Cube launches AIR C:68X Series road bikes with a claimed frame weight of 799g

Riders at UCI WorldTeam Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux have been using a prototype of the new Cube AIR C:68X SLT for some time... well it's now been officially launched. There are also 'SLX' and 'Race' models to suit smaller budgets, and the flagship model has a frame weight of just 799g in its lightest guise.

We first spotted what is now known to be the AIR C:68X at the Criterium du Dauphine back in June. Cube says it's a bike that is the "perfect marriage of low weight and aerodynamic design", a pure-bred racer that's "comfortable enough to ride on long days in the saddle".

Speaking of long days in the saddle, the bike is due to be used in the upcoming Vuelta a Espana with its first appearance likely being on the hills of stage four. The bike will feature a special paint job to celebrate its release...it's unlikely you'll forget that the bike now has "AIR" in its name...

The bike already has plenty of victories to its name; Jan Hirt on the 2022 Giro D'Italia queen stage, to give one example. Cube says that the 799g frame (mid-sized frame) means that it can easily build the SLT version into a 6.6kg complete bike.

In comparison, the SLX model has a claimed weight of 6.9kg and the Race model 7.1kg.

As we've come to expect from new bike releases, this one features an integrated cockpit in the form of a one-piece handlebar and stem, an integrated seat clamp and clearance for up to 31mm tyres. The use of a Pressfit BB86 bottom bracket throughout the range is sure to ruffle some feathers...

The AIR C:68X range will consist of three models: the top-spec 'SLT' (£8,999) which gets the Carbon and Rainbow paint jobs, the 'SLX' (£7,499) in Electric Blue below it, and finally the most affordable Liquidred 'Race' model (£5,999).

The SLT model gets a Shimano R9200 Dura-Ace groupset while the two cheaper options get Ultegra R8100. The SLT and SLX models also come with a power meter as standard, and also benefit from carbon spokes in the Newmen SL R.50 [CS] Streem wheels.

www.cube.eu/air

What do you think of the new bike and that rather loud paint scheme? Let us know in the comments section below...