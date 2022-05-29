Jai Hindley becomes the first Australian Giro d'Italia winner

26-year-old Jai Hindley sealed the historic victory on Sunday when the Bora-Hansgrohe rider became the first Australian to win the Giro d'Italia.

The final stage, a 17.4km individual time trial in Verona, offered no late twists to spectators. Hindley held on to his pink jersey after he had snatched it from the pre-race favourite Richard Carapaz on Saturday's mountain stage. The victory is the first for Hindley, Australia and also his team Bora-Hansgrohe.

Hindley was committed to ensuring that there was no repeat from 2020 when he lost the maglia rosa to Britain's Tao Geoghegan Hart at the very last stage.

"It's a beautiful feeling," Hindley said after the race. "I had a lot of emotions earlier today. I had in the back of my mind what happened in 2020 and I wasn't going to let it happen again. To take this win is really incredible. I'm really proud to be Australian and to take this one home."

The stage 21 time trial was won by Matteo Sobrero (BikeExchange-Jayco), with a 23 second gap to the runner up Thymen Arensman (Team DSM). Hindley placed 15th on this stage.

In the general classification, Richard Carapaz (INEOS Grenadiers) came second and Mikel Landa (Bahrain-Victorious) third. Koen Bouwman (Jumbo-Visma) got the king of the mountain title, Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) topped the points classification and Juan Pedro Lopez from Trek-Segafredo the young rider classification.