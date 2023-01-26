2023 WorldTour bikes — your definitive guide to what all the top pro cycling teams are riding this year

It is that time of year again… when we get to see all the WorldTour teams reveal their new bikes and kit for the year. Whereas in the old days the bikes would genuinely be shown for the first time at team presentations, nowadays we often get snippets of new tech and new WorldTour road bikes fed to us months in advance through social media.

This year was no exception, as we spotted EF-Education teams riding a new Cannondale SuperSix Evo before any racing commenced, and again at the Tour Down Under.

The Tour Down Under, the first race in the 2023 WorldTour calendar, also brought us the first bike set-up stories of the year, with plenty of riders sparking heated conversations over the bent shifter hoods that some described as looking "pre-crashed".

We're only just getting started, so a lot of new tech and regulation-bending bike setups are in the pipeline. We've already seen new aero shades from POC being worn by EF Education teams and new Roval handlebars on Lotte Kopiecky's bike.

Colnago + Shimano = sacrilege?

Before we get to more details of each team's bikes, let's start with an overview of the groupsets: 12 of the 18 men’s world tour teams use Shimano groupsets, only one runs Campagnolo and the rest are on SRAM. Perhaps the most unexpected shift (no pun intended) was made by UAE Team Emirates, which dropped Campagnolo as its component sponsor alongside other Italian components from its bikes. This might have left quite a few Italians mortified, as the UAE team are now running very Italian Colnago bikes with very much not Italian Shimano groupsets...

In terms of the teams themselves, the men’s 2023 WorldTour team roster sees two new teams: Alpecin-Fenix and Arkéa-Samsic. That means we’ve said goodbye to two, and those teams are Israel-PremierTech and Lotto–Dstny.

The Women's WorldTour has expanded to 15 teams this year. Israel Premier Tech Roland was added as the fifteenth team, and for the first time more teams applied for WorldTour licences than there were available. This meant that Fenix-Deceuninck were given a UCI Women’s WorldTour licence for next year, but Ag Insurange-NXTG and Certizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team were denied a jump up the rungs.

Without further ado, let's have a look at the bikes. The teams are listed in alphabetical order.

D AG2R Citroën Team

The French team that have now been around for over three decades are sticking to BMC bikes, with the bright blue and red painted Teammachine, Timemachine Road and Timemachine TT in their repertoire. We can also spot something that has become a rarity in the WorldTour: Campagnolo groupsets and wheels.

Yes, AG2R Citroen is the only WorldTour team that is running a Campag groupset in 2023. The rest of the team bikes also feature Italian-quality components, with Pirelli tyres and Fizik saddles.

Alpecin–Deceuninck

Alpecin-Deceuninck were only promoted to the WorldTour level this year, which might come as a surprise given riders like Mathieu van der Poel and Jasper Philipsen are in its line-up.

The bikes have not changed from the Pro Team level, as the Belgian team continue to ride Canyon bikes. If previous years are anything to go by, the weapon of choice is going to be the Canyon Aeroad CFR; although Van Der Poel was spotted riding what looked like an updated Aeroad. We’ll need to wait and see if that is making an official debut.

Spec-wise, the team will be running Shimano’s Dura-Ace Di2 groupset and wheels. The tyres are Vittoria and the team will be sitting on Selle Italia saddles.

Arkéa–Samsic

The French team Arkéa-Samsic have welcomed Bianchi as their bike sponsor to replace Canyon, having the Oltre RC, Specialissima and Aquilla TT at their disposal.

The bikes come with Shimano groupsets and wheels, except for TTs where the wheels are Vision. The team will also use Continental tyres and Selle Italia saddles.

Astana Qazaqstan

The Kazakh team have been in the headlines a lot recently, as it was the team which snapped Cavendish into its 2023 ranks. On the bike front, the team is continuing with what seemed to work well: Wilier Triestina bikes, with Zero SLR and Filante SLR models, equipped with Shimano groupsets and Corima wheels.

For time trials, the team swaps onto the Wilier Turbine. The fresh “chrome-painted graphite” paintwork of the Wilier frames has impressed art lovers and bike enthusiasts alike, and some are already predicting how it will look with a GB colourway added to it…

Bahrain Victorious

Bahrain Victorious enter its seventh season and having secured 21 wins in the 2022 seasons, the Victorious team is sticking to what clearly works. They’ll be riding the same trusted Merida bikes, with the Reacto, Scultura and Warp TT models forming the line-up.

Shimano Dura-Ace remains the groupset, the wheels are Vision, the saddles Prologo and finishing kit is handled by FSA. Only time will show whether any of the bikes come equipped with a dropper post this year because Matej Mohorič’s breathtaking descent in Milan-San Remo sure convinced us that one can make you a faster descender not only off-road but on road as well.

Bora-Hansgrohe

Even though they’ve been a World team since 2017, it was only last year we saw Bora-Hansgrohe win their first Grand Tour when Jai Hindley smashed the Giro d’Italia and became the first Aussie to win the Giro. We can probably expect a lot more podiums this year.

In 2023 the German team will be riding Specialized bikes, as the US brand has returned to be the team’s main sponsor. And they supply it all: the Tarmac SL7 for the road, Shiv TT for the time trials, Roval wheels and Specialized tyres. Groupsets are the ever-popular Dura-Ace Di2s, and the saddles and the finishing kit come from both Specialized and Shimano subsidiary PRO.

Canyon-SRAM Racing

Because of the team name, it comes as no surprise that the Canyon-SRAM women’s team will continue to ride Canyon bikes, equipped with SRAM groupsets. This means that we can again see Canyon's Aeroad, Ultimate and Speedmax with beautiful colourways, running on Zipp wheels, Schwalbe tyres and Ergon saddles.

Alice Barnes has moved on from the team to join Human Powered Health, but we will see a WorldTour debut from Alex Morrice, as the GB rider got her spot secured via the Zwift Academy.

Cofidis

Cofidis is switching things up by replacing De Rosa bikes with framesets from the French brand Look. Like some other teams in the WorldTour, Cofidis is also abandoning Campagnolo and switching to Shimano, which means they had an opportunity to introduce yet another French brand, Corima, as the wheel sponsor. The tyres on those wheels will be Michelin.

The team that is really enforcing its French vibes will be likely using the Look 795 Blade as the general bike, the 785 Huez for mountains and the 796 Monoblade for time trials. Unless there is a brand new bike being launched, as there have been rumours of some new shapes of a training camp bike…

EF Education-Easypost

Nothing new here, the American team well known for their bold kit designs sticks to exactly the same bunch of sponsors as before: Cannondale bikes with Shimano groups, Vision wheels and Prologo saddles.

Whereas this is not that exciting, the team riders have done their best to share sneaky pictures of a new Cannondale SuperSix Evo, which we assume will be SuperSix Evo 4; so we can just hold our breaths to see when the launch happens, and speculate if the team’s aero bike, the SystemSix, is also going to get refreshed…

EF Education Tibco-SVB

The EF Women's WorldTour team has a different co-sponsor, but the two teams share the exact same equipment, with Cannondale supplying bikes, Shimano the groupsets and so on.

FDJ-Suez

The FDJ-Suez women’s team, despite FDJ being a sponsor for both, isn't linked to the men’s.

They will be riding Lapierre bikes, typically the Xelius SL3 that comes with the brand's own finishing kit, Shimano’s Dura-Ace Di2 groupset and wheels, and Prologo saddles.

This is the team of Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig, perhaps the most expressive women’s WorldTour rider who’s not afraid to “put the hammer down” as she says.

Groupama-FDJ

The French team entering their 28th season is continuing its long-lasting partnership with Lapierre bikes, which come equipped with Shimano groupsets and wheels. In terms of models, the Xelius and Aircode framesets are the go-to options.

Fenix-Deceuninck

Fenix-Deceuninck - previously Plantur-Pura in 2022- is the 15th women’s team that stepped up to the WorldTour level this year. Like the men’s Alpecin-Fenix team, the women will be riding Canyon bikes, likely the Aeroad and the Ultimate, completed with Shimano groupsets and wheels and Selle Italia saddles.

Human Powered Health

Human Powered Health continues with Felt bikes for both men’s and women’s teams, trusting the brand that has provided their rides since 2019.

The bikes come with SRAM Red eTap AXS groupsets, Vision wheels and FSA finishing kit. The models to choose from are Felt’s AR Aero, FR Race and IA time trial model.

Ineos Grenadiers

Another team with very few changes: Ineos Grenadiers continues to ride the Pinarello Dogma F and the refreshed Bolide TT. The groupsets are Shimano Dura-Ace Di2, the wheels are from Shimano, the tyres are Continental, the saddles Fizik and the finishing kit is from MOST.

Intermarché–Circus–Wanty

The Belgian team that provided plenty of entertainment to spectators in 2022 - placing mid-pack in the overall results despite it being only their second WorldTour year- continues to ride Cube bikes, equipped with Shimano groups, Newmen wheels and Prologo saddles. Cube’s Litening C:68X is the road option, and Aerium C:68 will be there during time trials.

Israel-Premier Tech Roland

Israel-Premier Tech has been able to secure WorldTour status, as they took over as title sponsor for the women’s Roland Cogeas Edelweiss team when the men’s team dropped to the ProTour level.

This is not the only change for the team, but it also means that Factor has taken over Look bikes, which means we can see the Ostro VAM and One rolling on Black Inc wheels and the brand’s finishing kit, and equipped with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 grouppos.

Jayco Alula

Team BikeExchange-Jayco has had a slight name change to Jayco AlUIa but the team’s bikes stay the same and riders will be on Giant’s Propel Advanced SL, TCR Advanced SL and Trinity TT.

The Jayco Alula women’s team shares the same sponsors as the men’s team, and will be riding the women-specific Liv bikes but with the brand’s saddles and finishing kit.

Wheels are Cadex and Shimano is returning to being the main equipment partners for the team that secured 22 victories (in the men’s WorldTour) in 2022.

Jumbo-Visma

Jumbo-Visma was a team that was hard to miss last season, both in the women’s and men’s WorldTours. The Jumbo men picked up 48 wins and the women 12 victories.

This doesn’t mean that it would stick to last year's equipment. Cervelo is still the bike supplier, but the S5, R5 and P5 models will now shift with SRAM groupsets instead of Shimano. Wheels are new too, with the teams riding on Reserve hoops.

Liv Racing Teqfind

The women’s Liv Racing team have a new title sponsor for 2023, but little else has changed.

The team will be riding women-specific Liv bikes with the Langma and the Envie on the road, and the Avow reserved for TTs. With Liv being a Giant in-house brand, this means the bikes will be rolling on Cadex wheels, and SRAM is still providing the groupsets.

Movistar Team

This year we will not see Alejandro Valverde riding in Movistar colours anymore, as the 42-year-old has entered into his well-deserved retirement.

But even with Valverde gone, pro cycling’s oldest current team is not left in chaos. They continue to ride Canyon bikes with SRAM Red eTap groupsets, Zipp wheels and Fizik saddles.

The women's team rides the same equipment as the men. In what is set to be another fierce year for women’s cycling, we might end up with the Tour de France Femmes-winning, race-dominating Annemiek van Vleuten following Valverde into retirement.

Soudal Quick-Step

With yet another name change (eighth, if you’re counting), Soudal Quick-Step enters the 2023 season with trusty Specialized bikes and Roval wheels, saddles, tyres and finishing kit. Groupsets are still from Shimano.

Team DSM

After a rather turbulent 2022, the men’s team DSM is entering the new season with high hopes. Although the women’s team did a lot better with 28 wins in 2022, they’ve now lost their star sprinter Lorena Wiebes to SD Worx… but in any case, 2023 sees quite a lot of changes to Team DSM and their equipment.

Scott returns to providing the team with bikes, and the Addict RC is likely to be the popular choice for most stages.

The groupsets are Shimano Dura-Ace Di2, the wheels are Shimano and wrapped on them are Vittoria tyres. Scott’s subsidiary Syncros is providing all of the finishing kit, and Shimano's subsidiary PRO provides the saddles.

Trek-Segafredo

The team name already gives it away and there is really not much to update you on. Trek-Segafredo will continue to ride Trek bikes, with SRAM groupsets and Bontrager supplying pretty much everything else on the bikes.

Bike models will be the much-discussed Madone, as well as the Domane and Emonda, for both men’s and women’s teams.

UAE Team Emirates

The UAE Team Emirates men’s squad is likely entering this season with a few bones to pick… and they’ve not been afraid to leave some behind.

The team will be riding Colnago V4RS bikes - the prototype of what Tadej Pogačar was already riding - but here is where the shock comes in… the bikes will have Shimano groupsets, with Campagnolo left out plus the rest of the Italian bits.

Pirelli tyres have been swapped to Continental, and the wheels are now Enve.

UAE Team ADQ

The UAE women's team will also ride Colnago bikes, running with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupsets and Enve wheels.

UNO-X Pro Cycling Team

Uno-X has changed little for 2023. Norwegian DARE continues to be the bike and finishing kit sponsor, and the bikes come equipped with Shimano groupsets and DT Swiss wheels.

SD Worx

SD Worx dominated the women’s WorldTour in 2022, and there is no doubt it will be a very strong team this year, as well.

Specialized remains the bike sponsor, meaning we’ll see Vollering, Kopecky and Wiebes on the Tarmac SL7 a lot. The bikes come equipped with Specialized tyres and saddles, and wheels are also supplied by Roval instead of Zipp. Groupsets will be Shimano again.

