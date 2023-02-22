Endura GV500 Thermal Bibtight

Expanding its gravel line-up, Endura's GV500 Thermal Bibtight is a stunning performer with cleverly designed features that are genuinely practical while riding. With a comfortable chamois to match, they provide a near-perfect answer to the challenging terrain of gravel rides.

I felt very warm and comfortable in these bibs from the first time I put them on. The thermal material retains any heat that you generate and keeps you cosy over long rides regardless of the temperature. I found them super-effective on very cold days; testing these on rides averaging in the negatives I would get home still comfortable and not desiring any more warmth. They're perfectly capable to take on a very cold winter freeze.

The thermal fabric is also highly stretchy and lies gently next to the skin without being at all constrictive, and without leaving any pressure points or discomfort on any part of the legs. This stretchiness also allows plenty of movement when having to hop gates and stiles on a typical UK gravel ride.

The fabric has a PFC-free, non-toxic water-resistant treatment, with spray-proof areas on the shin, calf, and bum. If the weather turns bad and it's a downpour for the entire ride then you will eventually get wet, but if it's not actually raining but there is sitting water or mud, the panels – strategically placed in all the areas that get hit by spray from the ground – worked well at keeping me drier than longs that don't offer such protection. Throughout my testing, I would come back from mucky rides with my shins and buttocks still dry and warm, when they would usually be cold and muddy after a ride like that.

Chamois

The GV500 bibs come with Endura's 600 Series pad, which is very comfortable and performs very well on the rough terrain of off-road rides. It provides plenty of coverage, leaving no part of your undercarriage unprotected, but without being so bulky that it gets in the way.

Testing these over several long gravel rides I would return home with far less discomfort than all my other pairs of bib tights, and began to reach for these first when going for a gravel adventure.

Straps

I was a bit dubious at first about the design of the Power Straps, because they are thinner and sit in a slightly different position than the 'norm', but from the first ride I became a massive fan.

They hold the longs securely in place, and I found them very comfortable over long rides even in some rubbish weather. I would get home with zero discomfort, having forgotten they were even there.

One potential drawback is that they don't cover up the nipples, so if you are sensitive to chafing it could be an issue, but they were fine for me.

Fit & sizing

While the longs fitted me perfectly in most areas, with plenty of stretch in the legs – I'm 180cm tall and had no worries about my legs being too long in the size medium, and they could definitely accommodate someone with longer legs – the stomach area could be an issue.

With a bit of a post-Christmas belly, I found them quite tight here. Even being sat in the middle of the sizing range I didn't have much wiggle room, so if you are pushing the upper end of the recommended size, I would suggest going up one just for less compression in this area.

Other features

With these being in Endura's gravel range, they come with some special features, the most noticeable being the two mesh pockets on the thigh. They're really handy if you're wearing a baggy top with no pockets, and are a really good size – big enough to fit your phone in lengthways, snug and safe, as well as wide enough for plenty of items to be shoved in.

The only negative, in my opinion, is that their placement could be better. Endura has put them towards the front of the thigh rather than directly on the side of the leg. They don't get in the way of the legs or any other movements, but I just feel they would have been better positioned more towards the side.

To help with the secure fit, the GV500s have high-quality zips on the ankles, which means the legs can be tighter fitting, and the zip at the stomach area helps when needing the toilet mid-ride.

On the rear, the lower back has a silicone strip for grip for any baggy shorts or T-shirts you want to wear on your gravel outings.

Value

At £154.99, these hold their own against similarly priced options from the likes of Pactimo, Rivelo, Rapha and Santini, costing a little more than some, a little less than others.

Iwein tested Pactimo's Alpine Thermal bib tights in 2021 and thought they were extremely comfortable, with a chamois designed for road and off-road use, and handy mesh cargo pockets on the thighs. They're slightly cheaper at £140.

Steve was also impressed with Northwave's Fast Trail bib tights, which are a tenner less at £144.99, finding them warm and windproof, though they don't have any water repellency.

Stu tested the Rivelo Honisters in 2021. They're not particularly 'gravelly', but they are made with a Thermal Stretch fabric, and Stu commented on their excellent fit, comfort and quality. They're £150, so a fiver less.

Santini makes some gravel-specific bib tights called, catchily, Gravel - Bib Tights, and they're £170.

And Rapha's Core Cargo Winter Tights are the same price as the GV500s, bar a penny, while its non-Core Cargo Winter Tights are £270.

Conclusion

These Endura longs have left me very impressed, with cool and genuinely useful features. They're comfortable on the road and off, the strategically placed water-resistant panels help on wet, muddy tracks, and they're not overpriced. In fact, I'm left struggling to find any negatives – if you're looking to expand your gravel wardrobe, I'd highly recommend these.

Verdict

Designed for gravel adventures, giving you all-day comfort as well as protection when the trails turn wet and muddy

