Thought Tadej Pogačar’s attack was impressive? Tour de France pro wheelies uphill for over a minute on super steep climb; Are sprinting aero ‘Batman beaks’ now a thing?; Vingegaard “better than expected” after early GC battle + more on the live blog

So, who did you pick for your ride of the day at the Tour de France yesterday in Bologna? (And if anyone mentions Jude Bellingham’s ‘bicycle’ kick, that’s an automatic 200 Swiss Francs fine and 20 second time penalty).
Maybe you went for the obvious choice and picked stage winner Kevin Vauquelin, whose poise, strength, and timing on the final ascent of the iconic, bustling, and brutally steep San Luca climb dispatched his fellow escapees, to secure the 24-year-old the biggest victory of his career and his Arkéa-B&B Hotels’ first ever Tour de France triumph, while also keeping the breakaway and France’s winning streak alive at a race that has so far, thrillingly, favoured daring, attacking riding.
Or perhaps you thought Tadej Pogačar’s explosive attack at the top of the San Luca, which devastated the group, putting time into some of the best climbers in the world, such as a surprisingly faltering Primož Roglič, laying down an ominous marker just two days into the Tour?
Or was Jonas Vingegaard’s ability to immediately counter Pogačar’s move, and stick with the flying Slovenian to the finish, the demonstration that made you sit up and take note, proving that the reigning Tour champion has what it takes to win his third straight title, on what was only his second day of racing since his horror crash in April?
Or maybe you enjoyed Jonas Abrahamsen’s relentless determination to swoop up every jersey going at the Tour? Or Remco Evenepoel’s late ‘where’d he come from?’ move to bridge across to Pogačar and Vingegaard, reminding everyone that he’s here to win, too?
Well, you’d all be wrong.
Because the ride of the day yesterday actually went to Intermarché-Wanty’s Laurenz Rex who, despite finishing 129th on the stage, won the hearts of every fan packed in and lining San Luca’s iconic 600-plus archways…
By pulling off a wheelie on the climb’s 11 per cent average gradient for a whopping one minute and 13 seconds.
Proper tekkers.
“The people here in Italy are quite crazy. When I saw all the people the first time on the climb, I thought that was a good point to maybe do a wheelie, like last year at the Giro,” Rex, who survived a classic early celebration scare to win Le Samyn earlier this year, told Road Code about his showboating San Luca skills last night.
“But first I had doubts, thinking I’m at the Tour de France, I should be serious here. But in the end, I said the people come to see us, they come to see the spectacle around the race.
“And if Pogačar and all the guys are riding fast, then maybe I can ride slow and do a wheelie for them to enjoy! And all the people were really going crazy about the wheelie, and that’s why they come in the end. I like it and it’s really funny to do it for them, so they enjoy the race even more.”
The fans were suitably impressed – though I’m not sure Dylan Groenewegen, who rode the climb stony-faced beside the young Belgian, thought the same… (Though I don’t blame him, he’s spent the whole of his career watching Peter Sagan do the same thing in the gruppetto.)
Learnt something new today, that Remco isnt in yellow because although he and Pog have exactly the same time, Pogs 4th place on stage 1 beats Remco's 8th place on stage 1.
Bonkers!
What would have happened if Remco was in 5th on Stage 1?
He would be leading because his stage positions would then be 5 and 12, 17 total, and beat Pog's 18 (4 + 14). I don't know what they would do if they were equal though, at the end of the race if two riders are equal on time and on stage positions they factor in the hundredths of a second recorded on the time trial as a tiebreaker, and in the highly unlikely event that times were still equal after that they go on which rider finished higher on the final stage. I can't find a rule for the day-to-day awarding of yellow if riders are equal on time and aggregate stage positions though, maybe that's what you heard, that the rider with the highest finishing position of all the stages run so far takes it?
It's days like these where the commentary teams really earn their day's pay.
Or not.
It's a bad day for Jonathan Harris-Bass to have gone back to his day job, to be sure; they've already mentioned about a dozen times how it would be handy to have him around to tell them about the churches and the local grub.
I was thinking of flicking over from d+ to ITV4 to hear what David Millar was saying. He's probably in full-on Pseud's Corner mode right now.
re Dylan's "Batman Beak", clearly a sensible precaution against a broken nose when a spectator decides to jump the fence into the warmup area or hold their camera right in your face as you pass at 75 km/h.
And I thought it was just peds and drivers who were sheep
