The Santini Eco Sleek Bengal Jersey is a crisp, minimal and timeless-looking jersey with an excellent fit and that is made largely from recycled material, which boosts its eco-friendly credentials. I think the white-and-black colourway on test looks fabulous and a throwback to the days of jerseys with a more classical feel.

> Buy now: Santini Eco Sleek Bengal Jersey for £83.96 from Alpine Trek

If your wardrobe is in need of a summer makeover, check out our best cycling jerseys buyer's guide, or our best cheap jerseys guide if you're on a budget, though I'm pretty sure this Santini won't make the latter…

When my mum first saw me wearing this jersey she said, "Ooh, I like that. That's a nice jersey" – which is a first coming from her. So, it's safe to say that this has the motherly seal of approval. And with the multitude of bright colours available to us these days, I think it's nice to have the option of a more timeless-looking jersey such as the Bengal. With the base white colour, and a black and gold stripe around the chest and left arm, I take my hat off to the designers.

That said, three other colourways based around red, blue and green are also available from Santini, as is a women's version that Emma tested recently.

As the 'Eco' part of the jersey's name hints at, this Santini has some green credentials, which is something we're seeing from more and more brands. Santini told me that the main part of the jersey is constructed from recycled discarded polyester in the form of 'eco-bicimania', which is made by the long-established Italian fabric manufacturer Sitip. A material made from recycled bottles is used for the back and sleeves.

I really appreciate the big brands trying to make a difference, so seeing Santini using recycled materials to make a quality jersey is extremely refreshing.

The cut is excellent, feeling snug and tight but without ever feeling constrictive. It has the modern trend of long-cut sleeves that finish just above the elbow, and there was no flapping excess fabric anywhere around the body for me. The silicone grippers on the arms worked well, with the sleeves never riding up at all.

The silicone grippers at the bottom of the jersey were equally effective at keeping the jersey in place while riding.

There are three rear pockets but, quite unusually, there's no zipped security pocket. But the pockets are deep enough and I never struggled to carry enough snacks for even the longest of rides. They aren't the stretchiest pockets, however.

Value

The Bengal comes in at £130, which, while very much at the upper end of jersey prices, is still less expensive than some of its high-end competitors.

The Velocio Signature Jersey comes in at a weightier £140 but Ben absolutely loved it, and like the Santini it has some good sustainability credentials.

The Maap Evade Pro Jersey has an even heftier £165 RRP, though it's presently less than half that. Steve liked it a lot for its fit, comfort and looks though wasn't such a big fan of the (full retail) price.

Coming in at fiver less than the Santini is the NVPA Short Sleeve Jersey, which Stu praised for its close fit and breathability.

Conclusion

I've thoroughly enjoyed wearing the Eco Sleek Bengal Jersey from Santini – for its comfortable material, excellent fit and classic looks. I also found the cut to be even better than that of Santini's Redux Jersey, which costs an eye-watering £190. The use of recycled materials and resulting greater sustainability adds to the appeal, and if you are looking for a pro-style high-end jersey with classic looks then this is worth your consideration.

Verdict

A classy, comfortable jersey made from eco-friendly fabric that looks great and is lovely to wear – and my mum also loves it!

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website