The Santini Unico Women's Shorts are designed for long-distance riding, and provide exceptional comfort and a second skin feel. They feature Santini's top-of-the-range seat pad and silky soft fabric with minimal seams. The breathable mesh panel on the bibs might make those mid-ride toilet stops more challenging, but otherwise there's little to fault here.

The shorts have a number of features aimed at minimising discomfort on the bike, and are designed for long-distance road riding, though they're great for any type of riding.

They're made from Italian microfibre fabric, which is luxurious and soft to the touch. As well as being exceptionally comfortable, the fabric offers light compression without being restrictive or pinching anywhere; it offers more stretch than traditional Lycra and really did feel like a second skin – although one drawback of the silky soft fabric is that it was slightly slippery on some saddles.

There are very few seams, and they are thermo-welded to improve comfort. The shorts didn't chafe or pinch anywhere.

The leg ends are raw cut with no grippers, making them incredibly comfortable and giving a 'barely there' feeling. To my surprise, they didn't ride up at all when I was pedalling, the raw-cut finish and stretchy fabric keeping them in place without any restrictive compression, even when I got sweaty.

Up top, the bib straps are crossed at the back and sit comfortably in place.

I found the breathable mesh panel at the front worked well instead of a baselayer, although it does mean mid-ride pit stops aren't as easily negotiated as with those that offer 'easy-pee' designs, such as the Assos Women's UMA GTV Bib Shorts C2 that Suvi tested last year.

The mesh panel of the Unicos would make this difficult, but personally I'm happy to sacrifice this functionality for improved comfort.

Pad

The chamois is perhaps the most important part of a pair of bib shorts, and these feature Santini's top-of-the-range seat pad – the C3W – which has ischiatic shock-absorbing gel inserts and an ergonomic 3D surface.

I highly rate it. I might have already mentioned it (!) but I found the shorts extremely comfortable, and used them for rides of around three to four hours without giving them a second thought.

Sizing and fit

The size range is impressive – the shorts are available in nine sizes, from XXS-4XL. I am normally a small in cycling kit and the size smalls on test fitted me perfectly, with no constriction or troubles with the length of the bibs.

I found the leg length good, but just be aware they are on the shorter side – something to consider if you like long shorts.

Other features

The attractive iridescent Santini logo on the right leg is reflective, but the shorts could really do with a few more reflectives on the back.

We don't usually talk about the packaging, but receiving these bib shorts is a pleasant experience as they come in a zip-up faux leather pouch which could be used to protect them while travelling to races or to hold other cycling goodies.

Value

At £169 these shorts are certainly not cheap, but they aren't at the very top. Those Assos Women's UMA GTV Bib Shorts C2 I mentioned earlier, for example, now cost £215 – though they do have that easy-pee design.

Similarly, Le Col's Women's Hors Categorie Bib Shorts II cost £210 – up from £180 since Anna reviewed them in 2021 – and she found them to have ineffective leg grippers.

You can get cheaper options, though – Lusso's Comfort Break Bibshorts, for example, are £100 and Caroline rated them highly for comfort.

Conclusion

These shorts are excellent, and I was unaware of them when riding. The combination of pad, soft fabric and minimal seams mean they really feel like a second skin. Overall, their great performance, fit and comfort make them ideal for long-distance riding.

Verdict

Super comfortable bib shorts with an excellent chamois, suitable for long days out

