Thought Tadej Pogačar’s attack was impressive? Tour de France pro wheelies uphill for over a minute on super steep climb; Are sprinting aero ‘Batman beaks’ now a thing?; Vingegaard “better than expected” after early GC battle + more on the live blog

The battle for the yellow jersey is already on. And it promises to be epic.

After the shadow boxing in the heat through the Apennines on stage one, the Tour GC fight exploded to life yesterday on the iconic San Luca climb in Bologna.

As Kevin Vauquelin pulled off another stunning breakaway win up ahead, Tadej Pogačar blew the race apart near the top of San Luca with a blistering turn of pace that only – notably – reigning Tour champion Jonas Vinegaard could follow.

That Pogi bomb would see the Slovenian move into the yellow jersey for the first time in two years – despite the Slovenian admitting that he sat up at the finish to force Remco Evenepoel (who had bridged across brilliantly on the flat run-in alongside Richard Carapaz) into the race lead – and provided confirmation for the two-time Tour winner that he’s on the right track after winning the Giro (and everything else) earlier this year.

“I did a really good attack, and I was happy that I could explode the contenders a little bit,” Pogačar said at the finish. “Jonas was quite fast on my wheel and he was really strong. We went to the finish and then Evenepoel and Carapaz came in the last kilometre as well.

“It was a good stage. I did a good effort, and it feels good to be in yellow again. Last year I was so close and then I cracked. It’s good to be in yellow even if it’s without any margin. It’s confirmation that I’m strong.”

However, Pogačar’s all-out attack on San Luca also proved something else – that Jonas Vingegaard, on only his second race day back after that horrific crash in the Basque Country in April, is also strong.

“I think this went way better than I ever expected, so I’m really satisfied,” the Dane told NBC after the stage.

“That I was able to follow Tadej on the second climb of San Luca... I think this is probably one of the stages we feared the most, or we actually expected me to lose time.

“Honestly speaking I didn’t have a good preparation for this race. I only had one and a half months to prepare, probably, so I think I can be super happy with how everything is going so far.

“I knew already before my crash that the stage today maybe suited him better than it suited me, and especially after my crash, I was even more behind. At least I can say now that if I’m not back at least I’m super, super close.”

Retired pro Dan Martin was also impressed with Vingegaard’s form so early in the race.

“Super impressive how quickly Vingegaard reacted to Pogačar’s attack yesterday as for me it was a surprise where he went,” Martin wrote this morning on X. “Zero hesitation. To have that level of awareness shows how good his condition is.”

The Tour is warming up nicely…