The Galibier Peloton Multi Scarf is a versatile addition to your riding wardrobe – and it's very well priced.

This 35g seamless tube of stretchy material is versatile as well as functional, a decent scarf helping to keep you riding in all four seasons. Galibier suggests no fewer than a dozen ways to wear it, including my two favourites – neck scarf and mask. Though Galibier doesn't suggest a pirate bandanna – maybe that's for the high seas rather than the high road?

Although the scarf tube isn't hemmed, it didn't fray after wearing and washing it. It held its colour after a number of 30°C washes, the 'fade-resistant Italian ink' doing its job well. There was no bobbling of the fabric during the test period either, which augurs well for the long term.

The lack of seams helps to keep it comfortable as well as keeping the bulk down, and it stays an even shape when you wear it as a scarf. Interestingly I found the microfibre material didn't stick to my four-day beard, while a similar scarf sticks to my stubble like Velcro! This made the Galibier much nicer to wear.

2025 Galibier Peloton Multi Scarf - 3.jpg (credit: road.cc)

When worn as a mask over my mouth, I found that it took the chill edge off the wind and, while there was some condensation, this was much the same as with similar scarves. It didn't become sodden, cold and uncomfortable to wear.

I also like the three colours on offer, and though the 'Galibier' script was largely hidden when worn, it neatly broke up the solid colour when scrunched up as a scarf.

2025 Galibier Peloton Multi Scarf - 2.jpg (credit: road.cc)

And finally, it's impossible to argue with the value – at £4.77 with free UK postage it's less than the price of a pint of beer! And will last a good deal longer...

Overall, a stylish, functional and inexpensive addition to your cycling wardrobe.

Verdict

An excellent, stylish and versatile addition to your cycling wardrobe – and it's as cheap as chips

