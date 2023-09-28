The GripGrab SuperGel Padded Short Finger Summer Gloves are a relatively cost-effective way of improving comfort on the bike, feature a useful sweat wiper, and are breathable enough for even really warm days.

On long off-road rides I suffer from the dreaded palm pains – eventually the bumps and vibration irritate the lumpy bit between my thumb and forefinger. Good quality handlebar tape helps, as do wide tyres and low pressures. I've considered upgrading to a short travel suspension fork too, but for significantly less cash than, say, a £650 RockShox Rudy Ultimate XPLR, GripGrab's 'most shock-absorbing gloves' could do the trick.

For starters, they feature a whopping 6mm of DoctorGel padding on each palm, covering an area about 6cm long by 4cm at its widest point. The bulk of the padding is supplemented by a cushioned pad located between thumb and forefinger, as well as padding along the area below the fingers. The material on the palm has a soft, hardwearing, suede-like feel to it, and is certainly grippy enough.

Although the padding feels almost comically big, it's fair to say it does the job, and it doesn't interfere with feel at the bar. I recently rode an 80-mile route around Kielder Forest, and after about 50 miles, where my hands would normally start to get a bit uncomfortable, they still felt fairly fresh. At the end of the ride they were still a little sore, but it was a significant improvement over no gloves.

Given the gloves are designed for use in the summer, as well as being fingerless they also feature perforations on the palm side along the finger slots. Around the top the material is thin and breathable, and they certainly kept my hands cool despite the late summer heatwave temperatures.

In case you get a bit hot, an area of fabric along the thumb side can be used to wipe away brow sweat... yeah, okay, snot from a runny nose.

There are also reflective details on the top side, in case you get caught out late in the day.

An adjustable Velcro closure allows you to get a snug fit at the wrist, and pull-off tabs make it a bit easier to remove the gloves when they're glued to your hands after a long ride.

The gloves also feature clever magnets on the palm side cuff, meaning you can connect the gloves together when they're not in use. It's not an essential feature, but nice to have.

The gloves come in four colour schemes, including all black, black and white, black and red, and black and blue. They're available in five sizes, S, M, L, XL, and XXL. I'm normally an XL or XXL in regular gloves because I have long fingers, but the Large I had on test were a perfect fit for my slightly more slender hands (where finger length isn't an issue).

Value

Given the increased comfort on offer, I'd be inclined to say that the £42.95 asking price is a bit of a bargain – it's certainly cheaper than any cushioning mod you could do to your bike, other than getting super thick bar tape (which I am not a fan of).

Still, they're a little pricier than most other mitts out there – if a little cheaper than the most premium gloves we've reviewed on road.cc.

The heavy-duty padding might not be for everyone, so if you're looking for something a little lighter, GripGrab's own ProGel mitts feature thinner 4mm padding, with much the same design, for slightly less at around £35. George tested a pair in 2018 and found them 'supremely comfortable'.

If you want something more minimal, check out the Galibier Zephyr All Surface Mitts, which come in at £28.90 and are designed to give you a bit more comfort on rough roads.

Conclusion

GripGrab's most extreme fingerless gloves are a great option for improving bar comfort. The gel pad is very thick but it doesn't interfere with your grip. They're a great option for warm gravel rides.

Verdict

Get sore hands on rough rides? These mitts really help to add comfort and reduce fatigue

