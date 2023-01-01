The Altura Grid Women's Half Zip Softshell Hoodie very swiftly became the outer layer I found myself reaching for time and time again. Soft and cosy, casual and low key but remarkably protective, it's the softshell I never knew I needed but now can't do without. It's not cheap but it is good value and well worth the investment.
If you're in the market for a jacket to keep out the winter weather, check out our guide to the best waterproof cycling jackets.
The Altura hoodie is like a cross between a sweatshirt and a softshell jacket. Made from 100% polyester with a thermal grid fleece lining, it has a half zip at the neck, an adjustable hood with peak, zipped side pockets, a shaped tail and long stretchy cuffs. It also has reflective print patterns along the rear hemline, at the cuffs and on the chest.
Following the size guide on Altura's website, I tested the size 16, with the intention of having a slightly more roomy fit. As a high street 14-16 I was delighted that the sizing was spot on, and the hoodie had room for layers under it, but wasn't over-loose. I could easily also have gone for the next size down if I'd been looking for a neater fit.
Torso length is slightly generous for my 5ft 5in frame, but far from too long; likewise, sleeve length is good but not over-long once you're on the bike.
I used the hoodie for a variety of types of riding, but style-wise it feels best suited to gravel rides, commutes or more casual pootling around town. If I'd sized down for a neater fit it would have done a great job on road rides too, although I'd say it slightly lacks in ventilation to cope with more intense efforts; for more leisurely rides it's fine and didn't result in a sweat-fest.
It's pleasantly windproof and warm enough to use with a fairly thin top underneath until the temperatures really start to drop. When they do, there's room underneath for thicker baselayers, especially as the fabric is very stretchy. It was spot on even on very cold days around zero.
The water-repellent treatment is very effective, even keeping out heavy rain showers, though it's not claimed to be a waterproof jacket (no taped seams). It was certainly good enough to get me the half hour home from town in the rain, safely warm and dry.
The zip pulls were nice and glove friendly.
The hood is a good size and just about wearable under a helmet if needed, although only if your particular helmet loosens off a lot. The peak is handy for extra weatherproofing without impacting on your vision. I'd not want to make a habit of wearing the hood under a helmet though, as it was VERY warm. It's ideal if you ride without a lid, though, or for any of the hoodie's other uses, like walking or running.
That's the thing about this softshell, it's a really versatile design that looks as good off the bike as on, and with its warmth and weather resistance, is genuinely useful for all sorts of activities.
As it's such a versatile piece of kit, I was a bit disappointed that it's only available in this one colour. Some brighter options would be nice.
The reflective areas are well positioned and effective in car headlights. I particularly like the cuff reflectives, which are nicely visible when signalling.
Value
The field of casually-styled softshell jackets with cycling features is quite a small one, so there's not much to compare this with, but £85 seems a very reasonable price for such a versatile and wearable top with good levels of warmth and protection.
It's cheaper than some of the more technical road-focused softshell jackets out there, such as the Gore Tempest Jacket Women's at £149.99, which Janine reviewed in January and thought excellent, and the Castelli Perfetto ROS Women's Long Sleeve Jacket, now a whopping £220, up from £200 when Emma tested it last year.
> Read more road.cc reviews of women’s cycling jackets here
Looking at more casual options, as well suited to a Sunday walk as a winter gravel adventure, the Altura also measures up well. The Giro Women's Ambient Jacket, for example, is extremely competent but £119.99.
The ETC Snug Cycling Hoodie is cheaper at £60, but it's also less protective.
Another option is Altura's full-zip Cave Women's Softshell Cycling Hoodie, which has a slightly more basic brushed fleece inner rather than the cosy grid fleece of the half-zip, but is £75 (and currently £30).
Conclusion
Thanks to a combination of cosy warmth, wind and rain protection and casual good looks, the Grid softshell hoodie has quickly become a favourite for all sorts of rides. It's well made and effective, and very, very useful.
Verdict
Cosy, protective and versatile for all sorts of riding and outdoor activities, without looking too technical
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Altura Grid Women's Waterproof Half Zip Softshell Hoodie
Tell us what the jacket is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Altura says: "A cosy, water resistant softshell ideal for cycling and a range of other outdoor activities"
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the jacket?
Altura lists:
DWR coating to repel water
Thermal grid fleece traps warmth while letting air flow
Adjustable hood
1/2 zip style
2 x Zipped hand pockets
Reflective print in key areas for signalling and at rear hem
Relaxed fit
100% Polyester
Machine washable at 30
Available in sizes 8-18
Rate the jacket for quality of construction:
8/10
Well made from nice quality fabrics and components. Some slightly untidy stitching on the internal seams.
Rate the jacket for performance:
10/10
Did what it's designed to incredibly well. Nicely warm and wind resistant, with decent water repellency
Rate the jacket for durability:
8/10
Early days, but no reason to suspect it won't last well.
Rate the jacket for waterproofing based on the manufacturer's rating:
8/10
As waterproof as it's intended to be, which is water repellent enough to cope with a heavy (but not prolonged) wet spell.
Rate the jacket for breathability based on the manufacturer's rating:
9/10
Nicely breathable; no issues with sweat build-up.
Rate the jacket for fit:
9/10
Nice stretch to the fabric and good length in torso and sleeves.
Rate the jacket for sizing:
9/10
Sized as per the Altura size guide. If you want a neater fit, and are borderline on sizing chart, consider sizing down; or, as I did, size up for extra layering room.
This is a versatile garment that might well appeal to larger cyclists, so a bigger option than the current largest, size 18, would be good.
Rate the jacket for weight:
7/10
Not a bad weight for its warmth and cosiness.
Rate the jacket for comfort:
10/10
Very comfortable indeed. Cosy, warm, stretchy and protective.
Rate the jacket for value:
8/10
How easy is the jacket to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Washed well and easy to look after. Would easily take a refresh of water repellency with aftermarket wash-in products.
Tell us how the jacket performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Performed superbly.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the jacket
I really liked the casual sweatshirt-like styling of the jacket which made it useful for all sorts of cycling, but also walking and general about town wear too. It was warm and cosy, and nicely protective. With thicker base layers, it was even a great option for genuinely chill conditions. I also loved the well-placed reflective bits and bobs.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the jacket
Only that it isn't available in a brighter colour option.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's cheaper than some of the more technical road-focused softshell jackets out there, such as the Gore Tempest Jacket Women's at £149.99, which Janine reviewed in January and thought excellent, and the Castelli Perfetto ROS Women's Long Sleeve Jacket, now a whopping £220, up from £200 when Emma tested it last year.
Looking at more casual options, as well suited to a Sunday walk as a winter gravel adventure, the Altura also measures up well. The Giro Women's Ambient Jacket, for example, is extremely competent but £119.99.
The ETC Snug Cycling Hoodie is cheaper at £60, but it's also less protective.
Another option is Altura's full-zip Cave Women's Softshell Cycling Hoodie, which has a slightly more basic brushed fleece inner rather than the cosy grid fleece of the half-zip, but is £75 (and currently £30).
Did you enjoy using the jacket? Very much indeed.
Would you consider buying the jacket? Definitely
Would you recommend the jacket to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's excellent. It's warm and protects well from the elements without overheating. It's useful for all sorts of cycling, but also walking and other outdoor activities, which adds value.
Age: 48 Height: 1.65m Weight: 77kg
I usually ride: Liv Invite My best bike is: Specialized Ruby Elite
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,
Baseless rant!...
Between 'any doubt' and 'any reasonable doubt' is the play room where institutional discrimination happens
Just to add a whole extra level of pedantry and boredom to the start of the year, the Golden Gate bridge isn't called that as it's a gate into the...
The video only shows that/how the energy is stored. The amount of energy absorbed through a temperature rise by the frame will be so small as to be...
Pretty sure that planter shouldn't be there and it look like the red Biffa bin, after the low wall, may have borne the brunt. But it's quite a...
But drivers
Bikes are difficult to fence. Those pesky frames have serial numbers and the expensive ones can have custom paintjobs....
Does look very good but just to save others time it is Windows only, something I only found after going all through the signup, inspired by your...
On the Strava theme, did anyone notice the post sent out by Strava this week? Sent to every user, including subscribers, offering a massive 25%...
It's almost as though the whole thing is a bit arbitrary, daft and generally meaningless! I'd be very happy to move to a system where there are one...