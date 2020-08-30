Tour de France Stage 2: Julian Alaphilippe back in yellow with win in Nice

Julian Alaphilippe, who spent two weeks in the lead of the Tour de France last year, is back in the yellow jersey this evening after winning Stage 2 in Nice.

On a day when the Côte d’Azur basked in its typical late August sunshine in contrast to yesterday’s deluge, the Deceuninck-Quick Step rider attacked on the day’s final climb, the Col des Quatres Chemins.

Marc Hirschi of Team Sunweb went with him, the pair soon joined by Mitchelton-Scott’s Adam Yates, who took the maximum 8 bonus seconds on offer at the top of that climb.

The trio had a lead of around 20 seconds on a select bunch as they headed down into Nice and the finish on the Promenade des Anglais, and with Astana leading the chase it was touch and go if they would stay away.

Alaphilippe, following Yates’s wheel, made his jump from around 100 metres out, Hirschil going after him but just running out of road before he was able to overhaul the Frenchman.

Yates, meanwhile, held on for third, a second ahead of the pursuing bunch, and moves to second overall.

Full report and reaction to follow.