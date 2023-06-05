The DMT KR SL Grey road shoes are extremely comfortable and breathable, with a sole as stiff as you'll ever need on a road shoe. In fact, as long as you are willing to accept the high price, there is very little to dislike here.
The upper of the DMT is a 3D knitted affair, which means the grey area is a single piece construction with no seams, perfect in terms of comfort. It's also hugely flexible, and the amount of stretch it has means it moulds to the shape of your foot perfectly.
Where the tongue would normally sit the weave of the knit is much more compact, with a higher amount of stretch, which helps to keep your foot in place when lifting up on the pedal stroke. The black material used here runs all the way around the top of the shoe and brings a lot of security, applying a close fit without any actual pressure.
Unlike the DMT KR0 shoes that I reviewed last year, these KR SLs use laces rather than Boa dials, something some people may think is a bit of a backwards step – old school technology if you like.
The way DMT has used the laces here, though, just elevates the great fit of the upper. Instead of holes either side of the tongue section there are elasticated loops that run through the knitted upper. As you pull the laces, they tighten the shoe around your foot with even pressure all the way up. It's not quite as precise as a Boa system, but close.
The only downside with laces is that you can't tweak the fit on the fly like you can with buckles, Boa systems or Velcro.
To keep the laces out of the way, the tongue section has an opening, creating a pocket for you to tuck them out of harm's way and getting wrapped around your cranks.
The knitted style means plenty of air holes and this makes the DMTs very breathable. Ideal for when the temperature starts to ramp up. If you suffer from your feet swelling in high heat you'll appreciate the airflow here, as well as the stretch of the fabric.
The lower section of the upper looks to have a coating over it to keep the shoes protected from the elements. If they get dirty you can either wipe them with a cloth or just give them a quick brush over. It adds a bit of strength, too, helping stop them getting scuffed. The DMTs also come with a two-year warranty.
Inside, to help the shoe stay in place you'll find a rough section that works as a gripper for your heel. There is also a tab on each heel to help you pull them on.
Sole
The sole is full carbon fibre and it's very stiff, even with the large amounts of cutouts for breathability – more than I've seen on any other shoe, I think.
It's shaped well, for my feet at least, with an arch height that is supportive without being over the top.
When riding there is no flex to be found, but I didn't find them harsh, the padding of the inner sole helping here, so my foot didn't feel beaten up when riding on rough road surfaces.
Cleat compatibility is for anything three-hole based and there are marking lines on the sole for easy setup.
Weight & sizing
Weighing only 492g for this size is very impressive.
Speaking of size, all DMT shoes come in Euro sizing. I'm a UK 10 which can vary from EUR 44 to 44.5 or 45 depending on the brand. These are 45s and they fit me perfectly throughout. To help get the fit just right, the DMTs are available in half sizes between 37.5 and 45.5.
Value
Priced at £329.99 they are in the upper echelon when it comes to cost, although they aren't the most expensive knitted shoes. Fizik's Vento Powerstrap R2 Aeroweave shoes, for example, which I tested in 2020, are £334.99, although they use Velcro straps rather than laces.
They do cost more than Rapha's collaboration with Paul Smith on its Pro Team shoes, which sees a 3D-knit Powerweave upper matched to Boa dials for £295.
Ignoring the laces and knitted uppers, the DMTs perform as well as some of the top-end shoes we've reviewed, such as the Shimano S-Phyre RC9 shoes (£349.99), tested by Steve earlier this year, the Suplest Edge+ 2.0 Road Pros at £369.99, and the Specialized S-Works Torch road shoes at £385, tested by Liam last year.
Conclusion
The DMT KR SLs are a great pair of shoes in terms of performance, and they surpass that when it comes to comfort. The mesh upper moulds to the foot, and when paired with the superstiff soles there isn't anything to dislike here – as long as you've got over 300 notes to spend on them.
Verdict
An unbelievably comfortable upper mated to a stiff sole for the ultimate performance shoe
Make and model: DMT KR SL Grey Road Shoes
Tell us what the product is for
DMT says, "Quite simply, the KRSL is the fastest lace cycling shoe on the planet. As worn by Tadej Pogacar in both his Tour de France victories. The KRSL has been updated and race tested by Tadej, and features the all-new Anatomic SL sole and even a lighter upper than the previous model.
The KRSL features innovative Engineered 3D Knit construction with a full one-piece seamless upper and a reinterpretation on the classic lace closure. The light, breathable, proprietary Engineered 3D Knit construction eliminates pressure points, fits like a glove and is super breathable. It features a super supportive, all-new anatomic carbon SL outsole which provides race winning energy transfer.
Trying on a pair of DMT knit shoes will completely change the way that you think of cycling footwear. Light, less bulky, excellent fit, superior breathability and fast drying. With no compromise between fit and support thanks to the slightly elastic construction, DMT's goal is that you forget that you are even wearing shoes on your next ride.
This is the ideal shoe for you if you are looking for and incredibly lightweight, Pro-level, Tour de France winning performance, with a highly technically advanced design."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
KEY FEATURES:
USE: Road
UPPER CONSTRUCTION: Full, once piece, multi-layered, ultralight, Engineered 3D knit
KNIT TECHNOLOGY: Engineered 3D, variable thickness, multi-layered with integrated webbing, highly breathable and moisture wicking
ANKLE COLLAR: Elasticated rib knit for perfect comfort and adherence to the leg
HEEL: Reinforced with replaceable heel bumper
CLOSURE: Laces with integrated cord eyelet
SOLE: Anatomic Carbon outsole follows the ergonomics of the foot, to offer support, comfort and maximum energy transfer. Its low-profile at the toe section means there are no pressure or pinch points where the sole joins the upper
CLEATS: Suitable 3-bolt cleats and includes 8mm of front-rear cleat adjustability
WHATS IN THE BOX: Pair of Shoes, storage bag, warranty and care information
Designed and developed in Italy
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
9/10
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
The 45 was in line with a UK 10.
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
They clean up quite easily with a wipe over with a cloth straight after your ride.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
A stiff sole makes them ideal for performance riding, and the upper gives a snug and comfortable fit.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
A great fit from the upper.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing really.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
They are well priced compared to some of the high performance shoes we've reviewed, although they still aren't exactly cheap.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Excellent performance, fit and comfort which helps justify the price. If you can stomach the cost, they are near faultless.
Age: 44 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
