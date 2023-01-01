Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Jackets
Altura Grid Women’s Half Zip Softshell Hoodie2022 Altura Grid Womens Waterproof Half Zip Softshell Hoodie.jpg

Altura Grid Women’s Half Zip Softshell Hoodie

9
by Lara Dunn
Sun, Jan 01, 2023 09:45
0
£85.00

VERDICT:

9
10
Cosy, protective and versatile for all sorts of riding and outdoor activities, without looking too technical
Warm and windproof
Water repellent
Nicely reflective
Good value
Only comes in one (quite pale) colour
Weight: 
441g
Contact: 
www.altura.co.uk
How we test

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

What the road.cc scores mean

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

The Altura Grid Women's Half Zip Softshell Hoodie very swiftly became the outer layer I found myself reaching for time and time again. Soft and cosy, casual and low key but remarkably protective, it's the softshell I never knew I needed but now can't do without. It's not cheap but it is good value and well worth the investment.

If you're in the market for a jacket to keep out the winter weather, check out our guide to the best waterproof cycling jackets.

The Altura hoodie is like a cross between a sweatshirt and a softshell jacket. Made from 100% polyester with a thermal grid fleece lining, it has a half zip at the neck, an adjustable hood with peak, zipped side pockets, a shaped tail and long stretchy cuffs. It also has reflective print patterns along the rear hemline, at the cuffs and on the chest.

2022 Altura Grid Womens Waterproof Half Zip Softshell Hoodie - inside.jpg

Following the size guide on Altura's website, I tested the size 16, with the intention of having a slightly more roomy fit. As a high street 14-16 I was delighted that the sizing was spot on, and the hoodie had room for layers under it, but wasn't over-loose. I could easily also have gone for the next size down if I'd been looking for a neater fit.

2022 Altura Grid Womens Waterproof Half Zip Softshell Hoodie - back.jpg

Torso length is slightly generous for my 5ft 5in frame, but far from too long; likewise, sleeve length is good but not over-long once you're on the bike.

2022 Altura Grid Womens Waterproof Half Zip Softshell Hoodie - cuff.jpg

I used the hoodie for a variety of types of riding, but style-wise it feels best suited to gravel rides, commutes or more casual pootling around town. If I'd sized down for a neater fit it would have done a great job on road rides too, although I'd say it slightly lacks in ventilation to cope with more intense efforts; for more leisurely rides it's fine and didn't result in a sweat-fest.

It's pleasantly windproof and warm enough to use with a fairly thin top underneath until the temperatures really start to drop. When they do, there's room underneath for thicker baselayers, especially as the fabric is very stretchy. It was spot on even on very cold days around zero.

The water-repellent treatment is very effective, even keeping out heavy rain showers, though it's not claimed to be a waterproof jacket (no taped seams). It was certainly good enough to get me the half hour home from town in the rain, safely warm and dry.

The zip pulls were nice and glove friendly.

2022 Altura Grid Womens Waterproof Half Zip Softshell Hoodie - collar.jpg

The hood is a good size and just about wearable under a helmet if needed, although only if your particular helmet loosens off a lot. The peak is handy for extra weatherproofing without impacting on your vision. I'd not want to make a habit of wearing the hood under a helmet though, as it was VERY warm. It's ideal if you ride without a lid, though, or for any of the hoodie's other uses, like walking or running.

That's the thing about this softshell, it's a really versatile design that looks as good off the bike as on, and with its warmth and weather resistance, is genuinely useful for all sorts of activities.

As it's such a versatile piece of kit, I was a bit disappointed that it's only available in this one colour. Some brighter options would be nice.

The reflective areas are well positioned and effective in car headlights. I particularly like the cuff reflectives, which are nicely visible when signalling.

2022 Altura Grid Womens Waterproof Half Zip Softshell Hoodie - tail.jpg

Value

The field of casually-styled softshell jackets with cycling features is quite a small one, so there's not much to compare this with, but £85 seems a very reasonable price for such a versatile and wearable top with good levels of warmth and protection.

It's cheaper than some of the more technical road-focused softshell jackets out there, such as the Gore Tempest Jacket Women's at £149.99, which Janine reviewed in January and thought excellent, and the Castelli Perfetto ROS Women's Long Sleeve Jacket, now a whopping £220, up from £200 when Emma tested it last year.

> Read more road.cc reviews of women’s cycling jackets here

Looking at more casual options, as well suited to a Sunday walk as a winter gravel adventure, the Altura also measures up well. The Giro Women's Ambient Jacket, for example, is extremely competent but £119.99.

The ETC Snug Cycling Hoodie is cheaper at £60, but it's also less protective.

Another option is Altura's full-zip Cave Women's Softshell Cycling Hoodie, which has a slightly more basic brushed fleece inner rather than the cosy grid fleece of the half-zip, but is £75 (and currently £30).

Conclusion

Thanks to a combination of cosy warmth, wind and rain protection and casual good looks, the Grid softshell hoodie has quickly become a favourite for all sorts of rides. It's well made and effective, and very, very useful.

Verdict

Cosy, protective and versatile for all sorts of riding and outdoor activities, without looking too technical

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website

road.cc test report

Make and model: Altura Grid Women's Waterproof Half Zip Softshell Hoodie

Size tested: 16

Tell us what the jacket is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Altura says: "A cosy, water resistant softshell ideal for cycling and a range of other outdoor activities"

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the jacket?

Altura lists:

DWR coating to repel water

Thermal grid fleece traps warmth while letting air flow

Adjustable hood

1/2 zip style

2 x Zipped hand pockets

Reflective print in key areas for signalling and at rear hem

Relaxed fit

100% Polyester

Machine washable at 30

Available in sizes 8-18

Rate the jacket for quality of construction:
 
8/10

Well made from nice quality fabrics and components. Some slightly untidy stitching on the internal seams.

Rate the jacket for performance:
 
10/10

Did what it's designed to incredibly well. Nicely warm and wind resistant, with decent water repellency

Rate the jacket for durability:
 
8/10

Early days, but no reason to suspect it won't last well.

Rate the jacket for waterproofing based on the manufacturer's rating:
 
8/10

As waterproof as it's intended to be, which is water repellent enough to cope with a heavy (but not prolonged) wet spell.

Rate the jacket for breathability based on the manufacturer's rating:
 
9/10

Nicely breathable; no issues with sweat build-up.

Rate the jacket for fit:
 
9/10

Nice stretch to the fabric and good length in torso and sleeves.

Rate the jacket for sizing:
 
9/10

Sized as per the Altura size guide. If you want a neater fit, and are borderline on sizing chart, consider sizing down; or, as I did, size up for extra layering room.

This is a versatile garment that might well appeal to larger cyclists, so a bigger option than the current largest, size 18, would be good.

Rate the jacket for weight:
 
7/10

Not a bad weight for its warmth and cosiness.

Rate the jacket for comfort:
 
10/10

Very comfortable indeed. Cosy, warm, stretchy and protective.

Rate the jacket for value:
 
8/10

How easy is the jacket to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

Washed well and easy to look after. Would easily take a refresh of water repellency with aftermarket wash-in products.

Tell us how the jacket performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Performed superbly.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the jacket

I really liked the casual sweatshirt-like styling of the jacket which made it useful for all sorts of cycling, but also walking and general about town wear too. It was warm and cosy, and nicely protective. With thicker base layers, it was even a great option for genuinely chill conditions. I also loved the well-placed reflective bits and bobs.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the jacket

Only that it isn't available in a brighter colour option.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market including ones recently tested on road.cc?

It's cheaper than some of the more technical road-focused softshell jackets out there, such as the Gore Tempest Jacket Women's at £149.99, which Janine reviewed in January and thought excellent, and the Castelli Perfetto ROS Women's Long Sleeve Jacket, now a whopping £220, up from £200 when Emma tested it last year.

Looking at more casual options, as well suited to a Sunday walk as a winter gravel adventure, the Altura also measures up well. The Giro Women's Ambient Jacket, for example, is extremely competent but £119.99.

The ETC Snug Cycling Hoodie is cheaper at £60, but it's also less protective.

Another option is Altura's full-zip Cave Women's Softshell Cycling Hoodie, which has a slightly more basic brushed fleece inner rather than the cosy grid fleece of the half-zip, but is £75 (and currently £30).

Did you enjoy using the jacket? Very much indeed.

Would you consider buying the jacket? Definitely

Would you recommend the jacket to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

It's excellent. It's warm and protects well from the elements without overheating. It's useful for all sorts of cycling, but also walking and other outdoor activities, which adds value.

Overall rating: 9/10

About the tester

Age: 48  Height: 1.65m  Weight: 77kg

I usually ride: Liv Invite  My best bike is: Specialized Ruby Elite

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Experienced

I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,

Altura Grid Women’s Half Zip Softshell Hoodie 2022
Altura Grid Women’s Half Zip Softshell Hoodie
Altura 2022
Altura
Women's Clothing
women's jackets
Lara Dunn

Lara has been riding bikes for longer than she'd care to admit, and writing about them nearly as long. Since 2009 she has been working as part of the road.cc review team whilst championing women's cycling on the side, most notably via two years as editor of the, sadly now defunct, UK's first and only women's cycling mag, erm, Women's Cycling. 

Believing fervently that cycling will save the world, she wishes that more people would just ride a bike and be pleasant to each other. 

She will ride anything with two wheels, occasionally likes to go fast, definitely likes to go far and is always up for a bit of exploring somewhere new and exciting. 

Latest Comments

 