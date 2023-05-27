The Rapha Men's Pro Team Powerweave Bib Shorts are excellent, using innovative technologies combined with noticeable compression and a superb chamois. However, there is no getting around that price tag.

I've had a pair of Rapha's Pro Team shorts for the last five years. Normally I wouldn't keep a pair of bib shorts for that long, because... they're bib shorts. However, although they are now admittedly further down the pecking order, they are still going strong and there has been no reason to get rid of them. The chamois is still very comfortable, the decals are still in place and they still look great. Only time will tell whether this Powerweave version will have the same staying power, but in other respects they're top performers.

The Powerweave material has similar properties to other high-end bib shorts I have used, such as the MAAP Pro Bib 2.0 and Castelli Premio Blacks I tested in the last couple of years. The material wicks very well, has compression built in, and even has elasticated threads that make grippers at the bottom of the legs unnecessary.

The material used down the front and up to the back also feels quite similar. However, down the side of the legs is where you really notice the difference, with a feel closer to cotton than what you would expect in a pair of bib shorts.

This material is noticeably compressive, to the extent that when you first put the shorts on they almost feel a bit small. But after a couple of minutes, they sit perfectly, offering compression and without any irritating wrinkles or creases.

It also offers very impressive wicking and breathability, rivalling and possibly beating both the Castelli and MAAPs in terms of use in hot weather. It is often quite difficult to justify sky high prices of premium gear, but you really notice the difference if you commute in regular bibs and then throw on a high-end pair like these; it's like night and day when it comes to use in hot weather particularly.

To help with this comfort, Rapha has used fewer seams, with the stretch of the material allowing them to build these with seven panels. Fewer panels means fewer seams and the potential to rub and cause irritation on longer rides. That said, the Castelli Premios have even fewer seams, with only three panels, although to be honest both are supremely comfortable without any rubbing whatsoever, even during long rides on hot days.

On the subject of comfort, Rapha has used its remodelled race chamois, which is both slimmer and lighter than the other Pro Team models, and it's a truly excellent pad. I used these over several long and hot rides, on rough paths and glass-smooth roads, and there was no time when I wished I was wearing something else. The compression of the fabric seems to really help with this, not only with wicking but also because it feels like it holds the chamois closer in, creating less movement. Compared with the other top-end pads I've used in the last year or so it stands up well – it is definitely simpler than MAAP's and Castelli's, but is no less comfortable on long rides.

Up top Rapha has slightly adjusted the straps compared with the earlier models of this bib short, removing the cutout in the strap and instead just having a straight strap running all the way across the top of the shoulder and connecting the back panel. They sit flat against the shoulders and I didn't have any issues with twisting or digging in while I was riding or when putting them on, which is something that can happen with these thinner laser-cut straps.

At the back, a mesh panel helps to let heat escape easily and keeps you nice and cool.

These shorts do break the mould in a couple of ways, but the one that is perhaps most marked is that they are not available in black. As well as the blue version on test, which has little turquoise flecks down the legs, you can get them in a dark brown and a grey that's close to a black, but there is no standard plain black in the line-up.

Value

At £300, these are comfortably the most expensive bib shorts we have ever reviewed on road.cc.

By comparison, those Castelli Premio Blacks are a snip at £250 (£30 more than when I tested them in 2021). There isn't a huge amount between them as they're both brilliant, but the Pro Team Powerweaves dry slightly quicker.

The MAAP Pro Bib 2.0s have gone up to £260, and again there isn't much between them, though again the Raphas dry a little quicker.

Looking beyond those we've tested, they're still very expensive – even Assos' range-topping Mille GTO Bib Shorts C2 are cheaper, coming in at £265, though Poc's Raceday Bibshorts are £320.

Conclusion

Though there is no getting around the price, the Rapha Pro Team Powerweaves are supremely comfortable bib shorts. From my testing of the MAAP and Castelli shorts in 2021 and 2022, I'd say there's little to choose between them – all three are fantastic – though the Raphas do dry quicker. They are among the best bib shorts I have ever used, and if you prefer a more 'natural' feeling fabric then perhaps that extra £40 or £50 is worth it – as long as you don't want black.

Verdict

Exceptional bib shorts with an exceptional price tag

