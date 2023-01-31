The Pearson Women's Polartec Insulated Gilet is beautifully crafted and effective, with some really useful features. It's ideal for adding a little extra warmth on colder days without too much extra weight or bulk, and all the fabrics used in its construction are 100% recycled. It's not cheap, but it is very good (and it's currently on sale for £60). For more options, including some that are more affordable (if not as protective), check out our guide to the best cycling gilets.
> Buy now: Pearson Women’s Polartec Insulated Gilet for £60 from Pearson
Designed to be warmer than a standard lightweight gilet, the front section is both windproof and insulated, incorporating Polartec Alpha insulation, while the fabric at the rear is thermal, with a brushed finish. The outer fabric is super stretchy and also has a durable water repellent (DWR) finish.
It's incredibly pleasant to wear, stretchy and soft next to the skin. It keeps the wind out very effectively, and traps warmth against the torso without any build-up of sweat. Even on an energetic hilly ride, I stayed nice and dry inside the gilet.
A heavy shower was largely defeated, too, with me staying dry inside, and any moisture on the outer layer dries off very quickly.
With its levels of stretch it's possible to wear it with a thin, short-sleeved jersey and arm warmers, or with a heavier-weight long sleeve jersey for colder conditions. I tested it mostly in single-figure temperatures just below 10°C, but have no doubt it'd be fine on colder days by adjusting the layers underneath.
Despite the thermal fabric and insulation, the gilet rolls up just about small enough to pop into a rear jersey pocket when not needed.
The hem features a gripper along the stretchy rear section and it kept the gilet from riding up, keeping things snug and secure, and maximising warmth.
The softly elasticated armholes also do a good job of keeping warm air in, although if you have particularly slender arms you might find them a little on the loose side.
Sizing
Following the size guide on the Pearson website, I tested an XL. As a high street 14-16 I was slightly disappointed that this is the largest size Pearson currently offers, but the shape and cut, along with the highly stretchy fabric and elastication at the hem, meant it sat well and should fit various body shapes.
The torso length was good for my 5ft 5in frame, but might not suit taller riders quite so well.
Pockets & features
There's a zipped chest pocket that's large enough for a smaller smartphone, along with two rear pouch pockets and a roomy zipped pocket, big enough for most sizes of smartphone.
Both the main front zipper pull and the one on the rear pocket are chunky and glove-friendly, and the front zip was smooth and easy to operate on the fly.
While the Shadow Lime colour on test is brighter than the only other option, Blue Ink, the reflective print on the lumbar area is still very welcome.
Value
At £110 the Pearson is at the upper end of the spectrum for cycling gilets, but still way off being the most pricey out there. And when you take into account the quality and eco credentials of the fabrics, the attention to detail, features and construction, and the performance without excess bulk and weight, it justifies the cost.
Rapha's Women's Brevet Insulated Gilet is also made with recycled Polartec Alpha insulation, and has a DWR finish, but it's £140.
Endura's Pro SL PrimaLoft Gilet is cheaper than the Rapha, but still a tenner more than the Pearson – though it does use PrimaLoft insulation on the rear as well as the front (Gold at the front, Silver at the rear). Ashley tested the men's version back in 2017 and was impressed.
The dhb Aeron Women's Polartec Alpha Gilet is a slightly cheaper option at £100. Stu tested the men's version in 2020 and it offers very similar performance, even with some recycled content. Personally, I'd be happy to pay the extra £10 for the fully recycled fabrics in the Pearson.
Conclusion
If you're looking for something that's a step up from a basic windproof gilet in terms of warmth, the Pearson is well worth considering.
Verdict
An excellent choice for cooler days – warm, well featured and beautifully (and ethically) made
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Pearson Women's Polartec Insulated Gilet
Tell us what the product is for
Pearson describes it thus:
"The need for adaptability influenced this smart, lime packable gilet. Inspiration came from the art-school rock of 10cc, arch-pragmatists who ploughed the twin furrows of commercial success and artistic experimentation. As with our bikes, the lime gilet is versatile; in colder months, simply layer on top of a short-sleeve jersey and add arm warmers.
New features for 2022 include a zipped chest pocket for valuables. The gilet also has a zipped rear pocket for easy access, two open storage pockets and a reflective rear 1860 dot detail to improve visibility. The outer features a high-stretch Japanese technical fabric, with a 'ciré' coating for windproofing. A durable water-repellent finish keeps rain out and speeds up drying.
In keeping with Pearson's commitment to sustainability, 100% of the front outer comes from recycled polyester. The back is made from a 100% recycled Italian thermal material, with a brushed finish to keep you snug. A 100% recycled Polartec® lining (as used by US Special Forces) provides 'active' insulation, releasing excess heat rather than absorbing moisture. Stowable to fit neatly into a rear jersey pocket."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Pearson lists these features:
Lightweight: Packable stows into rear pocket.
Performance orientated: Polartec Delta lining with superior wicking and high breathability.
Comfort: tailored fit optimised for a riding position, highly insulated.
And these technical details:
Woven fabric 100% recycled polyester
Knitted fabric 83% recycled Nylon
Knitted fabric 17% recycled Elastane
Lining fabric 100% recycled polyester
Windproofing on chest
Polartec® Alpha thermal front lining
Longer back for effective coverage
Thermal back fabric
Zipped valuables pocket
Two open storage pockets
Reflective Pearson dot pattern
Back: 78% recycled nylon; 22% recycled Lycra
Polartec® Alpha 100% recycled insulation
Durable water-repellent finish (DWR zero)
Machine Wash Gentle 40 degrees centigrade
Wash with similar colours
Do not bleach
Available in sizes XS-XL
Rate the product for quality of construction:
10/10
Really beautifully finished with superb quality fabrics and components.
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Performed very well indeed.
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
Early days, but top quality fabrics and components mean this should last well. It washes well too.
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
A neat and sleek fit for performance, without being tight thanks to the soft and stretchy fabric.
Rate the product for sizing:
9/10
Spot on as per the Pearson online sizing chart.
Rate the product for weight:
6/10
A bit heavier than some similar gilets, but still no heavyweight and very packable.
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Very comfortable in terms of both fabric and on bike performance.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Very easy to care for and washed well.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
A great piece of kit that's genuinely useful.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
I liked the overall look of the gilet, the quality of the fabrics and construction, and the ethics of the fabrics too.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing really.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
At £110 the Pearson is at the upper end of the spectrum for cycling gilets, but still way off being the most pricey out there.
Rapha's Women's Brevet Insulated Gilet is also made with recycled Polartec Alpha insulation, and has a DWR finish, but it's £140.
Endura's Pro SL PrimaLoft Gilet is cheaper than the Rapha but a tenner more than the Pearson – though it does use PrimaLoft insulation on the rear as well as the front (Gold at the front, Silver at the rear).
The dhb Aeron Women's Polartec Alpha Gilet is a slightly cheaper option at £100 (currently reduced to £40). Stu tested the men's version in 2020 and it offers very similar performance, even with some recycled content.
Did you enjoy using the product? Very much.
Would you consider buying the product? Probably at full price; definitely in a sale.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's excellent. It's beautifully made, offers warmth and windproofing without excess bulk, and has an appealing environmental pedigree.
Age: 48 Height: 1.65m Weight: 77kg
I usually ride: Liv Invite My best bike is: Specialized Ruby Elite
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,
On that kind of road you can take the lane as a group two abreast. You present as a vehicle to the driver. I've never had an incident in a group,...
Sounds about right for that kind of driver.
Tunnel Ave seems to be the approach to the O2....
A moped rider hit a van he didn't see because of the low sun on Traffic Cops last night. One of the officers said...
Thinking on that - having the road police empowered to destroy your vehicle there and then for any RTA violations... ...
Good on her for getting back on the bike. It was a nasty crash. And it's a real shame the person who caused it has never been caught.
And another thing... on the mobile site via Firefox it can take an age to be able to click in the text box to get the cursor to write a comment.
Of course they should - if I can do it they can, I have to spend a lot more energy getting moving again. High time that should was made a must. In...
Planet X Tempest... just sayin! Never gets a mention but has consistently delivered great value titanium all purpose on/off road do it all bike/...
Worse than that, they have "singilarised" it (is the that the reverse of pluralise) to become PANT I though that was what dogs did