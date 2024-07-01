"Ridiculous" bike hangar "will cause more accidents" on street where "there have been more than five car crashes", resident claims — but council defends "popular" bicycle storage

A council has defended one of its bike hangars from criticism after residents claimed it would "cause more accidents" and is a "health and safety nightmare" — the local authority pointing out there were no objections to the on-street bicycle storage during a period of planning and consultation with the local community, and stating that there have been "hundreds of requests from across the city" for more bike hangars.
The BBC has published the views of a Tokar Street resident and her grandson, the pair objecting to Portsmouth City Council installing a bike hangar on the street near a junction, the bicycle storage unit taking the place of a former car parking space.
Housing between four to six bikes depending on the design, spaces in the hangars that have been installed across the city can be rented for £30 per year (a charge the council says is to cover the cost of cleaning and maintenance) and offer residents a secure place to keep their bike if they do not have space at their property.
As has been seen in numerous other cities across the country, demand has been high and the council said it had received "hundreds of requests from across the city" for more units to be offered. However, as has also been seen across the country, it is the complaints of a few residents that have made headlines, similar objections having been heard in Brighton and Bath in recent times.
One Tokar Street resident objected to the bike hangar being placed "directly outside my property" and told the BBC that it "needs to be removed" as it is "ridiculous" and would "cause more accidents". Veloris Ballingall, 75, said she had lived in the street for 40 years and had seen "more than five car crashes on the corner of the street".
She claimed the council had "given no warning about this" and her grandson Owen also took to social media to complain that the council was "refusing to remove it".
"My grandmother doesn't ride a bike, so she won't use it," he said. "It should be put somewhere where it is accessible properly and not on a junction. It's too bulky and a health and safety nightmare."
Portsmouth City Council refutes the claim residents were not warned and said the "usual process to advertise the plans received no objections".
A spokesperson added: "Bike hangars offer safe, secure, bike storage for Portsmouth residents who don't have that space in their home. We have had hundreds of requests from across the city and these dictate where we develop plans and consult with the local area. With Tokar Street we carried out our usual process to advertise the plans which received no objections.
"It has proven a popular location and like most hangars in the city we've received far more applications to use it than there are spaces."
Elsewhere in the city, the council began a bike hangar pilot in 2021, eight roads getting a storage unit between March and September. The Liberal Democrat-run council said the trial prompted "requests for more cycle storage" and a second phase of installations came in February 2023.
"If the scheme continues to be popular we will seek further funding to further expand bike hangars to other roads in the city. If you would like to rent a space in a bike hangar but don't live near the roads selected for the pilot you can nominate your road for a hangar in the future," the council's website states.
The outspoken complaints mirror what has been aired elsewhere in the country. Along the coast, Brighton & Hove City Council has heard criticism from residents and a councillor over the city's bike hangars, the local politician branding a bike storage facility a "monstrosity".
The council also said it would investigate the placement of a cycle hangar causing outrage with parking permit holders who said it was "deliberately" blocking car spaces, that coming as another resident took to the local press to say she does not want one of the "giant ugly objects" outside her house.
In Bath, a resident called the newly installed bike hangars "green measles" and claimed they would "make Unesco's decision [about the city's World Heritage status] so much simpler".
That despite Unesco noting on its website that Bath "remains vulnerable to transport pressures", with "improved transport" based around public transport and pedestrianisation part of the management plan to protect the city's integrity and authenticity as a World Heritage site.
And while cycling is not mentioned explicitly, the advised shift to walking and a "bus-based network" implies the "need for improved transport" will not be answered by overdependence on car use.
POINT OF ORDER. That's only HALF a parking space.
They haven't got it yet.
It's OK but could be better. They've put it - with TBF the extra movements - in the last parking space, nearly across the pavement from a window.
There places near that corner where there is a blank garden wall 2 or 3 spaces down, where it would have been even better.
There are also "first spaces in the inset bay" where it would be protected by the tree, and be a part of a single visual block, not a new visual block.
If it is a couple of spaces in from the end, it's also protected by the hoon-mobile closest to the corner.
And I'd put in a couple of stout bollards that can be sure to cause major damage to any vehicle that hits it, rather than the cycle hangar.
Thank you for a new acronym Veloris: NIMFY, Not In My Front Yard.
Grandson "will cause more accidents" Why? It's no bigger than a car which could legally be parked there.
Also Grandson "It's too bulky and a health and safety nightmare." Just like all the cars?
The length and depth of motornomativity is profound and depressing. People make statements in good faith, unable to see that what they are saying is complete nonsense.
I've always wondered why these hangers have no reflective elements on the ends, they can be hard to spot on dark streets asap cyclist or driver.
Presumably because any attempt to make them more visible runs into the desire of people not to see them as they're "eyesores"? (Agree with you BTW, will check what local ones have).
If there have been multiple crashes at that spot the issue is drivers not being able to control their vehicles properly, rather than whatever is parked there. However, if I was a bike owner I would be concerned if there have been multiple crashes that a vehicle will hit the hanger and ultimately damage my bike.
Looking at Google Maps the intersecting roads where this hangar sits seem to be lined on both sides with parked cars. Maybe they should make it parking on only one side of the road to make it safer for everyone rather than one large car park.
Veloris Ballingall (superb name!) needs to look for the clues in her own words: she doesn't like it "directly outside my property". It's "outside" your property Mrs B, so you don't really have any more right to object to it than anybody else. I don't like people parking big vans directly outside my property because it blocks the light to my living room but if they do I do recognise that my property rights only extend up to the front hedge.
As for having seen "more than five car crashes on the corner of the street" (how many more, one, five, ten?), what a bit of luck that there is now a solid obstacle that will force people to slow down and take more care at the junction, I should imagine most of the indeterminate number of crashes you have seen were caused by people cutting the corner without due care and hitting other people doing the same, they can't do that anymore.
Given their sudden concern for health and safety on that spot in particular, I wonder what they would say if the cycle hanger was moved elsewhere and the council prevented parking on that corner too. Presumably they'd still be upset!
Well, thank you for your input, Veloris. I'm sure Portsmouth City Council takes road safety very seriuously - in which case there should be double yellow lines for 10 metres from the junction in all directions, and then remove a further car parking space to site the bike hangar.
Totally agree - no parking within 10m of a junction anywhere makes sense to me.
And if demand is outstripping supply, then supply the market and add some ebike charging points as well, as they do for EMVs?
No need for yellow lines, stopping or parking within 10m of a junction is already prohibited in the Highway Code.
Phew! Now we just need to get some mention there of not "driving on the footway/cycle path" and/or leaving your vehicle there", "not driving above the speed limit", and "not running over people then driving off and saying you don't remember when the police turn up" - and the system's fixed!
Another instance of "what is not explicitly marked as prohibited in every place is fine" in the minds of many apparently. Pretty common here. Roll on a complete reversal of thinking on parking eg. only allowed where specifically marked.
Yellow lines would definitely help, though - I'm not sure that many motorists can recall that particular bit of the HC…
They clearly can! It means "deploy BOLAS"!
From the BBC article...
Imagine, something parked there, taking up two metres of the width of the public highway...
https://www.google.com/search?q=how+wide+is+the+fifth+generation+range+r...
I think I see what the problem is :-
https://maps.app.goo.gl/Y8pJLRKuHxUssckj9
The chain ring is a bit rusty too. Definitely needs storage to save it from the elements.
It does pose an interesting question though. What width is that parking space and did cars regularly "overflow it" width ways just like the hanger does.
I would hope those hangers are designed to be no wider than a regulation parking space?
Definately pro-hanger but mounting them partially on the pavement isnt a good look unless the space is smaller than standard....
I think this was mentioned during the Brighton hangers articles - the kerb can act as a lip to stop it opening if not mounted above it.
"Veloris Ballingall, 75, said she had lived in the street for 40 years and had seen "more than five car crashes on the corner of the street"."
good to have that baseline information, so that if there is a crash next month, it will not be a new thing caused by the bike hanger. I bet Mrs Ballinghall's real objection is that she can no longer park directly outside her house.
Correct - "My grandmother doesn't ride a bike, so she won't use it,". Because the space outside your house is actually yours. Apparently that's how "road tax" really works.
I think what troubles me is "neither one way or the other" motornormativity fudge. I can imagine people WILL drive into this (like everything else near roads) - especially for a year or so. But that's not new...
However given what happens perhaps we should keep "making it safer because fallible, lazy, entitled humans" - "safe system". BUT in that case shurely "safer for EVERYONE" which means quite a lot of people need removing from the driving pool. For the benfit of other drivers / pedestrians if nothing else.
No? Not the kind of "safety" you were looking for, local folks?