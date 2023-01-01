The Altura Grid Women's Half Zip Softshell Hoodie very swiftly became the outer layer I found myself reaching for time and time again. Soft and cosy, casual and low key but remarkably protective, it's the softshell I never knew I needed but now can't do without. It's not cheap but it is good value and well worth the investment.

The Altura hoodie is like a cross between a sweatshirt and a softshell jacket. Made from 100% polyester with a thermal grid fleece lining, it has a half zip at the neck, an adjustable hood with peak, zipped side pockets, a shaped tail and long stretchy cuffs. It also has reflective print patterns along the rear hemline, at the cuffs and on the chest.

Following the size guide on Altura's website, I tested the size 16, with the intention of having a slightly more roomy fit. As a high street 14-16 I was delighted that the sizing was spot on, and the hoodie had room for layers under it, but wasn't over-loose. I could easily also have gone for the next size down if I'd been looking for a neater fit.

Torso length is slightly generous for my 5ft 5in frame, but far from too long; likewise, sleeve length is good but not over-long once you're on the bike.

I used the hoodie for a variety of types of riding, but style-wise it feels best suited to gravel rides, commutes or more casual pootling around town. If I'd sized down for a neater fit it would have done a great job on road rides too, although I'd say it slightly lacks in ventilation to cope with more intense efforts; for more leisurely rides it's fine and didn't result in a sweat-fest.

It's pleasantly windproof and warm enough to use with a fairly thin top underneath until the temperatures really start to drop. When they do, there's room underneath for thicker baselayers, especially as the fabric is very stretchy. It was spot on even on very cold days around zero.

The water-repellent treatment is very effective, even keeping out heavy rain showers, though it's not claimed to be a waterproof jacket (no taped seams). It was certainly good enough to get me the half hour home from town in the rain, safely warm and dry.

The zip pulls were nice and glove friendly.

The hood is a good size and just about wearable under a helmet if needed, although only if your particular helmet loosens off a lot. The peak is handy for extra weatherproofing without impacting on your vision. I'd not want to make a habit of wearing the hood under a helmet though, as it was VERY warm. It's ideal if you ride without a lid, though, or for any of the hoodie's other uses, like walking or running.

That's the thing about this softshell, it's a really versatile design that looks as good off the bike as on, and with its warmth and weather resistance, is genuinely useful for all sorts of activities.

As it's such a versatile piece of kit, I was a bit disappointed that it's only available in this one colour. Some brighter options would be nice.

The reflective areas are well positioned and effective in car headlights. I particularly like the cuff reflectives, which are nicely visible when signalling.

Value

The field of casually-styled softshell jackets with cycling features is quite a small one, so there's not much to compare this with, but £85 seems a very reasonable price for such a versatile and wearable top with good levels of warmth and protection.

It's cheaper than some of the more technical road-focused softshell jackets out there, such as the Gore Tempest Jacket Women's at £149.99, which Janine reviewed in January and thought excellent, and the Castelli Perfetto ROS Women's Long Sleeve Jacket, now a whopping £220, up from £200 when Emma tested it last year.

Looking at more casual options, as well suited to a Sunday walk as a winter gravel adventure, the Altura also measures up well. The Giro Women's Ambient Jacket, for example, is extremely competent but £119.99.

The ETC Snug Cycling Hoodie is cheaper at £60, but it's also less protective.

Another option is Altura's full-zip Cave Women's Softshell Cycling Hoodie, which has a slightly more basic brushed fleece inner rather than the cosy grid fleece of the half-zip, but is £75 (and currently £30).

Conclusion

Thanks to a combination of cosy warmth, wind and rain protection and casual good looks, the Grid softshell hoodie has quickly become a favourite for all sorts of rides. It's well made and effective, and very, very useful.

Verdict

Cosy, protective and versatile for all sorts of riding and outdoor activities, without looking too technical

