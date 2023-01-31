Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Gilets
Pearson Women’s Polartec Insulated Gilet2022 Pearson Womens Road Insulated Cycling Gilet.jpg

Pearson Women’s Polartec Insulated Gilet

9
by Lara Dunn
Tue, Jan 31, 2023 19:45
0
£110.00

VERDICT:

9
10
An excellent choice for cooler days – warm, well featured and beautifully (and ethically) made
Warm, fleecy, protective front
Softly brushed and breathable back
Just about fits in a rear jersey pocket
Good green credentials
Beautifully crafted
Weight: 
225g
Contact: 
www.pearson1860.com
How we test

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

What the road.cc scores mean

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

The Pearson Women's Polartec Insulated Gilet is beautifully crafted and effective, with some really useful features. It's ideal for adding a little extra warmth on colder days without too much extra weight or bulk, and all the fabrics used in its construction are 100% recycled. It's not cheap, but it is very good (and it's currently on sale for £60). For more options, including some that are more affordable (if not as protective), check out our guide to the best cycling gilets.

> Buy now: Pearson Women’s Polartec Insulated Gilet for £60 from Pearson

Designed to be warmer than a standard lightweight gilet, the front section is both windproof and insulated, incorporating Polartec Alpha insulation, while the fabric at the rear is thermal, with a brushed finish. The outer fabric is super stretchy and also has a durable water repellent (DWR) finish.

2022 Pearson Womens Road Insulated Cycling Gilet - inside 2.jpg

It's incredibly pleasant to wear, stretchy and soft next to the skin. It keeps the wind out very effectively, and traps warmth against the torso without any build-up of sweat. Even on an energetic hilly ride, I stayed nice and dry inside the gilet.

A heavy shower was largely defeated, too, with me staying dry inside, and any moisture on the outer layer dries off very quickly.

With its levels of stretch it's possible to wear it with a thin, short-sleeved jersey and arm warmers, or with a heavier-weight long sleeve jersey for colder conditions. I tested it mostly in single-figure temperatures just below 10°C, but have no doubt it'd be fine on colder days by adjusting the layers underneath.

2022 Pearson Womens Road Insulated Cycling Gilet - back.jpg

Despite the thermal fabric and insulation, the gilet rolls up just about small enough to pop into a rear jersey pocket when not needed.

2022 Pearson Womens Road Insulated Cycling Gilet - rolled.jpg

The hem features a gripper along the stretchy rear section and it kept the gilet from riding up, keeping things snug and secure, and maximising warmth.

2022 Pearson Womens Road Insulated Cycling Gilet - gripper.jpg

The softly elasticated armholes also do a good job of keeping warm air in, although if you have particularly slender arms you might find them a little on the loose side.

2022 Pearson Womens Road Insulated Cycling Gilet - shoulders.jpg
2022 Pearson Womens Road Insulated Cycling Gilet - chest logo.jpg

Sizing

Following the size guide on the Pearson website, I tested an XL. As a high street 14-16 I was slightly disappointed that this is the largest size Pearson currently offers, but the shape and cut, along with the highly stretchy fabric and elastication at the hem, meant it sat well and should fit various body shapes.

The torso length was good for my 5ft 5in frame, but might not suit taller riders quite so well.

Pockets & features

There's a zipped chest pocket that's large enough for a smaller smartphone, along with two rear pouch pockets and a roomy zipped pocket, big enough for most sizes of smartphone.

2022 Pearson Womens Road Insulated Cycling Gilet - chest pocket.jpg

Both the main front zipper pull and the one on the rear pocket are chunky and glove-friendly, and the front zip was smooth and easy to operate on the fly.

2022 Pearson Womens Road Insulated Cycling Gilet - zipped pocket.jpg

While the Shadow Lime colour on test is brighter than the only other option, Blue Ink, the reflective print on the lumbar area is still very welcome. 

2022 Pearson Womens Road Insulated Cycling Gilet - pockets.jpg

Value

At £110 the Pearson is at the upper end of the spectrum for cycling gilets, but still way off being the most pricey out there. And when you take into account the quality and eco credentials of the fabrics, the attention to detail, features and construction, and the performance without excess bulk and weight, it justifies the cost.

Rapha's Women's Brevet Insulated Gilet is also made with recycled Polartec Alpha insulation, and has a DWR finish, but it's £140.

Endura's Pro SL PrimaLoft Gilet is cheaper than the Rapha, but still a tenner more than the Pearson – though it does use PrimaLoft insulation on the rear as well as the front (Gold at the front, Silver at the rear). Ashley tested the men's version back in 2017 and was impressed.

The dhb Aeron Women's Polartec Alpha Gilet is a slightly cheaper option at £100. Stu tested the men's version in 2020 and it offers very similar performance, even with some recycled content. Personally, I'd be happy to pay the extra £10 for the fully recycled fabrics in the Pearson.

Conclusion

If you're looking for something that's a step up from a basic windproof gilet in terms of warmth, the Pearson is well worth considering.

Verdict

An excellent choice for cooler days – warm, well featured and beautifully (and ethically) made

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website

road.cc test report

Make and model: Pearson Women's Polartec Insulated Gilet

Size tested: XL

Tell us what the product is for

Pearson describes it thus:

"The need for adaptability influenced this smart, lime packable gilet. Inspiration came from the art-school rock of 10cc, arch-pragmatists who ploughed the twin furrows of commercial success and artistic experimentation. As with our bikes, the lime gilet is versatile; in colder months, simply layer on top of a short-sleeve jersey and add arm warmers.

New features for 2022 include a zipped chest pocket for valuables. The gilet also has a zipped rear pocket for easy access, two open storage pockets and a reflective rear 1860 dot detail to improve visibility. The outer features a high-stretch Japanese technical fabric, with a 'ciré' coating for windproofing. A durable water-repellent finish keeps rain out and speeds up drying.

In keeping with Pearson's commitment to sustainability, 100% of the front outer comes from recycled polyester. The back is made from a 100% recycled Italian thermal material, with a brushed finish to keep you snug. A 100% recycled Polartec® lining (as used by US Special Forces) provides 'active' insulation, releasing excess heat rather than absorbing moisture. Stowable to fit neatly into a rear jersey pocket."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Pearson lists these features:

Lightweight: Packable stows into rear pocket.

Performance orientated: Polartec Delta lining with superior wicking and high breathability.

Comfort: tailored fit optimised for a riding position, highly insulated.

And these technical details:

Woven fabric 100% recycled polyester

Knitted fabric 83% recycled Nylon

Knitted fabric 17% recycled Elastane

Lining fabric 100% recycled polyester

Windproofing on chest

Polartec® Alpha thermal front lining

Longer back for effective coverage

Thermal back fabric

Zipped valuables pocket

Two open storage pockets

Reflective Pearson dot pattern

Back: 78% recycled nylon; 22% recycled Lycra

Polartec® Alpha 100% recycled insulation

Durable water-repellent finish (DWR zero)

Machine Wash Gentle 40 degrees centigrade

Wash with similar colours

Do not bleach

Available in sizes XS-XL

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
10/10

Really beautifully finished with superb quality fabrics and components.

Rate the product for performance:
 
9/10

Performed very well indeed.

Rate the product for durability:
 
9/10

Early days, but top quality fabrics and components mean this should last well. It washes well too.

Rate the product for fit:
 
8/10

A neat and sleek fit for performance, without being tight thanks to the soft and stretchy fabric.

Rate the product for sizing:
 
9/10

Spot on as per the Pearson online sizing chart.

Rate the product for weight:
 
6/10

A bit heavier than some similar gilets, but still no heavyweight and very packable.

Rate the product for comfort:
 
8/10

Very comfortable in terms of both fabric and on bike performance.

Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

Very easy to care for and washed well.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

A great piece of kit that's genuinely useful.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

I liked the overall look of the gilet, the quality of the fabrics and construction, and the ethics of the fabrics too.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Nothing really.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

At £110 the Pearson is at the upper end of the spectrum for cycling gilets, but still way off being the most pricey out there.

Rapha's Women's Brevet Insulated Gilet is also made with recycled Polartec Alpha insulation, and has a DWR finish, but it's £140.

Endura's Pro SL PrimaLoft Gilet is cheaper than the Rapha but a tenner more than the Pearson – though it does use PrimaLoft insulation on the rear as well as the front (Gold at the front, Silver at the rear).

The dhb Aeron Women's Polartec Alpha Gilet is a slightly cheaper option at £100 (currently reduced to £40). Stu tested the men's version in 2020 and it offers very similar performance, even with some recycled content.

Did you enjoy using the product? Very much.

Would you consider buying the product? Probably at full price; definitely in a sale.

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

It's excellent. It's beautifully made, offers warmth and windproofing without excess bulk, and has an appealing environmental pedigree.

Overall rating: 9/10

About the tester

Age: 48  Height: 1.65m  Weight: 77kg

I usually ride: Liv Invite  My best bike is: Specialized Ruby Elite

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Experienced

I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,

Pearson Women’s Polartec Insulated Gilet 2023
Pearson Women’s Polartec Insulated Gilet
Pearson 2023
Pearson
Women's Clothing
women's jackets
Lara Dunn

Lara has been riding bikes for longer than she'd care to admit, and writing about them nearly as long. Since 2009 she has been working as part of the road.cc review team whilst championing women's cycling on the side, most notably via two years as editor of the, sadly now defunct, UK's first and only women's cycling mag, erm, Women's Cycling. 

Believing fervently that cycling will save the world, she wishes that more people would just ride a bike and be pleasant to each other. 

She will ride anything with two wheels, occasionally likes to go fast, definitely likes to go far and is always up for a bit of exploring somewhere new and exciting. 

Latest Comments

 