Julian Alaphilippe wins TdF 2020 stage 2

Tour de France Stage 2: Julian Alaphilippe back in yellow with win in Nice

Deceuninck-Quick Step rider attacked on final climb; Mitchelton-Scott's Adam Yates, third today, moves into second overall...
by Simon_MacMichael
Sun, Aug 30, 2020 17:38
0
Julian Alaphilippe, who spent two weeks in the lead of the Tour de France last year, is back in the yellow jersey this evening after winning Stage 2 in Nice.

On a day when the Côte d’Azur basked in its typical late August sunshine in contrast to yesterday’s deluge, the Deceuninck-Quick Step rider attacked on the day’s final climb, the Col des Quatres Chemins.

Marc Hirschi of Team Sunweb went with him, the pair soon joined by Mitchelton-Scott’s Adam Yates, who took the maximum 8 bonus seconds on offer at the top of that climb.

The trio had a lead of around 20 seconds on a select bunch as they headed down into Nice and the finish on the Promenade des Anglais, and with Astana leading the chase it was touch and go if they would stay away.

Alaphilippe, following Yates’s wheel, made his jump from around 100 metres out, Hirschil going after him but just running out of road before he was able to overhaul the Frenchman.

Yates, meanwhile, held on for third, a second ahead of the pursuing bunch, and moves to second overall.

Full report and reaction to follow.

Tour de France 2020
Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

