The Galibier Peloton Multi Scarf is a versatile addition to your riding wardrobe – and it's very well priced.
This 35g seamless tube of stretchy material is versatile as well as functional, a decent scarf helping to keep you riding in all four seasons. Galibier suggests no fewer than a dozen ways to wear it, including my two favourites – neck scarf and mask. Though Galibier doesn't suggest a pirate bandanna – maybe that's for the high seas rather than the high road?
Although the scarf tube isn't hemmed, it didn't fray after wearing and washing it. It held its colour after a number of 30°C washes, the 'fade-resistant Italian ink' doing its job well. There was no bobbling of the fabric during the test period either, which augurs well for the long term.
The lack of seams helps to keep it comfortable as well as keeping the bulk down, and it stays an even shape when you wear it as a scarf. Interestingly I found the microfibre material didn't stick to my four-day beard, while a similar scarf sticks to my stubble like Velcro! This made the Galibier much nicer to wear.
When worn as a mask over my mouth, I found that it took the chill edge off the wind and, while there was some condensation, this was much the same as with similar scarves. It didn't become sodden, cold and uncomfortable to wear.
I also like the three colours on offer, and though the 'Galibier' script was largely hidden when worn, it neatly broke up the solid colour when scrunched up as a scarf.
And finally, it's impossible to argue with the value – at £4.77 with free UK postage it's less than the price of a pint of beer! And will last a good deal longer...
Overall, a stylish, functional and inexpensive addition to your cycling wardrobe.
An excellent, stylish and versatile addition to your cycling wardrobe – and it's as cheap as chips
Make and model: Galibier Peloton Multi Scarf
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it?
The Peloton Multi Scarf is a scarf or head covering made from a 4-way stretch microfibre. It can be worn in many ways including "as a headband, wristband, mask, hair-band, balaclava, scarf, scrunchie, beanie, and bandana".
The "4-way stretch polyester ensures various styling possibilities without any restrictive feel." Its universal fit is suitable for adults. Additionally it is machine washable and the fabric uses fade-resistant Italian ink to keep it looking good for longer.
The dimensions given are 48cm x 22.4cm, though I measured 51 x 25cm when laid flat. Additionally I weighed the scarf at 35g rather than the 21g claimed.
Galibier also says you can "guard against the elements with this lightweight, breathable accessory that also wicks moisture away from the skin," and that "the green and heather hues complement [its] Grand Tour jacket range and are bound to highlight your beautiful eyes."
While I'll offer no comment about my eyes, the colours offered went well with my cycling kit and my casual clothes.
Features:
4-way stretch microfibre construction
Lightweight at 21g
Fade-resistant Italian ink
Dimensions: 48cm x 22.4cm
Machine washable
Universal fit for adults
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product
The multi scarf is made from a 4-way stretch polyester microfibre. It is then constructed as a seamless tube to eliminate a potentially bulky and uncomfortable seam.
Rate the product for quality:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Rate the product for value:
10/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
I mostly wore the Galibier as a scarf or mask. I found wearing it as a single layer over my mouth when it was particularly cold took the edge off the chill air entering my lungs, and it didn't get particularly damp or hold onto excess moisture. I wore it as a scarf to keep cold air off my neck and to stop it going down the neck of my jacket – and it worked very well. I didn't find it to be especially inherently warm, which was good as I could keep it on over several hours and didn't overheat. Rather, it stopped me from getting cold in the first place.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The fabric's smooth finish that didn't catch or irritate my face. And the colour worked well with my cycling and casual kit.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Looking at the competition, prices seem to generally be around the £15 mark. The Altura Neckwarmer II was very keenly priced at £5.99 when we tested it but no longer appears to be available, and its successor comes in at £10, the same as the Pinnacle neck warmer from Evans. In fact, the main competitor is just 18p dearer than the Peloton – and comes in the form of Galibier's Grand Tour Multi Scarf, that's yours for £4.95.
The Peloton Multi Scarf really is a bargain!
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
The Galibier Multi Scarf is well made, functional and I like the design. It was easily the equal of similar products that I've used over the years, but with the added benefit of an exceptionally low price. I really can't fault it.
Age: 56 Height: 180cm Weight: 66kg
I usually ride: Condor Fratello 55cm My best bike is: Gios Evolution 55cm
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every week I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, mtb, General road riding is most common
