The DMT KR SL Grey road shoes are extremely comfortable and breathable, with a sole as stiff as you'll ever need on a road shoe. In fact, as long as you are willing to accept the high price, there is very little to dislike here.

The upper of the DMT is a 3D knitted affair, which means the grey area is a single piece construction with no seams, perfect in terms of comfort. It's also hugely flexible, and the amount of stretch it has means it moulds to the shape of your foot perfectly.

Where the tongue would normally sit the weave of the knit is much more compact, with a higher amount of stretch, which helps to keep your foot in place when lifting up on the pedal stroke. The black material used here runs all the way around the top of the shoe and brings a lot of security, applying a close fit without any actual pressure.

Unlike the DMT KR0 shoes that I reviewed last year, these KR SLs use laces rather than Boa dials, something some people may think is a bit of a backwards step – old school technology if you like.

The way DMT has used the laces here, though, just elevates the great fit of the upper. Instead of holes either side of the tongue section there are elasticated loops that run through the knitted upper. As you pull the laces, they tighten the shoe around your foot with even pressure all the way up. It's not quite as precise as a Boa system, but close.

The only downside with laces is that you can't tweak the fit on the fly like you can with buckles, Boa systems or Velcro.

To keep the laces out of the way, the tongue section has an opening, creating a pocket for you to tuck them out of harm's way and getting wrapped around your cranks.

The knitted style means plenty of air holes and this makes the DMTs very breathable. Ideal for when the temperature starts to ramp up. If you suffer from your feet swelling in high heat you'll appreciate the airflow here, as well as the stretch of the fabric.

The lower section of the upper looks to have a coating over it to keep the shoes protected from the elements. If they get dirty you can either wipe them with a cloth or just give them a quick brush over. It adds a bit of strength, too, helping stop them getting scuffed. The DMTs also come with a two-year warranty.

Inside, to help the shoe stay in place you'll find a rough section that works as a gripper for your heel. There is also a tab on each heel to help you pull them on.

Sole

The sole is full carbon fibre and it's very stiff, even with the large amounts of cutouts for breathability – more than I've seen on any other shoe, I think.

It's shaped well, for my feet at least, with an arch height that is supportive without being over the top.

When riding there is no flex to be found, but I didn't find them harsh, the padding of the inner sole helping here, so my foot didn't feel beaten up when riding on rough road surfaces.

Cleat compatibility is for anything three-hole based and there are marking lines on the sole for easy setup.

Weight & sizing

Weighing only 492g for this size is very impressive.

Speaking of size, all DMT shoes come in Euro sizing. I'm a UK 10 which can vary from EUR 44 to 44.5 or 45 depending on the brand. These are 45s and they fit me perfectly throughout. To help get the fit just right, the DMTs are available in half sizes between 37.5 and 45.5.

Value

Priced at £329.99 they are in the upper echelon when it comes to cost, although they aren't the most expensive knitted shoes. Fizik's Vento Powerstrap R2 Aeroweave shoes, for example, which I tested in 2020, are £334.99, although they use Velcro straps rather than laces.

They do cost more than Rapha's collaboration with Paul Smith on its Pro Team shoes, which sees a 3D-knit Powerweave upper matched to Boa dials for £295.

Ignoring the laces and knitted uppers, the DMTs perform as well as some of the top-end shoes we've reviewed, such as the Shimano S-Phyre RC9 shoes (£349.99), tested by Steve earlier this year, the Suplest Edge+ 2.0 Road Pros at £369.99, and the Specialized S-Works Torch road shoes at £385, tested by Liam last year.

Conclusion

The DMT KR SLs are a great pair of shoes in terms of performance, and they surpass that when it comes to comfort. The mesh upper moulds to the foot, and when paired with the superstiff soles there isn't anything to dislike here – as long as you've got over 300 notes to spend on them.

Verdict

An unbelievably comfortable upper mated to a stiff sole for the ultimate performance shoe

