately rammed by van driver in Reading

Thames Valley Police launch appeal after robbery on Wednesday
by Simon_MacMichael
Sat, Aug 29, 2020 15:50
Thames Valley Police have launched an appeal for information after an e-bike rider was rammed by a van driver in Reading on Wednesday, with the victim’s bike and shoes subsequently stolen.

The incident happened on Coley Avenue near the junction with Berkley Avenue at around 7.10pm on the evening of 26 July.

Officers believe that the van was deliberately driven at the victim, a man aged in his twenties, who required treatment at the Royal Berkshire Hospital for minor injuries to his ribs, face and legs.

Police say that one of the suspects is described as a black man aged around 28 years, of slim build and approximately 6 feet 4 inches in height.

He is said to have black plaited hair, a black stubbly beard, and was dressed in a dark tracksuit.

The other suspect is described as a white man aged around 21 years old, and of medium build and around 5 feet 9 inches tall.

The vehicle the pair were in is said to be a dark coloured transit van.

Investigating officer PC Josh Gillespie said: “I am appealing for any witnesses of this incident, or anyone who was driving in the area at the time and has dash-cam footage of a dark transit van to please get in touch.

“Likewise, if you recognise the men described, or if you believe it could be you, please come forward.

“You can make a report online or by calling 101 and quoting reference 43200267565.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain 100 per cent anonymous you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

