"This is getting ridiculous": Bizarre aero 'beak' spotted attached to Dylan Groenewegen's sunglasses at the Tour de France2024 Dylan Groenewegen aero glasses @eurosport

"This is getting ridiculous": Bizarre aero 'beak' spotted attached to Dylan Groenewegen's sunglasses at the Tour de France

The Scicon shades with a curious add-on, presumably for aero gains, are being worn by the Team Jayco–AlUla rider on stage 3, causing a stir on social media. Perhaps it won't seem so silly if he bags the stage win, though?
by Emily Tillett
Mon, Jul 01, 2024 12:59
5

We've all seen the 'Speed Sniffer' head tube on the Specialized Tarmac SL8, a pointier take on the classic head tube for purported aero gains... well, now we've got a literal one, as Dylan Groenewegen of Jayco–AlUla has been spotted wearing a radical new pair of Scicon aero sunglasses with a pointy 'beak' covering most of his nose for extra aero gains in today's Tour de France sprint stage. How many watts would you need to save to switch to an aero beak?

2024 Dylan Groenewegen aero glasses @sprintcycling

Pic: @sprintcycling

Riders often do radical things in the search of aero gains, and this isn't the first time we've seen Groenewegn test some new tech. Last season, Groenewegen won at the Saudi Tour whilst using an aero cover over his Giant Pursuit helmet. The downside of this lid, as far as we can tell, is that it doesn't look very breathable. 

2023 Groenewegen aero helmet cover (Greenedge cycling facebook)

> Has aero gone too far in cycling?

However, Groenewegen's latest solution won't impede the breeze through his hair but does have other downsides, as pointed out on social media among other less favourable comments: "This is getting ridiculous", "It's a bird" and "Batmaaaaaan" being some of the highlights so far. 

This isn't the first time that brands have turned to glasses in search of aerodynamic benefits. For example, POC released their aero £230 Propel sunglasses last year, and we didn't dislike them at all! 

We have only seen Groenewegen wearing these so far, and since he is the team's sprinter, we assume this is for aerodynamic reasons; although, some have pointed out that it could also provide some extra sun protection around the hooter area. 

The 'beak' appears to be an add-on to Scicon's Aeroscope sunglasses, but without a closer inspection, we are unsure whether this nose piece will fit on to other Scicon glasses. 

At least the team see the funny side to it!

2024 Greenedge cycling insta story Groenewegen glasses

What are your thoughts on these new sunglasses? How many stages will Groenewegen have to win for this not to look silly? Let us know in the comments section below...

scicon
Tour de France Tech
cycling glasses
'Tour de france'
Tour de France 2024
Emily Tillett

Emily is our track and road racing specialist, having represented Great Britain at the World and European Track Championships. With a National Title up her sleeve, Emily has just completed her Master’s in Sports Psychology at Loughborough University where she raced for Elite Development Team, Loughborough Lightning.

Emily is our go-to for all things training and when not riding or racing bikes, you can find her online shopping or booking flights…the rest of the office is now considering painting their nails to see if that’s the secret to going fast…

5 comments

mdavidford | 26 min ago
It's just a misunderstanding - after his ban, and then being penalised for his sprint in a recent race, he was told he needs to keep his nose clean...

thereverent | 30 min ago
I'm guessing the UCI will ban it shortly and the team and Scicon know this, but they can get some noce free publicity for a day or so.

Not really convinced it would be that confortable either.

langsett | 1 hour ago
Probably a UCI promotion to stop riders clearing their noses in the peloton 

Avatar
Looks like some 3D printed hack. Possibly a marketing hack... which clearly has worked.

Avatar
Steel is real:

//trailersfromhell.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/05/5126b.jpg)

