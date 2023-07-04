The Kostüme Unisex Arm Warmers sit towards the top of the market, but you can certainly feel where that investment has gone when riding in them. The combination of thick material, the multi-panel ergonomic fit, and the deep gripper create a top-end feel and they make a great accompaniment to a well-made short-sleeved jersey, providing warmth down to single digits. The price will put some off, but their sturdy construction and carefully thought-out fit justifies the investment to some extent.

These arm warmers were lucky enough to accompany me to the Dolomites where they were put through their paces on early morning valley runs, and pulled back on for 1,000-metre descents. They packed away nice and easily in a jersey pocket, and once on, they kept my arms totally snug with their fleecy innards and, thanks to the brushed outer layer, didn't instantly soak up the showers that often accompanied the swift changes in altitude.

As well as doing all of the simple things you'd expect of arm warmers very well, Bristolian brand Kostüme brings its environmentally conscious and bespoke attitude to these warmers so you are purchasing thoughtful kit that has a smaller impact than other more mass-produced alternatives – there are only 350 of these arm warmers in existence, as Kostüme works on a limited volume basis. Plus they are all black and shaped like an arm – I think Kostüme is on to something.

I really enjoyed the fit and feel afforded by the multi-panelled design, which was both snug and comfy, without being restrictive, although those with extra-strong arms might find them on the tight side.

The extended grippers made a huge difference to the positioning of the warmers throughout a day's riding, with barely a moment's adjustment required at any point.

Small touches like the reflective panels indicating which arm goes where speak to Kostüme's practical intentions, and should also assist with safe indicating on the road.

I like the little quirks Kostüme includes, too, like the washing instructions that implore you to "not accept sweets from strangers".

Value & conclusions

These are some of the more expensive arm warmers on offer – the same price as Rapha's Thermal Arm Warmers and more than Assos' Spring Fall Arm Warmers at £32 (though Rapha's Pro Team and Merino Arm Warmers are both £55 a pair).

We rated the dhb Aeron Rain Defence Arm Warmers as excellent back in 2016, and they're £15 less, as are Specialized's Thermal Arm Warmers which Stu tested in 2021.

But rather than just a single piece of fabric which is merely tight, here you have different panels built to fit a bent elbow and it really does work. Kostüme would also point to its environmental credentials as one of the other ways to justify the price.

While I've existed quite happily with bang-average arm warmers for the last couple of years, these Kostüme warmers are a noticeable improvement in the quality of life for my least-exercised limbs – especially in terms of fit. They brush off light drizzle and do a good number on chilly wind ingress. I really can't find much not to like, though you can undoubtedly find a pair of workable arm warmers for around a third less cash.

Verdict

If you're happy with the price, these bespoke feeling warmers are excellent – for you and the environment

