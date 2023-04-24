This Is Cambridge Omloop Thermal Long Sleeve Jersey

The TICCC Omloop Thermal Long Sleeve Jersey is a jersey with benefits. Sitting halfway between a jersey and a jacket, it's tight fitting and both wind resistant and shower averse. It hugs the body incredibly well, has some well-thought-through features and comes with a high visibility factor.
This kind of midway-between-a-jersey-and-a-jacket top has become my favourite type of garment for a lot of riding for much of the year. This is because it combines the fit and lighter weight of a jersey with the wind resistance and rain protection of a jacket – but without a jacket's bulk. I find them adaptable and ideal for a wide range of temperatures, and if you combine one with a suitable undervest, you won't have to resort to the bulk of multi-layering.
On the face of it the Omloop doesn't look like much apart from being very bright, but it's laden with well-thought-out details.
The cut is designed to be snug, but not so shrink-wrapped that you can't adapt the layering underneath to suit different weather situations. It's well cut, too, with a short front, long back and decently lengthy sleeves.
This means it still fits perfectly when you're stretched out and riding in the drops, the rangy arms banishing any annoying chilly gap at the wrists, which can be the Achilles, erm, heel of some jerseys, and is a bugbear of mine.
The Omloop has been designed to fit both male and female cyclists, thanks to TICCC's 'Unifit' pattern system and its fabric selection, which allows the garment to work with a variety of body types. It's a system that's helped by the choice of a four-way-stretch material that really wants to stick to your body.
The inner is made from a wonderfully soft micro-fleece material. This has some thermal properties and feels lovely against your skin if you want to wear it over a short-sleeved base layer. All seams are flat locked for extra comfort.
To keep cold breezes at bay the collar is 55mm deep, its inner lined with a fine, soft fleece for extra cosiness. The rear of the collar has a 10mm taller section that sensuously reaches up the nape of your neck, which is a strangely effective comforting detail…
The hem is stoutly elasticated at the front, with the rear section under the pockets bolstered by an internal silicone strip that keeps the dropped tail in place.
The three rear pockets aren't the biggest I've seen, but they have a strong elastic strip across the openings to keep their contents secure, and the stitching between the pockets is reinforced at the top and bottom to cope with any overzealous loading. The hems of the outer pockets are angled down so you can access them more easily, and there's a smaller hidden zipped valuables pocket outside the right-hand pocket. This is big enough to nuzzle a smaller mobile phone, a billfold wallet or a credit card and some keys.
The pockets' bottoms are pleated rather than sewn straight into the back of the jersey, so they fold out when you're filling them. This affords them a little more cargo space while also looking a little less bulgy – and we all want less bulgy Lycra, right?
Another non-standard feature is that each pocket has a ring-reinforced drainage hole for when the weather is especially inclement. Personally speaking, I'm not sure I've ever experienced rain heavy enough to flood my jersey pockets, but it's good to be prepared...
All the Omloop jersey's graphics are reflective – that's every one of the multitudinous spots on the left arm, the single spot on the right, the 'Higher Further Faster' graphic on the right rear pocket and the bold TICCC chest logo.
Combined with the jersey's bright neon-coral colour, it shows that you can be highly visible on the bike without having to look like a school crossing guard. And if this is a little but much for you, the jersey is also available in a more subtle Arctic Blue – though still with all the spots.
The full-length YKK Vislon zip is chunky, with the pull tab hefty enough to find and use with thick gloves on, and it runs up and down easily. There's a wide baffle in front that both hides the zip and hinders any draughts getting through. Unfortunately this can wrinkle and wave when you're bent over the bars and can look a little messy, which is at odds with the attention to detail shown in the rest of the jersey. I'm no tailor but that material baffle might look better behind the zip, and maybe a zip dock added too while you're at it.
The Omloop has a degree of rain resistance, thanks to its DWR M treatment – a sustainable fluorine-free, vegetable-based water repellent. It's no barrier to sustained rain but handy if you're caught out by a shower. The water resistance won't last forever, as it washes out over time, when you will then need to reproof it. This treatment isn't unique to the TICCC jersey, and is a process that it has in common with other earth-friendly DWR-treated tops.
I found the Omloop excellent for autumn, spring and milder winter days. Its knitted technical fabric does a great job of resisting the wind while still staying breathable. You definitely notice those breeze-blocking qualities when compared with a standard winter jersey. It's akin to wearing one of those with a gilet over the top with the added bonus of windproof arms.
The four-way-stretch fabric makes it feel like a tighter-fitting jacket but without the bulk or wind flap that might come with such a top, and even under hard efforts the jacket never became sweaty or clammy, which might be the case with a full-on jacket. With a thick thermal base layer underneath, the Omloop will see you through all but the worst of winter, and working your way down the thermal ratings of your undervests, a short-sleeved base layer would make the perfect pairing for a spring day when the sun's out but the air's still chilly.
Value
While the Omloop isn't cheap by any stretch of the imagination, it's not that hard to spend much more on jerseys with similar jacket-like features.
The Rapha Brevet Insulated Long Sleeve Gore-Tex Infinium Jersey is similar, in that it looks like a jersey but with some jacket personality. However, at £250 it's considerably more expensive, and while Steve liked it, he felt it was lacking in a few areas.
Similarly the Q36.5 Jersey Hybrid Que X Navy Blue is a spendy little number with windproof panelling on the areas exposed most to the breeze, although the arms aren't included in this. But while Ben appreciated the weather protection, at £209 he felt it was too expensive.
The £210 Assos Mille GTS Spring Fall Jacket C2 that George tested is another jersey/jacket hybrid that's at the expensive end of the spectrum. But it does offer Assos's windproof and waterproof Airblock.888 material across the front, with the sleeves made of RX Evo Light, which offers a degree of water resistance against showers or light rain. It comes in black or hi-viz yellow and has a more relaxed fit than the TICCC Omloop.
Conclusion
The This Is Cambridge Omloop Thermal Long Sleeve Jersey is a very well-thought-out jersey that does its job so well the only thing I can complain about is the wavy zip flap. And while you can't escape the fact that this jersey-cum-jacket isn't cheap – it is versatile, comfortable, and good against the elements. Throw in the company's responsible manufacturing ethos and I think that TICCC has created a quality product that largely justifies its price.
Verdict
A tight-fitting, highly visible jersey with weather-resistant qualities that make it a very versatile cold-weather top
Make and model: This Is Cambridge Omloop Thermal Long Sleeve Jersey
Tell us what the product is for
The This Is Cambridge Omloop Thermal Long Sleeve Jersey is a water resistant, wind blocking and highly breathable three season jersey with reflective details. Perfect for riding in cool to cold, changeable conditions. TICCC chose to make the Omloop from a knitted technical fabric, it is essential that a winter garment provides the right level of warmth, weight and breathability in order to keep you comfortable for longer. Our test results found that a 'tight knitted' structure helped block out cold wind, yet provided superior breathability when compared to membrane technology. The knitted construction also benefits the garment by allowing the four-way-stretch fabric to form better around the body, improving comfort and fit.
The 'hybrid' cut fits 'in between' a jersey and jacket. This makes it easy to layer when temperatures drop without restricting movement. The micro fleece fabric allows the jersey to be worn directly against the skin if temperatures allow. The jersey has been designed to fit male and female athletes. Our unique 'unifit' pattern system and fabric selection allows this garment to form and function around a variety of body types. To help you stand out in poor light conditions the jersey has our 'signature' reflective dots and TICCC details, these provide excellent visibility for other road users in poor light conditions.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Italian performance fabrics
Micro fleece, wind blocking, knitted fabric
Breathable and quick drying
Water resistant DWR treatment
Sustainably manufactured fabric/ treatment
OEKO-TEX® approved - a health and safety certification. These fabrics have been tested and certified to be free of harmful substances.
Bluesign® approved - a health and environment certification. These fabrics have been produced using chemicals and processes that are safe for people and planet
DWR M - a sustainable fluorine free, vegetable based water repellent
Fit
Designed to fit male and female athletes
'Hybrid' cut allows for layering
Cut slightly shorter in the front for an exact 'on bike' fit
Contoured side panels and shaped arms for an exact 'on bike' fit
Reflective dots and TICCC details
Bonded cuffs
Easy open YKK Vislon zip with lock feature
Three angled rear pockets with drainage holes
Easy access YKK Vislon zip valuables pocket
Silicon gripper
Made responsibly in Europe
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Well made and no sign of any stray threads appearing yet.
Rate the product for performance:
10/10
For a jersey with some jacket personality it does exactly what it's designed to do.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Holding up well to being worn on numerous occasions and multiple washes.
Rate the product for fit:
10/10
A short front, dropped rear, four-way-stretch material and long sleeves made for a great-fitting top.
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
I'm a medium on most brands' sizing charts and this Medium was a perfect figure-hugging race fit, which I like.
Rate the product for weight:
5/10
Bit heavier than a standard jersey, lighter than a winter jacket.
Rate the product for comfort:
10/10
With a light, fluffy inside and a great fit, this is a lovely garment to put on.
Rate the product for value:
7/10
At a full retail price of £155 it might seem a bit steep for a fancy jersey, but I feel that its adaptability and fit justifies the price. And if you can nab it at the current sale price of £108.50, it's even more worth it.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
I threw this in with everything else at my usual 30°C with no issues.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
For something that is halfway between a jersey and a jacket the Omloop Thermal Long Sleeve Jersey was perfect, tight fitting like a jersey but with some of the wind and rain resistance of a jacket.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The fit was perfect, the wind blocking was very welcome and I really liked the colour and reflective details.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The zip flap was aesthetically untidy – that's it.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
The Rapha Brevet Insulated Long Sleeve Gore-Tex Infinium Jersey is a similar top, looking like a jersey but with some jacket personality, but it's more expensive and looks to be lacking in a few areas.
The Q36.5 Jersey Hybrid Que X Navy Blue is also a spendy little number, with windproof panelling on the areas exposed most to the breeze, though this doesn't include the arms.
The Assos Mille GTS Spring Fall Jacket C2 is another jersey/jacket hybrid that's pretty expensive but offers Assos's windproof and waterproof Airblock.888 material across the front, with the sleeves being made of RX Evo Light. This offers a degree of water resistance against showers or light rain. It comes in black or hi-viz yellow and has a more relaxed fit than the Omloop.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes.
Would you consider buying the product? Yes.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes.
Use this box to explain your overall score
I really appreciated the versatility of the TICCC Omloop Thermal Long Sleeve Jersey, all the comfort and snug fit of a jersey with some of the benefits of a jacket. The windproofness was noticeable and most welcome when temperatures were chilly to cold and being able to juggle base layers to suit temperatures made it the go-to top. The fit, fluffy insides, colour and spotty graphics were all winners for me.
Age: 50 Height: 180cm Weight: 73kg
I usually ride: It varies as to the season. My best bike is: The one I\'m on at the time
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, mtb, Fun
