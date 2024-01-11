road.cc Recommends Cycle Clothing of the Year 2023/24: all the best jerseys, jackets, tights, shorts, shoes and more

It's time to check out the cycle clothing that stole the spotlight in road.cc Recommends during 2023. We've got a fantastic range to show you, from comfy shorts and tights to stylish jerseys and jackets, with a sprinkling of socks and shoes for good measure.

How we made our selection

Now, let's quickly dive into how we made our selections. It’s pretty straightforward: every month, we pick the best bikes, components, accessories, and clothing from our reviews on road.cc, off.road.cc, and ebiketips and showcase them in road.cc Recommends. Everything that gets in has to be really, really good – no compromises.

We’ve now revisited road.cc Recommends and handpicked the best of the best for inclusion here. We haven't ranked this clothing in order, but we have given out awards in three flavours:

Bargain Buy



Editor's Choice This award goes to the product that gives the best combination of performance and value for money.

Quick note: the prices in the headings were accurate when we first published our reviews. We've stuck with them, whether they've changed or not, as they're the basis for our comments. Some have increased since then.

Now, let's find out which cycle clothes wowed us the most.

Castelli Endurance Women's Jersey £115

Castelli's Endurance Women's Jersey is an excellent addition to its summer lineup, offering an exceptional performance and plenty of comfort. Although designed for endurance riding, it's versatile enough for various riding styles, appealing to both gravel riders and roadies.

Made from Castelli's ProSecco Air Donna fabric, a stretchy mesh, this jersey adapts to various body shapes without feeling restrictive. You get a relaxed fit, ample length in the body, and generous sleeves. The raw-cut ends give a clean finish.

> Check out the best summer cycling jerseys 2024 — beat the heat with these breathable tops for summer riding

The zip runs smoothly, and the slightly generous waist hem adds comfort, although there's a slight tendency for the jersey to shift off-centre if you load your pockets unevenly.

Although comfortable directly on the skin, it can accommodate a base layer equally well for cooler weather. Tested on a 180km Audax in changing temperatures, reviewer Emma Silversides found the fabric continually wicked moisture well without becoming saturated.

Thoughtful styling with reflective elements adds to the looks and functionality, while the jersey's durability and resistance to wear increase its value. Overall, the Castelli Endurance Jersey is an outstanding performer.

Why it’s here A comfy, top-performing, warm-weather jersey that isn't aero-, pro- or race-fit

Santini Eco Sleek Bengal Jersey £130

The Santini Eco Sleek Bengal Jersey offers timeless looks and eco-friendly innovation. The design even earned a ‘nice jersey’ stamp of approval from reviewer Josh Price’s mum, and you can't say fairer than that. Thanks for the input, Mrs P!

The jersey lives up to the ‘Eco’ part of its name through the use of recycled materials, including an ‘eco-bicimania’ polyester from Italian fabric maestro Sitip. Even the back and sleeves feature fabric made from recycled bottles.

The fit is excellent, balancing snugness and comfort. The long-cut sleeves with silicone grippers avoid unwanted flapping during rides, while the silicone grippers at the bottom keep the hem in place effectively too.

Three deep rear pockets provide enough space for your ride essentials. Despite the limited stretch, you can load them up with any snacks you need for longer rides.

The Eco Sleek Bengal Jersey provides comfort and an excellent fit. With classic looks, it’s a great option if you’re looking for a high-end jersey with an eco-friendly twist.

Why it’s here A classy, comfortable jersey made from eco-friendly fabric that looks great and is lovely to wear

TICCC Omloop Thermal Long Sleeve Jersey £108.50

The TICCC Omloop Thermal Long Sleeve Jersey bridges the gap between jersey and jacket, offering a winning combination of snug fit, wind resistance, and water repellency.

Reviewer VecchioJo – yes, of course that’s his real name – says this is his go-to garment for a variety of riding conditions because it blends the lightweight feel of a jersey with the protective elements of a jacket, minus the bulk. The design includes a well-executed cut with a short front, long back, and ample sleeves that avoid chilly gaps at the wrists.

> Best winter cycling jerseys 2024 — keep warm when the temperature drops

Made for both male and female cyclists through TICCC's ‘Unifit’ pattern, the four-way stretch material follows the body closely, adding to the overall snugness. The soft micro-fleece inner improves warmth and comfort, with flat-locked seams ensuring an irritation-free experience.

Packed with well-considered details, the jersey comes with three deep rear pockets, an internal silicone strip, and reinforced stitching for durability. Reflective graphics provide high visibility without compromising style, and ring-reinforced drainage holes in each pocket add to the functionality.

The full-length YKK Vislon zip and DWR M treatment (an eco-friendly durable water repellent) add more practicality, and the jersey’s versatility allows you to use it on autumn, spring, and even milder winter days. It keeps the wind out while maintaining breathability.

The Omloop justifies its cost with exceptional performance, comfort, and a responsible manufacturing ethos.

Why it’s here A tight-fitting, highly visible jersey with weather-resistant qualities that make it a very versatile cold-weather top

Altura Grid Women’s Half Zip Softshell Hoodie £85

The Altura Grid Women's Half Zip Softshell Hoodie provides the comfort of a sweatshirt and the protection of a softshell jacket. It's a winning combination. This versatile top, made from 100% polyester with a thermal grid fleece lining, boasts neat features like a half zip, an adjustable hood with a peak, zipped side pockets, and reflective print patterns for added visibility.

If you follow Altura’s size guide, the Grid Women’s Half Zip Softshell Hoodie will offer a fairly roomy fit, accommodating layers underneath without feeling too loose. The length of the body and sleeve ensure comfort when you’re both on and off the bike.

Ideal for gravel rides, commutes, or casual city strolls, this hoodie may lack enough ventilation for high-intensity efforts, but it offers excellent levels of windproofing and warmth. It'll even keep you cosy in freezing temperatures.

The water-repellent treatment keeps showers out, so it's a reliable choice for wet conditions, while glove-friendly zip pulls and a well-sized hood add to the functionality. Despite limited colour options, the Grid softshell hoodie would make an invaluable addition to your cycling wardrobe, reviewer Lara Dunn reporting that it quickly earned its place amongst her favourites.

Why it’s here Cosy, protective and versatile for all sorts of riding and outdoor activities without looking too technical

Galibier Tourmalet 4 Jacket £83.22

Galibier has taken a good thing and made it even better. With upgraded breathability and waterproofing over the previous model, this Tourmalet 4 Jacket strikes a balance that’s hard to achieve. The fit is excellent, minimising flapping without hindering movement, and despite a slight price increase, it's an absolute steal.

The waterproofing (with an impressive 20,000mm rating) proved faultless even in heavy and steady rain, maintaining its performance even after numerous washes. The new HydraStop 2.9+ membrane not only keeps water out but also feels soft against your skin, making it comfortable to wear with just a base layer or lightweight jersey underneath.

> Take a look at the best cycling jackets 2024 — keep yourself warm, comfortable and dry on the bike with a quality top layer

Testing the breathability in warm and humid conditions gives impressive results. You may heat up when climbing, but the full-length zip regulates temperature effectively, and the mesh section in the upper back lets moisture out.

On the whole, the Tourmalet is better suited to cooler days in spring and autumn, or winter, but reviewer Stu Kerton said he’d consider using it in summer conditions too.

The jacket’s quality shines through in neat stitching, robust fabric, and a smooth, offset zip. Reflectives add a little safety, and the pocket is a practical touch.

With the Tourmalet, Galibier maintains its reputation for delivering high-performing cycling gear at affordable prices. This jacket is an excellent investment, especially for the unpredictable UK climate.

Why it’s here Awesome waterproofing and breathability from a jacket that is a bargain

Pearson Women’s Polartec Insula ted Gilet £110

The Pearson Women's Polartec Insulated Gilet is beautifully made and does its job well, while offering some really handy features. It might not be the cheapest option out there, but its performance and eco-friendly credentials make it a strong choice. Made from 100% recycled materials, it strikes the right balance between warmth and weight, offering a little extra insulation on colder days

Its windproof front, featuring Polartec Alpha insulation, keeps your core warm, while the thermal, brushed-finish fabric at the rear adds an extra layer of cosiness. The outer fabric is super-stretchy and also has a durable water repellent (DWR) finish. It’s soft, stretchy, and blocks the wind without causing you to overheat.

Take a look at the best cycling gilets 2024 — get to know this wardrobe essential

The gilet stays impressively dry inside, whether you’re riding hard or facing a sudden shower. It works well with various other layers, and reviewer Lara Dunn found it to be most useful in temperatures just below 10°C. If the weather gets warmer, the compact size when rolled up, allows you to store it in a jersey pocket easily.

Functional details like the gripper hem, elasticated armholes, and well-designed pockets add to the appeal, while the chunky, glove-friendly zips improve the practicality. If you're looking for something that’s a step up from a basic windproof gilet in terms of warmth, you should definitely consider this.

Why it’s here An excellent choice for cooler days – warm, well-featured and beautifully (and ethically) made

DMT KR SL Grey Road Shoes £329.99

Yes, the price is high, but the DMT KR SL Grey road shoes blend exceptional comfort with top-notch performance, making them an excellent choice. The seamless and flexible 3D-knitted upper provides a fit that moulds to your foot, the compact weave around the tongue area offering added security without creating excessive pressure.

DMT opts for laces here, but instead of holes on either side of the tongue section, they use elasticated loops that run through the knitted upper to deliver an even, secure fit. Laces lack the on-the-fly adjustment of Boa dials, but they contribute to the snug feel. A clever tongue opening keeps the laces neatly tucked away.

> Check out the best road cycling shoes 2024 — get some light, stiff kicks to help you go faster on the bike

Breathability is exceptional, with the knitted upper allowing ample airflow, so these shoes are ideal for warmer rides. The lower section of the upper comes with a protective coating for durability, and a two-year warranty adds peace of mind.

The full-carbon-fibre sole is stiff and comes with large cutouts for ventilation. Despite all that rigidity, the inner sole padding prevents discomfort. You get compatibility with three-hole cleats and marked lines simplify setup. Weighing only 492g, these shoes are impressively lightweight too.

The DMT KR SLs are a worthy investment if you’re looking for top-level quality and impeccable performance.

Why they’re here An unbelievably comfortable upper mated to a stiff sole for the ultimate performance shoe

Howies Gary Merino Wool Socks (Pack of 2) £25

The Howies Gary Socks are a game-changer if you’re looking for comfort on multi-day adventures. Using a merino wool blend, they combat odours, allowing you to extend wear without a wash. The length is perfect for avoiding high-sock tan lines, too.

Not labelled specifically for cycling, the Garys are versatile enough for various outdoor activities. They come in three sizes, with the ‘quarter-length’ design sitting just above your ankle, offering extra protection for high-backed shoes.

> Best cycling socks 2024 — treat your feet and turn up the style on your bike rides

Made with durability in mind, these socks deliver plenty of service with minimal signs of wear. The soft and cushioned sole provides a cosy feel, though the bulkiness may not work well with tight-fitting shoes.

The merino works is great in summer conditions. Reviewer Emma Silversides wore them on leisurely bike trips, hikes, and strolls and was comfortable in temperatures up to 20°C. She even managed six days without washing them, and she reckons there was no noticeable odour (we've not had that independently verified!). That's good going.

As well as cycling, the Garys are perfect for hiking and as an extra layer for chilly nights. They’re very capable of keeping your feet warm in single figures centigrade, though Howies’ longer Garret socks would be a better option in colder weather.

At £25 for two pairs, these are good value, especially for those chasing durability and versatility.

Why they’re here Superb choice for multi-day adventures. And while the length might divide opinion, the performance is indisputable

Endura GV500 Thermal Bibtight £154.99

Endura’s GV500 Thermal Bibtights put in an exceptional performance and offer a whole bunch of practical features. With a comfortable chamois, they provide a near-perfect answer to the challenging terrain of gravel rides.

These bibs deliver plenty of warmth and comfort. The stretchy thermal fabric conforms to your skin and retains heat, making them a great option for chilly rides, even when the temperature is below freezing.

> Best winter bib tights 2024 — keep riding through winter and keep your bottom half warm

Endura's PFC-free water-resistant treatment on the shin, calf, and bum kept reviewer Tom Price dry during muddy rides without sacrificing breathability, while the Power Straps held the tights comfortably in place. The 600 Series pad provides plenty of coverage without being so bulky that it gets in the way.

The inclusion of mesh pockets on the thighs is a useful touch, although we’d have preferred them positioned further to the sides. Zips on the ankles help with the secure fit, another one at the stomach makes for easier bathroom breaks, and a silicone strip on the lower back provides a secure grip for additional layers.

Endura’s GV500 Thermal Bibtights offer value for money and are a top choice if you want to improve your gravel riding wardrobe.

Why they're here Designed for gravel adventures, giving you all-day comfort as well as protection when the trails turn wet and muddy

Scott RC Pro Warm GORE-TEX +++ Men’s Bib Tights £154.99

The Scott RC Pro Warm Gore-Tex +++ Men's Bib Tights will keep you warm in the coldest winter conditions thanks to the Gore-Tex Infinium fabric on the front-facing panels. They provide all-day comfort and a plush seat pad, too. Great news all around!

Reviewer Ed Morgan says that from the moment he slipped these on, the snug fit and lack of any bagginess behind the knees told him that they’d be comfortable. The initial firmness of the padding softened after the first wash, delivering loads of comfort throughout long days in the saddle.

Made from 85% polyamide and 15% elastane, the stretchy fabric accommodates legs of all levels of chunkiness, hugging them closely for warmth. The Gore-Tex Infinium Windstopper panels on the front elevate the performance in cold conditions, keeping chill winds at bay. While not completely waterproof, they are water-repellent, so you stay warm even in the rain.

Scott's +++ Pro Padding Men seat pad provides excellent cushioning, and the bib straps offer a secure fit without digging into your shoulders. The mesh panel at the rear wicks sweat away effectively.

These tights aren’t cheap, but considering the high-end market and the inclusion of Gore-Tex Infinium, they offer great value. Offering comfort, weather resistance, and innovative features, they deserve a spot on your shortlist if you're gearing up for cold and wet winter rides.

Why they're here Quality bib tights that offer great all-round protection against cold weather

Swrve 4-way stretch indigo Cordura slim fit jeans £90

We're not just about Lycra here at road.cc; we like to show you clothing that's suitable for urban riding too, with the Swrve 4-way stretch indigo Cordura slim fit jeans being a case in point. They are mega-comfy, and they’re much better than normal jeans if you’re doing a short commute by bike or nipping around town. They boast an innovative cut, impressive stretch, and remarkable durability.

The back is cut a little higher than on most jeans, and the four-way stretch in the Cordura denim gives you unrestricted movement. Crucially, a cleverly placed extra panel in the crotch eliminates the central seams that would otherwise cause discomfort when you’re on the bike.

Swrve shows a high level of attention to detail here, offering wide belt loops and a slim cut at the ankle that prevents the legs from getting caught in your chain. The ends of the legs are designed for rolling up, revealing reflective taping inside, which is useful for nighttime riding.

Made with military-grade INVISTA T420 nylon 6.6 staple fibre, the Cordura denim can cope with a whole lot of rubbing – and that’s a huge positive when you’re cycling. These jeans breathe well and dry quickly, helping to keep you comfortable even on humid days.

Swrve’s cycling-specific features are integrated seamlessly, making these jeans excellent for riding and loads of other daily activities. The fabric is durable, the cycling-specific features are useful but very stealthy, and they look good. If you're willing to invest in quality, these are excellent.

Why they’re here Comfortable and hard-wearing, plus the subtle cycling tweaks actually make them better off the bike too

GripGrab WindBreaking Thermal Short Sleeve Base Layer £55.95

The GripGrab WindBreaking Thermal Short Sleeve Base Layer is thicker than normal and features a windproof front so you won’t have to reach for your gilet when the temperature drops. In use, it feels just like a normal base layer, not getting sweaty while keeping the chills at bay.

This certainly isn’t your typical airy summer base layer. Made from a thick and heavy fabric, it provides more warmth than a skimpy option. Depending on what you put on over the top, it can be worn in a wide variety of temperatures. Reviewer Vecchiojo found it to be at its best for temperatures in the mid-teens centigrade, so handy for spring and autumn and even summer evening rides.

This base layer features a thick mesh on the back, sides, and arms, matched with a single-layer Arrowind Windbreaking fabric on the front and shoulders. This fabric boasts a warp-knit construction that is said to block up to 80% of air particles, with the 20% that do get through helping to dry perspiration. It works beautifully while looking and feeling like a normal fabric and never gets sweaty even when its windproof benefits aren’t required.

Why it’s here Excellent base layer that's thicker than normal with an effective windproof front that means you can ride gilet-free

Kostüme Unisex Arm Warmers £45

The Kostüme Unisex Arm Warmers might be priced towards the upper end of the market, but they put in a performance to back it up, and they were on offer last time we checked Kostüme's website. The thick fabric, multi-panel ergonomic fit, and deep gripper combine to produce a premium product that’ll keep you warm when the temperature is down in the single digits.

The warmth comes courtesy of their fleecy interiors, while these arm warmers are easily stowable in a jersey pocket when not required.

The multi-panel design ensures a comfortable fit, although those with large arms might find them a bit snug. Practical features like extended grippers and reflective panels add to the overall performance.

> Best arm and leg warmers for cycling 2024 — take the chill off your limbs with these versatile cycling accessories

Beyond doing all of the simple things you’d expect of arm warmers, Kostüme’s environmentally conscious approach shines through here. Only 350 pairs of these are in existence, as Kostüme works on a limited volume basis, so there will never be a huge surplus of unused products.

While you can certainly buy cheaper arm warmers, the unique features and premium feel make these a worthy investment.

Why they’re here If you're happy with the price, these bespoke feeling warmers are excellent – for you and the environment

GripGrab SuperGel Padded Short Finger Summer Gloves £42.95

The GripGrab SuperGel Padded Short Finger Summer Gloves are an affordable option for improving your comfort on the bike, coming complete with a sweat wiper and excellent breathability. They’re suitable even for scorching summer days.

Designed to combat palm pain on long off-road rides, these gloves boast an impressive 6mm of padding on each palm. That padding reduces discomfort and, although deep, doesn’t compromise the feel of the handlebar. The suede-like palm fabric provides a soft and durable grip.

> Find out about the best summer cycling gloves 2024 — mitts made for riding to keep your hands comfy and stylish

These gloves maintain breathability with perforations along the finger slots and a thin, breathable material up top. Reviewer Hollis Jones reported that they kept his hands cool and fresh during an 80-mile ride in late summer temperatures. No worries on that front.

The inclusion of fabric along the back of the thumb for wiping away sweat – or snot – adds practicality. An adjustable Velcro closure allows you to get a snug fit at the wrist, while reflective details improve visibility.

GripGrab's SuperGel gloves, available in five sizes, are an excellent choice if you’re looking for enhanced comfort, especially on summer gravel rides.

Why they're here If you get sore hands on rough rides, these mitts really help to add comfort and reduce fatigue

Rapha Men’s Pro Team Powerweave Bib Shorts £300

The Rapha Men's Pro Team Powerweave Bib Shorts are a high-quality option, offering innovative technologies, noticeable compression, and an outstanding chamois.

The Powerweave material is excellent in terms of wicking, compression, and breathability, while the fabric on the sides of the legs feels almost like cotton, which isn’t what you expect from a pair of cycling shorts.

> Best cycling bib shorts 2024 – the top picks to keep you comfortable in the saddle

Rapha’s clever design uses seven panels and incorporates fewer seams than normal, resulting in extra comfort. The race chamois, slimmer and lighter than some, provides excellent comfort even on long, hot rides, while the straps and the back mesh panel contribute to a cool and comfortable performance.

The Rapha Pro Team Powerweaves are among the best-performing bib shorts out there. If you appreciate a natural-feeling fabric, they're worth the investment.

Why they're here Exceptional bib shorts with an exceptional price tag

Santini Unico Women’s Shorts £169

The Santini Unico Women’s Shorts are an exceptional design, offering long-distance comfort with a second-skin feel. Made for longer rides, they feature Santini’s top-level C3W seat pad and a soft Italian microfibre fabric that provides light compression without restricting movement. The minimal seams, thermo-welded for added comfort, don't chafe or pinch.

The raw-cut leg ends, without grippers, are incredibly comfortable, staying firmly in place as you pedal without riding up or causing irritation. The crossed bib straps at the back add to the overall comfort.

While the breathable mesh panel avoids the need for a base layer, it can make mid-ride pit stops awkward. However, the compromise is justifiable for the extra comfort you get here. The Santini C3W chamois, boasting ischiatic shock-absorbing gel inserts and a 3D ergonomic surface, is also exceptionally comfortable.

With a size range from XXS to 4XL, the Unico shorts cater to all body types. Though slightly shorter than some in leg length, they fit impeccably. Reflectivity could be better, but the iridescent Santini logo is a stylish touch.

Packed in a zip-up faux leather pouch, these shorts are an ideal choice if you're looking for top-notch performance, fit, and comfort on long-distance rides. Granted, they're not the cheapest option, but the high quality justifies the price.

Why they're here Super comfortable bib shorts with an excellent chamois, suitable for long days out

Lusso Perform Carbon Bib Shorts £100

The Lusso Perform Carbon Bib Shorts have undergone an impressive eco-friendly transformation while retaining their classic looks and outstanding comfort, all with a price increase of just £10 over the past five years.

Made in Manchester, these shorts make use of recycled materials, from the main fabric to the mesh back, straps, and the Elastic Interface-supplied Perform pad, which, though firm to the touch, delivers impressive comfort in the saddle.

Lusso describes these as a 'tight fit', and that's evident in the snug leg hems, although they can adapt to larger thighs. The silicone-infused grippers ensure a secure fit, and the honeycomb-style mesh on the straps and back improves breathability – a real benefit in hot weather. Reviewer Stef Marazzi reported their fabulous performance in temperatures up to 27°C.

The stretchy mesh, low-cut at the front, makes for hassle-free pee stops, and reflective lines surrounding each hem improve visibility. These are easy to wash, and extensive use has resulted in minimal signs of wear.

Offering tons of comfort and breathability, and coming at a reasonable price, the Lusso Perform Carbon Bibs are an excellent choice if you're looking for performance with a sustainable edge.

Why they're here Understated yet smart, great value and perform extremely well

Kostüme Men’s Bib Short £180

Our Editor's Choice award goes to the Kostüme Signature Bib Shorts. Made with the most supple and beautiful Lycra, these combine style and functionality and are a revelation. Despite its unassuming appearance, the chamois is a star performer on long rides, making these shorts a very good buy, especially if you get them at the current (at the time of writing) knockdown price.

Kostüme’s focus on comfort is obvious here. The quality of the fabric and careful detailing ensure you feel the difference even five hours into a big ride. The company’s ‘planet first’ ethos adds an eco-conscious dimension. From recycled fabrics to limited-edition pre-orders and biodegradable packaging, it takes sustainability seriously.

Reviewer VecchioJo described slipping into the Kostüme shorts as "an absolute joy" . The fabric, a blend of recycled polyamide and elastane, feels soft and supportive with a pleasing matte finish. The snug fit, with a single flatlocked seam and raw-cut hem, avoids discomfort or chafing, and the bib section, featuring wide and stretchy straps, adds even more comfort.

Although not flashy, the chamois will surprise you with its Italian-made, four-layer construction and aloe-infused microfibre top surface. VecchioJo used these shorts on everything from short road blasts to multi-hour rides, all-dayers and gravel rides, and they were comfy throughout. They really are a first-rate choice.

Why they're here Incredibly well thought out and comfortable, and oh, that Lycra

Read the review