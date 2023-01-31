The Pearson Women's Polartec Insulated Gilet is beautifully crafted and effective, with some really useful features. It's ideal for adding a little extra warmth on colder days without too much extra weight or bulk, and all the fabrics used in its construction are 100% recycled. It's not cheap, but it is very good (and it's currently on sale for £60). For more options, including some that are more affordable (if not as protective), check out our guide to the best cycling gilets.

> Buy now: Pearson Women’s Polartec Insulated Gilet for £60 from Pearson

Designed to be warmer than a standard lightweight gilet, the front section is both windproof and insulated, incorporating Polartec Alpha insulation, while the fabric at the rear is thermal, with a brushed finish. The outer fabric is super stretchy and also has a durable water repellent (DWR) finish.

It's incredibly pleasant to wear, stretchy and soft next to the skin. It keeps the wind out very effectively, and traps warmth against the torso without any build-up of sweat. Even on an energetic hilly ride, I stayed nice and dry inside the gilet.

A heavy shower was largely defeated, too, with me staying dry inside, and any moisture on the outer layer dries off very quickly.

With its levels of stretch it's possible to wear it with a thin, short-sleeved jersey and arm warmers, or with a heavier-weight long sleeve jersey for colder conditions. I tested it mostly in single-figure temperatures just below 10°C, but have no doubt it'd be fine on colder days by adjusting the layers underneath.

Despite the thermal fabric and insulation, the gilet rolls up just about small enough to pop into a rear jersey pocket when not needed.

The hem features a gripper along the stretchy rear section and it kept the gilet from riding up, keeping things snug and secure, and maximising warmth.

The softly elasticated armholes also do a good job of keeping warm air in, although if you have particularly slender arms you might find them a little on the loose side.

Sizing

Following the size guide on the Pearson website, I tested an XL. As a high street 14-16 I was slightly disappointed that this is the largest size Pearson currently offers, but the shape and cut, along with the highly stretchy fabric and elastication at the hem, meant it sat well and should fit various body shapes.

The torso length was good for my 5ft 5in frame, but might not suit taller riders quite so well.

Pockets & features

There's a zipped chest pocket that's large enough for a smaller smartphone, along with two rear pouch pockets and a roomy zipped pocket, big enough for most sizes of smartphone.

Both the main front zipper pull and the one on the rear pocket are chunky and glove-friendly, and the front zip was smooth and easy to operate on the fly.

While the Shadow Lime colour on test is brighter than the only other option, Blue Ink, the reflective print on the lumbar area is still very welcome.

Value

At £110 the Pearson is at the upper end of the spectrum for cycling gilets, but still way off being the most pricey out there. And when you take into account the quality and eco credentials of the fabrics, the attention to detail, features and construction, and the performance without excess bulk and weight, it justifies the cost.

Rapha's Women's Brevet Insulated Gilet is also made with recycled Polartec Alpha insulation, and has a DWR finish, but it's £140.

Endura's Pro SL PrimaLoft Gilet is cheaper than the Rapha, but still a tenner more than the Pearson – though it does use PrimaLoft insulation on the rear as well as the front (Gold at the front, Silver at the rear). Ashley tested the men's version back in 2017 and was impressed.

The dhb Aeron Women's Polartec Alpha Gilet is a slightly cheaper option at £100. Stu tested the men's version in 2020 and it offers very similar performance, even with some recycled content. Personally, I'd be happy to pay the extra £10 for the fully recycled fabrics in the Pearson.

Conclusion

If you're looking for something that's a step up from a basic windproof gilet in terms of warmth, the Pearson is well worth considering.

Verdict

An excellent choice for cooler days – warm, well featured and beautifully (and ethically) made

