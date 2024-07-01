Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

Thought Tadej Pogačar’s attack was impressive? Tour de France pro wheelies uphill for over a minute on super steep climb; Are sprinting aero ‘Batman beaks’ now a thing?; Vingegaard “better than expected” after early GC battle + more on the live blog

It may be Monday, but look on the bright side – the Tour de France GC battle is already underway, England are still rubbish at football (but managing to win, somehow), and Ryan Mallon’s ready for a big day of sprinting on the first live blog of July…
Mon, Jul 01, 2024 10:03
10
Thought Tadej Pogačar’s attack was impressive? Tour de France pro wheelies uphill for over a minute on super steep climb; Are sprinting aero ‘Batman beaks’ now a thing?; Vingegaard “better than expected” after early GC battle + more on the live blogLaurenz Rex wheelies on San Luca climb, stage two 2024 Tour de France (RoadCode)
14:10
Sprinting aero gains, the old school way

You can keep your aero nose beaks – all the marginal gains you’ll ever need can be found in a roll of tape, at least judging by Cavendish’s track-style strapped-up shoes and dials this afternoon…

Mark Cavendish shoe tape, 2024 Tour de France stage three (Eurosport)

Cav, who had an interesting double wheel change with 90km to go (and a subsequent tetchy exchange with the TV motorbikes), has also been spotted with an aero bottle, so – despite the rigours of the opening weekend – appears to be all in for No. 35 in Turin.

Mark Cavendish double wheel change, stage three, 2024 Tour de France (ITV4)

Though maybe he’ll regret not opting for the Batman beak, too…

13:54
Attack! There’s been an attack!

Quick, cut short your afternoon nap or close that spreadsheet – someone’s attacked at the Tour de France!

Yep, with just over 60km to go, TotalEnergies’ Fabien Grellier decided to abruptly end the ennui that had engulfed today’s long, long stage through northern Italy by actually shooting up the road on his own.

Yes, he’s completely doomed, and yes, the move is probably just a belated attempt by TotalEnergies to drum up some much-needed publicity for their underperforming team, but still – there’s been an attack!

13:49
Top of the Cav Pops

And while we’re at it, let’s take a trip down memory (sprinter’s) lane:

Mark Cavendish's top 10 Tour de France wins

> Mark Cavendish’s top 10 greatest Tour de France stage wins

Alright, that’s enough of the 35 hype until the finish, I swear…

13:17
Mark Cavendish, stage two, 2024 Tour de France (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
Could today be the day Mark Cavendish finally grabs Tour de France stage win number 35?

Today’s seemingly never-ending third stage to Turin marks the first chance for the sprinters to taste success at this year’s Tour de France – which, by extension, means it’s Mark Cavendish’s first opportunity to finally secure that record-breaking 35th stage win.

Of course, it’s hard to predict how involved the Manx rider will be in today’s bunch gallop, following the sufferfest that was the Tour’s opening weekend, and the clear toil the climbs and heat had on Cavendish, especially during that grim slog through the Apennines on Saturday.

Mark Cavendish, stage one, 2024 Tour de France (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

(Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

But this is Mark Cavendish – sorry, Sir Mark Cavendish – we’re talking about, and you can never rule him out, especially with his Astana team currently appearing committed to delivering the former world champion in the right place this afternoon.

Which is why you’ll forgive us if we’re a bit excited that today in Turin could prove the crowning glory of one of the great, if not the greatest, sprinting career cycling has ever seen.

So, while we count down to the inevitable sprint showdown (and possible Tour history), why not have a browse through all of Cav’s Tour stage-winning bikes down the years – a list that currently has a Wilier-shaped hole in it…

2023 Mark Cavendish Tour de France stage winning bikes

> Mark Cavendish's Tour de France stage-winning bikes — from Scott to Specialized, every bike the Manx Missile won his 34 Tour stages on

And no, I can’t promise I won’t behave like this every sprint stage until he wins, alright? You’ll just have to put up with it…

12:50
It’s one of those days at the Tour, part two

Tim ‘the Tractor’ Declercq is setting a nice, casual pace on the front, Geraint Thomas is comparing hotels, Bryan Coquard and Arnaud De Lie were bantering about this evening’s European Championships fixture between France and Belgium (which, at this rate, they’ll need to hurry up if they’re to catch the kick-off), and since the Uno-X duo gave up, nobody has bothered attacking.

Yep, it’s one of those long, dull, but necessary (and hopefully culturally enriching, if nothing else) days at the Tour de France.

And at least the team social media admins are having fun.

Still 100km to go…

12:20
2024 Dylan Groenewegen aero glasses @sprintcycling
“That’s 1.7 watts saved right there…”

I see everyone on social media has reacted warmly to pro cycling’s latest madcap attempt to eke out the tiniest, most indiscernible aero advantage imaginable (that will be rendered completely void when the rider wearing it gets boxed in during the sprint anyway)…

No, believe it or not, Dylan Groenewegen’s Batman/beak/speed sniffer contraption – which Emily has tactually described in her story on the new tech as a “curious add-on” to Scicon’s Aeroscope glasses – has been received with more than a hint of derision from cycling’s more traditionalist corners.

2024 Dylan Groenewegen aero glasses @eurosport

> "This is getting ridiculous": Bizarre aero 'beak' spotted attached to Dylan Groenewegen's sunglasses at the Tour de France

“If this is anything other than a guard to protect his nose from skin cancer then it can get in the sea,” cycling writer Simon Warren said on X.

“Maybe he’s just had a rhinoplasty?” another Twitter user offered up by way of rather hopeful explanation.

“Nope, it’s Aero. It’s an AERO ADVANTAGE,” shouted back Simon.

“That’s 1.7 watts saved right there,” added Gregory.

Meanwhile, A D Lawson asked: “Snow plough for Galibier tomorrow?”

Now that’s the best theory I’ve heard yet…

(Though I’m not sure we’ll be laughing if Groenewegen blitzes past everyone, nose piece and all, for the win this afternoon in Turin.)

08:27
Laurenz Rex wheelies on San Luca climb, stage two 2024 Tour de France (RoadCode)
Thought Tadej Pogačar’s Tour de France attack was impressive? Intermarché-Wanty’s Laurenz Rex wheelies uphill for over a minute on super steep San Luca climb... Have we found the new Sagan?

So, who did you pick for your ride of the day at the Tour de France yesterday in Bologna? (And if anyone mentions Jude Bellingham’s ‘bicycle’ kick, that’s an automatic 200 Swiss Francs fine and 20 second time penalty).

Kevin Vauquelin wins stage two, 2024 Tour de France (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

(Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Maybe you went for the obvious choice and picked stage winner Kevin Vauquelin, whose poise, strength, and timing on the final ascent of the iconic, bustling, and brutally steep San Luca climb dispatched his fellow escapees, to secure the 24-year-old the biggest victory of his career and his Arkéa-B&B Hotels’ first ever Tour de France triumph, while also keeping the breakaway and France’s winning streak alive at a race that has so far, thrillingly, favoured daring, attacking riding.

Or perhaps you thought Tadej Pogačar’s explosive attack at the top of the San Luca, which devastated the group, putting time into some of the best climbers in the world, such as a surprisingly faltering Primož Roglič, laying down an ominous marker just two days into the Tour?

Tadej Pogačar, 2024 Tour de France (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

(Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Or was Jonas Vingegaard’s ability to immediately counter Pogačar’s move, and stick with the flying Slovenian to the finish, the demonstration that made you sit up and take note, proving that the reigning Tour champion has what it takes to win his third straight title, on what was only his second day of racing since his horror crash in April?

Or maybe you enjoyed Jonas Abrahamsen’s relentless determination to swoop up every jersey going at the Tour? Or Remco Evenepoel’s late ‘where’d he come from?’ move to bridge across to Pogačar and Vingegaard, reminding everyone that he’s here to win, too?

Well, you’d all be wrong.

Because the ride of the day yesterday actually went to Intermarché-Wanty’s Laurenz Rex who, despite finishing 129th on the stage, won the hearts of every fan packed in and lining San Luca’s iconic 600-plus archways…

By pulling off a wheelie on the climb’s 11 per cent average gradient for a whopping one minute and 13 seconds.

Proper tekkers.

“The people here in Italy are quite crazy. When I saw all the people the first time on the climb, I thought that was a good point to maybe do a wheelie, like last year at the Giro,” Rex, who survived a classic early celebration scare to win Le Samyn earlier this year, told Road Code about his showboating San Luca skills last night.

“But first I had doubts, thinking I’m at the Tour de France, I should be serious here. But in the end, I said the people come to see us, they come to see the spectacle around the race.

“And if Pogačar and all the guys are riding fast, then maybe I can ride slow and do a wheelie for them to enjoy! And all the people were really going crazy about the wheelie, and that’s why they come in the end. I like it and it’s really funny to do it for them, so they enjoy the race even more.”

Laurenz Rex wheelies on San Luca climb, stage two 2024 Tour de France (RoadCode)

The fans were suitably impressed – though I’m not sure Dylan Groenewegen, who rode the climb stony-faced beside the young Belgian, thought the same… (Though I don’t blame him, he’s spent the whole of his career watching Peter Sagan do the same thing in the gruppetto.)

11:53
Anthony Gordon vows to perform cycling-themed celebration if he scores for England at the Euros (not that Southgate will give him the chance, of course)

After England and Newcastle forward Anthony Gordon joined that illustrious club of Newcastle and England forwards who have unceremoniously crashed while riding a bike (looking at you, Michael Owen), the winger has now vowed to perform a cycling-themed celebration if he manages to nab a goal at the European Championships – which considering manager Gareth Southgate’s overly cautious approach both to substitutes and attacking, seems an overly optimistic pledge, if we’re honest.

Speaking to the media after his fall, which took place during the England team’s traditional post-match recovery ride last week and which left the 23-year-old with grazes on his chin and hands, Gordon said: “I could have [been hurt] with the speed I was going down a hill. I could have ended up anywhere. It was on the golf course and I’ve managed to land on the only bit of gravel there was.

“I think the moral of the story is that we spend too much time on our phones these days. The moral of the story is to just enjoy the moment without a phone.”

Asked if he would mark the bike crash with an appropriate, Gazza-style celebration, Gordon – who was presented with stabilisers and a helmet by England’s coaching staff the day after the incident, much to the amusement of fellow under-used sub Cole Palmer – added: “I’ll put stabilisers next to the pitch maybe and you lot [the media] will get credit for the celebration. I will do it. You’ve got my word.”

Just need to have a word with Gareth then, Anthony, judging by your persistent place on the bench, even during the most dire stages of that lucky last-16 victory over Slovakia last night.

First he subjects us to the most boring brand of football imaginable, then he potentially robs us of a cycling-inspired celebration because he’s afraid of subbing on a player who might actually have a go? You have a lot to answer for, Mr Southgate…

10:21
Dylan Groenewegen's aero beak, 2024 Tour de France stage three (Eurosport)
What on earth? Are sprinting aero ‘Batman beaks’ now a thing? Dylan Groenewegen spotted wearing the latest, weirdest innovation in cycling tech at the Tour de France

Just when you thought, after Visma-Lease a Bike unveiled Giro’s new alien-inspired TT helmet earlier this year, that cycling aero tech couldn’t get any more bizarre, Dutch champion Dylan Groenewegen was spotted riding today’s stage to Turin… wearing what can only be described as an ‘aero beak’:

What is going on?

Our tech team is currently working hard to figure out what Groenewegen’s Batman-influenced (or, as his own Jayco-AlUla team said on social media, duck-inspired) look is all about – is it about breathing? Is it for helping him cut through the air at 80kph? Is it for solving crime? Or scavenging bread from a park pond? Who knows.

In any case, I dread to think if Groenewegen wins the sprint wearing that what the rest of the peloton will look like tomorrow…

Yes, cycling is a normal sport, repeat, cycling is a normal sport.

11:29
Driver who failed roadside eyesight test given suspended sentence for killing cyclist returning home from cycling club ride

An elderly driver whose eyesight was not good enough to be on the road has been banned from driving for five years, ordered to pay £2,000, and handed a suspended five-month prison sentence having pleaded guilty to causing the death by careless driving of a cyclist.

Glyn Straw was cycling home from a Sitwell Cycling Club ride on 4 September 2022 when he was hit and killed by James Wardle, 83, who when officers arrived failed a roadside eyesight test and was unable to read a number plate at a distance of 20 metres.

Glyn Straw (South Yorkshire Police/family)

Read more: > Driver who failed roadside eyesight test given suspended sentence for killing cyclist returning home from cycling club ride

10:54
Inverness cycle hire scheme scrapped after “relentless vandalism” left just six of its 56 bikes useable

We’ll move away from the Tour for a minute or two (don’t worry, nothing is happening anyway), and up to always sunny Inverness, where a public e-bike scheme has been suspended thanks to “relentless vandalism” which left just six of the service’s 56 bikes available to use.

In the past few days across Inverness and Fort William, where the Hi-Bike scheme set up three years ago also operates, eight of the e-bikes have been stolen and around 20 damaged, totalling £50,000 in costs.

The bikes have been found crashed and broken, the BBC reports, as well as thrown into rivers and the Caledonian Canal, while the British Transport Police said it was investigating damage to bikes at a hub at Inverness Railway Station. Damage has also been caused by people trying to wrestle the bikes out of charging stations.

Inverness Hi-Bike vandalism (Hi-Bike)

Established in 2021 by regional public transport body Hitrans, the Hi-Bike scheme has seen 40,000 rides since its launch, with plans to expand it to other locations.

However, Hitrans has said there has been a “huge surge” in vandalism since the Easter school holidays, leading to the scheme’s suspension.

The transport body added there had also been incidents involving young people sitting in the front baskets of bikes as their friends rode against the flow of traffic in Inverness city centre.

Inverness Hi-Bike storage (Hi-Bike)

“It is disappointing that a small minority of people are misusing the system,” Hitrans’ partnership director Ranald Robertson said.

“Those who choose to ride the bikes with others sitting in the basket will have their membership suspended should this be reported, while any and all incidents of vandalism are being reported to Police Scotland and the British Transport Police.”

10:09
It’s going to be one of those days, isn’t it?

After a relentlessly tough opening two stages, the start of today’s long, flat ride to Turin is, shall we say, somewhat more relaxed, as the peloton has apparently decided to pay homage to the Tour’s Italian Grand Départ by reenacting a typically tranquil stage from a 1980s edition of the Giro d’Italia…

Even the two riders who forlornly tried to form the breakaway early on, Uno-X’s Johannes Kulset and his teammate and green jersey holder Jonas Abrahamsen (yes, that man again), decided to pack it in – and chose to just wait for the peloton to arrive like local club cyclists taking in the Tour during a morning ride:

Uno-X riders wait for peloton during stage three, 2024 Tour de France (Eurosport)

Yep, that pretty much sums up the stage so far.

09:56
Ah yes, the bike hangar is dangerous because… checks notes… drivers kept crashing on the street before it was installed

More cycle storage opposition madness, this time courtesy of Portsmouth and one resident who appears keen to blame bad driving on anyone but the bad drivers:

Bike hangar criticised by residents (Veloris Ballingall/Facebook)

> “Ridiculous” bike hangar “will cause more accidents” on street where “there have been more than five car crashes”, resident claims — but council defends “popular” bicycle storage

09:55
So what’s on the Tour menu today? Project 35 maybe?

Mark Cavendish may have admitted on Saturday that he doesn’t have the “body type” for slogging through the mountains in 33-degree heat – but the Manx Missile certainly is built for a pan-flat finish like the one found at the end of today’s third stage in Turin, when the sprinters will finally be thrown a bone after a brutally tough opening weekend:

TdF 2024 S03 Profile.jpeg

It’s an early start today, thanks to the 231km the peloton has to cover through Lombardy and Piedmont before Jasper Philipsen, Arnaud De Lie, Mads Pedersen, and maybe, just maybe a record-chasing Cav get their chance to sprint it out for the first time at this year’s Tour.

And judging by the, let’s say, relaxed start to the stage, we could in for a very, very long day before the bunch gallop. So, plenty of chances to get some work done before then…

09:10
Stage two, 2024 Tour de France, San Luca, Bologna (A.S.O./Charly Lopez)
Tadej Pogačar “happy I could explode the contenders a little bit” on San Luca test in Bologna – but Jonas Vingegaard ominously admits he’s “better than expected” after early GC battle

The battle for the yellow jersey is already on. And it promises to be epic.

After the shadow boxing in the heat through the Apennines on stage one, the Tour GC fight exploded to life yesterday on the iconic San Luca climb in Bologna.

As Kevin Vauquelin pulled off another stunning breakaway win up ahead, Tadej Pogačar blew the race apart near the top of San Luca with a blistering turn of pace that only – notably – reigning Tour champion Jonas Vinegaard could follow.

That Pogi bomb would see the Slovenian move into the yellow jersey for the first time in two years – despite the Slovenian admitting that he sat up at the finish to force Remco Evenepoel (who had bridged across brilliantly on the flat run-in alongside Richard Carapaz) into the race lead – and provided confirmation for the two-time Tour winner that he’s on the right track after winning the Giro (and everything else) earlier this year.

Tadej Pogačar, 2024 Tour de France (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

(Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

“I did a really good attack, and I was happy that I could explode the contenders a little bit,” Pogačar said at the finish. “Jonas was quite fast on my wheel and he was really strong. We went to the finish and then Evenepoel and Carapaz came in the last kilometre as well.

“It was a good stage. I did a good effort, and it feels good to be in yellow again. Last year I was so close and then I cracked. It’s good to be in yellow even if it’s without any margin. It’s confirmation that I’m strong.”

However, Pogačar’s all-out attack on San Luca also proved something else – that Jonas Vingegaard, on only his second race day back after that horrific crash in the Basque Country in April, is also strong.

“I think this went way better than I ever expected, so I’m really satisfied,” the Dane told NBC after the stage.

“That I was able to follow Tadej on the second climb of San Luca... I think this is probably one of the stages we feared the most, or we actually expected me to lose time.

“Honestly speaking I didn’t have a good preparation for this race. I only had one and a half months to prepare, probably, so I think I can be super happy with how everything is going so far.

“I knew already before my crash that the stage today maybe suited him better than it suited me, and especially after my crash, I was even more behind. At least I can say now that if I’m not back at least I’m super, super close.”

Tadej Pogačar, Jonas Vingegaard, Remco Evenepoel, and Richard Carapaz finish stage two, 2024 Tour de France (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

(Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Retired pro Dan Martin was also impressed with Vingegaard’s form so early in the race.

“Super impressive how quickly Vingegaard reacted to Pogačar’s attack yesterday as for me it was a surprise where he went,” Martin wrote this morning on X. “Zero hesitation. To have that level of awareness shows how good his condition is.”

The Tour is warming up nicely…

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc in December 2021 and since then has kept the site’s readers and listeners informed and enthralled (well at least occasionally) on news, the live blog, and the road.cc Podcast. After boarding a wrong bus at the world championships and ruining a good pair of jeans at the cyclocross, he now serves as road.cc’s senior news writer. Before his foray into cycling journalism, he wallowed in the equally pitiless world of academia, where he wrote a book about Victorian politics and droned on about cycling and bikes to classes of bored students (while taking every chance he could get to talk about cycling in print or on the radio). He can be found riding his bike very slowly around the narrow, scenic country lanes of Co. Down.

Add new comment

10 comments

Avatar
Hirsute | 2 hours ago
3 likes

#Nodriverinvolved

https://www.devonlive.com/news/devon-news/10-year-old-cyclist-seriously-...

Avatar
wtjs replied to Hirsute | 2 hours ago
1 like

We know who is the guilty party

Avatar
Secret_squirrel | 3 hours ago
0 likes

Learnt something new today, that Remco isnt in yellow because although he and Pog have exactly the same time, Pogs 4th place on stage 1 beats Remco's 8th place on stage 1.

Bonkers!

What would have happened if Remco was in 5th on Stage 1?

Avatar
Rendel Harris replied to Secret_squirrel | 2 hours ago
0 likes

Secret_squirrel wrote:

Learnt something new today, that Remco isnt in yellow because although he and Pog have exactly the same time, Pogs 4th place on stage 1 beats Remco's 8th place on stage 1.

Bonkers!

What would have happened if Remco was in 5th on Stage 1?

He would be leading because his stage positions would then be 5 and 12, 17 total, and beat Pog's 18 (4 + 14). I don't know what they would do if they were equal though, at the end of the race if two riders are equal on time and on stage positions they factor in the hundredths of a second recorded on the time trial as a tiebreaker, and in the highly unlikely event that times were still equal after that they go on which rider finished higher on the final stage. I can't find a rule for the day-to-day awarding of yellow if riders are equal on time and aggregate stage positions though, maybe that's what you heard, that the rider with the highest finishing position of all the stages run so far takes it?

Avatar
mark1a | 3 hours ago
2 likes

road.cc wrote:

It’s going to be one of those days, isn’t it?

It's days like these where the commentary teams really earn their day's pay.

Avatar
Secret_squirrel replied to mark1a | 3 hours ago
1 like

Or not.

Avatar
Rendel Harris replied to mark1a | 2 hours ago
2 likes

mark1a wrote:

It's days like these where the commentary teams really earn their day's pay.

It's a bad day for Jonathan Harris-Bass to have gone back to his day job, to be sure; they've already mentioned about a dozen times how it would be handy to have him around to tell them about the churches and the local grub.

Avatar
mark1a replied to Rendel Harris | 1 hour ago
0 likes

Rendel Harris wrote:

It's a bad day for Jonathan Harris-Bass to have gone back to his day job, to be sure; they've already mentioned about a dozen times how it would be handy to have him around to tell them about the churches and the local grub.

I was thinking of flicking over from d+ to ITV4 to hear what David Millar was saying. He's probably in full-on Pseud's Corner mode right now.

 

Avatar
Rendel Harris | 3 hours ago
0 likes

re Dylan's "Batman Beak", clearly a sensible precaution against a broken nose when a spectator decides to jump the fence into the warmup area or hold their camera right in your face as you pass at 75 km/h.

Avatar
Hirsute | 5 hours ago
1 like

And I thought it was just peds and drivers who were sheep

https://youtu.be/zfCYMROmaVg?t=160

Latest Comments

 