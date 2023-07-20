Now in their third incarnation, these Lusso Perform Carbon Bib Shorts overhaul their eco credentials but keep all of their classic looks and excellent comfort. And they've only gone up £10 in five years!

The shorts now include a honeybee logo on them to represent Lusso's quest to make products as sustainable as possible, and after scanning the QR code I was able to read about how the materials are sourced in Italy, but the shorts are handstitched together in Manchester, to minimise transport around the world. The packaging of the shorts is also recyclable as well.

Recycled materials are used throughout the shorts – in the main fabric, mesh back and straps, and also the pad.

The Perform pad is supplied by Elastic Interface and feels quite firm to the touch, but in the saddle feels just right.

Lusso advertises these as a "tight fit', and I could feel this in the leg hems as I have large thighs. They do stretch amply to go around them, but because of the grippers (which have silcone sewn directly into them), I found I needed to pull them up my thighs a bit, before pulling the rest of the shorts up to my bum.

Once the shoulder straps are on, they are absolutely perfect, and everything remains in place. The honeycomb style mesh used on the straps and back is very comfortable and really breathable and I appreciated it in the hot, sticky weather we had while testing in May and June. Lusso claims the change to recycled fabrics has made these more breathable than the V2s; I can't verify that, as I never tried the V2, but they certainly do breathe well. I've been riding them in temperatures getting on for 27°C, and they coped admirably.

The stretchy mesh, cut low at the front, also makes pee stops a doddle. I'm 5ft 11in with a 34in waist, and tested a large, and the whole fit was spot on.

On the bike, performance is really good. I used these mainly on road, with a smattering of gravel, for rides between 60 and 100km, and they were excellent. A good sign of this is when you forget you are wearing them, and that was the case here.

I also like that the classic, simple design of the shorts means they go with pretty much any jersey.

The reflective line surrounding each hem is a great help to being seen in low light, and won't wear out or fade as they are woven into the fabric. Although discreet in the daylight, they really stand out at night, helping to show leg movement back and forth, which hopefully catches passing drivers' attention. It's a very good feature, and in my opinion much more visible than tiny one-inch strips you see on many other shorts.

Aftercare is simple: I would shove these in with the rest of my weekly cycle gear. Even left for a few days in the wash bin, the bibs came up absolutely fine and smelling fresh each time.

After six weeks of long rides and commuting in these, the material of the shorts is fine, no wear or loose threads. A tiny bit of the edging of the Lusso lettering has started to peel but this is a minor niggle. Maybe for a fourth version it could be sewn in to prevent wear?

Lusso offers a repair service for items purchased directly from its website. This is free of charge for items within their one-year warranty, while out-of-warranty items can be repaired for an additional fee.

Value

For UK-made shorts of this quality, £100 is a very good price. I was quite surprised how much they cost when I saw the "hand stitched in Manchester" logo. Especially considering that, when we reviewed the previous version back in 2018, they were £90 – to have only gone up £10 in five years, they seem to have defied inflation.

They're now the same price as the Blackmore bibs I tested last year, which offer similar all-day comfort and a hardwearing construction, although the high front makes pee-stops tricky.

At £20 more, the Kalas Pure-Z bibs that Jo tested have a good fit, although he found the size charts a little odd. I own a pair of these too, and find them very comparable with the Lussos, with a very similar pad and similar ability to be ridden for a long time and long distances.

You can find good shorts for less, though: Stu tested the Galibier Equipe 2s last year, and they're great value at only £73. These also have comfortable straps, and compression in the legs, similar to the Lussos.

Conclusion

To sum up, the Lusso Perform Carbon Bibs continue to "perform" extremely well. They're really comfortable, breathe well on the hottest days, and have an inflation-busting price tag. Plus they're made from recycled fabrics, and in the UK to boot. They're excellent.

Verdict

Understated yet smart, great value and perform extremely well

