Galibier Tourmalet 4 Jacket

Galibier's Tourmalet 4 is the next model on from the 3, and with the jump it has become more breathable with better waterproofing, which, let's be honest, is like patting your head and rubbing your tummy at the same time – achievable, but it can take a fair bit of effort. The fit is great, with minimal flappage, and while the price has increased, the 3 was such a bargain that this remains one too.
When he reviewed the Tourmalet 3 back in 2021, Iwein was very impressed with the overall performance, something Galibier says it has improved on this latest version.
To put some figures on it, the 3 had a waterproof rating of 15,000mm (the number represents the height of the water column that a section of the material can resist the pressure of before it seeps through) and a breathability rating of 13,500g/m2/24 (the amount of moisture vapour that can pass through one square metre of fabric in 24 hours). The 4 has seen both of these increase to 20,000; that's impressive for any jacket, let alone one that manages to come in at only just over 80 quid.
Thankfully, July, during which the bulk of testing has taken place, was incredibly wet and in terms of waterproofing I'd say the Tourmalet 4 is pretty much faultless.
The fabric and taped seams have proved impenetrable in both heavy showers and prolonged steady rain; even after being washed countless times the waterproofing hasn't been affected.
The new HydraStop 2.9+ membrane is not only incredibly waterproof, it's also soft against the skin, meaning that I was comfortable wearing it with just a mesh baselayer or a lightweight jersey underneath. It also helps the Tourmalet remain lightweight and packable too, so you can carry it when there is the chance of showers on the horizon.
July may have been wet, but it has also been warm and humid at times, which has been perfect for testing the breathability.
When climbing, things did get a bit warm, but that was easily remedied by dropping the full-length zip a bit. For everywhere else, though, it worked absolutely fine. Heading out early in the morning before the sun had started to do its job, I found the Tourmalet very comfortable to wear even when riding along at a hard pace.
On the whole, the Tourmalet is going to be better suited to cooler days in spring and autumn, or winter, but I still felt it to be capable when the temperature was around the mid-teens when it was raining.
It's probably the only waterproof jacket I'd consider using year-round, especially if there was a need to be zipped up. You get a mesh section on the upper back covered by a flap which also aids the breathability.
The cut is well tailored, with a shape designed for being on the bike, so you don't get any flapping material, but it's not so close that it restricts your movement or limits layering underneath. Galibier's size guide is pretty much spot on, so check that out before you buy.
Both men's and women's versions are available, the men's in seven sizes, from XS to XXXL, the women's in four, S-XL.
The quality is of a very high standard, with neat stitching throughout, and everything lines up. The fabric is robust too. I've worn the jacket on gravel rides where it has been caught by brambles and I've carried a rucksack on multiple rides.
The zip is offset to avoid having various zips on top of each other when layering up, and the mechanism is smooth and free flowing, allowing you to tweak things on the fly even when wearing gloves.
There is also plenty of length in the body with the rear dropping considerably to give you good coverage even when you are riding without mudguards. The arms are long enough to keep bare skin covered up even when in the drops, and they tuck nicely into the cuffs of your gloves to stop any draughts.
There's one roomy side pocket but none on the rear, though there are plenty of reflectives, which is a nice touch. For daytime use the pale blue is bright to hopefully help you be seen.
Although the Tourmalet 3 was cheaper at £68, the Tourmalet 4 is still only £83.22, which is very impressive.
At 284g it's not the lightest packable jacket out there, but you can pay a lot more for similar performance in a lighter package. Castelli's Tempesta Lite is only 171g, for example, but it's £350! And although Steve was impressed with its waterproofing, he still thought it rather bulky to pack and a little flappy to wear.
A less expensive option than the Castelli is Endura's Pro SL Waterproof Shell, which offers the same waterproofing rating as the Galibier, but its breathability is rated at almost three times better.
Ben was impressed, but as I said above, I found the Tourmalet impressively breathable, so I wouldn't be in a hurry to spend the £199.99 asking price for the Endura instead.
Conclusion
Galibier has again delivered a very high-performing jacket at a very good price. The balance of waterproofing and breathability works very well for the UK climate.
Verdict
Awesome waterproofing and breathability from a jacket that is quite literally a bargain
Make and model: Galibier Tourmalet 4 Jacket
Tell us what the jacket is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Galibier says, "A high protection jacket to keep you warm when cycling in the rain or when rain is expected."
It's a very breathable jacket considering how waterproof it is.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the jacket?
Galibier lists:
Long splash tail
A higher performing fabric 20k/20k
Easy pull,YKK 2 way stormproof zip.
Machine washable (30 degrees only)
8 reflective trim elements.
Durable, as usual we stand over ALL our products.
Will roll up to fit in a large jersey pocket
Rate the jacket for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the jacket for performance:
9/10
Rate the jacket for durability:
8/10
Rate the jacket for waterproofing based on the manufacturer's rating:
9/10
Rate the jacket for breathability based on the manufacturer's rating:
9/10
Rate the jacket for fit:
9/10
Rate the jacket for sizing:
9/10
Rate the jacket for weight:
8/10
Rate the jacket for comfort:
8/10
Rate the jacket for value:
8/10
How easy is the jacket to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Galibier recommends a 30 degree wash cycle and I had no issues when following that.
Tell us how the jacket performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Great in terms of waterproofing, and highly breathable as well.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the jacket
Great performance and fit.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the jacket
Nothing.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market including ones recently tested on road.cc?
For the performance it comes in way cheaper than similarly rated products like the Castelli and Endura jackets mentioned in the review.
Did you enjoy using the jacket? Yes
Would you consider buying the jacket? Yes
Would you recommend the jacket to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
There is basically nothing to fault here. The jacket is awesome when it comes to waterproofing and the breathability is good enough that it can be worn for the majority of the year. The quality hasn't been skimped on either, impressive for the money.
Age: 44 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
