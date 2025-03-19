Support road.cc

Live blog

Dirty Old Bollards: “Dirty-looking, unsightly” bike lane bollards slammed in bizarre tirade, as council leader claims “only thing missing from cycle lanes is cyclists”; What a square: Wout van Aert and Visma’s GPS tiling obsession + more on the live blog

It’s Wednesday, the countdown to Milan-Sanremo is underway, and Ryan Mallon’s back with enough midweek cycling news and views to keep even Mads Pedersen busy before his inevitable attack on the Poggio
Wed, Mar 19, 2025 09:59
3
09:05
Dirty Old Bollards: “Dirty-looking, unsightly” bike lane bollards slammed in bizarre tirade, as council leader claims “only thing missing from cycle lanes is cyclists”

Here on the live blog, we assumed we’d heard every possible argument that could be made against cycling infrastructure under the sun.

Nobody uses bike lanes, they take up too much space, cyclists don’t pay for them, we can’t reverse fast out of our driveways without looking anymore… You get the picture.

But this week a few councillors over in Carlow have added their own unique ingredient to that heady anti-cycling cocktail by calling for the removal of the Irish town’s cycle lane bollards… because they’re “dirty looking”.

Green Lane cycle lane bollards, Carlow

This appraisal of bollard aesthetics came during a recent meeting of Carlow Municipal District, called ostensibly to discuss plans for future active travel initiatives in the town, located in the south-east of Ireland, but which was derailed by criticism of Carlow’s existing cycling infrastructure.

According to the council’s chair Fergal Browne, some cyclists choose not to ride in Carlow’s cycle lanes because they are “too dangerous”, pointing out that road sweepers cannot access them, leading to a build-up of debris.

“The only thing missing from the cycle lanes is cyclists,” he added, the Carlow Nationalist reports.

Browne also argued that the bollards on the town’s Green Lane cycle lane, installed after frequent reports of drivers parking their cars on the lane, “haven’t worked”, claiming that they are “getting quite dirty-looking and not looking well at all”.

Green Lane cycle lane bollards, Carlow

The Fine Gael councillor then called for the wands to be removed and replaced by either smaller bollards or no form of protection at all.

“The higher bollards are unsightly,” he concluded, while People Before Profit councillor Adrienna Wallace agreed that the bollards on Green Lane were looking “dirty and broken”. The poor bollards.

> Controversial 'driveway-blocking' cycle lane wands revealed to have cost £20,000, but under-fire council defends scheme from critics upset "you can't just reverse out fast any more"

Fianna Fail councillor Fintan Phelan, however, pointed out that protected cycle lanes were “necessary for safety reasons”, arguing that cycling in Carlow would be “quite dangerous” without them.

He also told the meeting that a change in mindset was required to make riding a bike a “viable option” for locals, pointing to a recent trip by some council members to Utrecht to observe the Dutch city’s approach to cycling.

And on a practical level, senior executive engineer Seamus Loughlin noted that he would raise the matter of cleaning inside the cycle lane bollards with the council’s maintenance team and have a suitable sweeper used.

That should spruce things up nicely for those more worried about aesthetics than protection, eh?

11:39
Jonas Vingegaard out of Volta a Catalunya after bruising wrist in Paris-Nice crash, as Visma-Lease a Bike confirm two-time Tour de France winner has “not yet recovered sufficiently”

While his Visma-Lease a Bike teammate Matteo Jorgenson looked imperious on his way to his second consecutive Paris-Nice triumph, the Race to the Sun proved a week to forget for Jonas Vingegaard, who sustained a bruised wrist in a crash on stage five, before withdrawing before the following day’s stage as a precautionary measure.

And this morning, Visma-Lease a Bike have announced that the two-time Tour de France winner will not ride next week’s Volta a Catalunya as planned, in order to allow him more time to recover.

Jonas Vingegaard after crashing at Paris-Nice

“Jonas Vingegaard has not yet recovered sufficiently from his crash in Paris-Nice. Therefore, he will not start in the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya,” the team said. “We wish him a speedy recovery.”

Adam Yates will lead the squad at the week-long stage race in the Dane’s absence, and will be supported by Sepp Kuss, Steven Kruijswijk, and the young British hopeful Matthew Brennan.

Vingegaard’s next race after Catalunya was expected to be the Critérium du Dauphiné – his last preparation event before the Tour de France – though given his relatively light start to the season, it is highly likely the Dane will take part in another week-long race once he’s fully recovered.

10:59
Why don’t cyclists use the cycle lanes? #19,809

A classic example, as Bikery pointed out on Twitter, of “pretty f***ing pointless” cycling infrastructure here, courtesy of Mirfield, near Dewsbury:

Parked cars in Mirfield cycle lane

Of course, there’s always one (or two, or 100) in the comments.

“They are allowed to park there. You are supposed to go around them,” wrote the ever-reliable ‘JustCrypto’.

I should definitely listen to what he says, then. Though he had surprisingly less to say about the obvious pavement parking, funny that.

“Why do we need cycle lanes at all?” asked Rob. “People have parked in that spot for tens of years but now some bright spark decided to put a cycle lane there for the benefit of…”

Deary me.

10:22
Wout van Aert wins stage 10 of 2024 Vuelta a España (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
Such squares: Wout van Aert and Visma-Lease a Bike obsessed with niche GPS cycling ‘tiling’ game, as Tiesj Benoot claims Belgian star “rode through hotel car park just to get that square”

What do you reckon is Wout van Aert’s big obsession for 2025?

The easy money would be on either the Tour of Flanders or Paris-Roubaix, the cobbled monuments that have eluded the Belgian star so far in his career, despite seemingly being tailormade for him, and which currently act as imposing barriers currently preventing Van Aert – for all his extraordinary exploits and ludicrous all-round talent – from being viewed as one of cycling’s true greats.

But you’re actually wrong. According to his Visma-Lease a Bike teammate Tiesj Benoot, Van Aert is actually currently obsessed by a niche GPS square-based game called Squadrats.

For those of you, like me, scratching your heads, Squadrats is an app linked to Strava, which enables you to tick off ‘squares’ on a map – the standard variation of which is a mile squared – as you ride your bike, or walk, or swim, or whatever, featuring a leaderboard for those with the most squares collected. So it’s basically like Pokémon Go for Strava enthusiasts.

Squadrats app

And it’s fair to say, it’s really taken off in the peloton, especially within Visma-Lease a Bike.

“It’s hard to explain, but it’s basically a site that’s connected to your Strava,” Benoot, who’s currently training with Van Aert in Tenerife ahead of his cobbled classic campaign, said on the Stamcafé Koers podcast this week.

“All your Strava files sync with Squadrats. The world map is divided into squares of a mile by a mile. The goal is to claim as many squares as possible. You can do that by cycling, running, walking, swimming... basically anything as long as it’s not motorised.

“Wout has already gotten used to it, and Sepp Kuss is also already on it. Many French pros know it too, such as Arnaud Démare and Kévin Vauquelin.

“I haven’t been doing this for very long, but sometimes you have to do crazy things to claim a tile. During a training camp in Mallorca, Wout rode through the car park of a hotel just to get that square.”

But despite Van Aert’s typical all or nothing approach to cycling Pokémon, he still trails Benoot on the overall leaderboard, sitting in 43rd in the world compared to his teammate’s lofty position of 31st. Though I’m sure Wout would happily swap that car park square in Mallorca for a Ronde win…

10:02
David Lappartient wants to become the president of the IOC? I’m shocked, shocked, I tell ya…
David Lappartient/Donald Trump

UCI president David Lappartient vows to stand up to Donald Trump in pitch for top Olympic job

Ryan Mallon

Ryan Mallon

After obtaining a PhD, lecturing, and hosting a history podcast at Queen's University Belfast, Ryan joined road.cc in December 2021 and since then has kept the site's readers and listeners informed and enthralled (well at least occasionally) on news, the live blog, and the road.cc Podcast. After boarding a wrong bus at the world championships and ruining a good pair of jeans at the cyclocross, he now serves as road.cc's senior news writer. Before his foray into cycling journalism, he wallowed in the equally pitiless world of academia, where he wrote a book about Victorian politics and droned on about cycling and bikes to classes of bored students (while taking every chance he could get to talk about cycling in print or on the radio). He can be found riding his bike very slowly around the narrow, scenic country lanes of Co. Down.

Avatar
the little onion | 1 hour ago
2 likes

As any fan of the World Bollard Association can tell you, a good bollard can be so beautiful it brings tears to the eyes. A pinnacle of human culture. Up there with the greatest paintings, music and literature 

Avatar
Pub bike replied to the little onion | 1 hour ago
1 like

Needless to say (but here goes anyway) the bollards get dirty because motorists crash into them, which further justifies having them there because it is clear motorists can't stay out of the cycle lane bollards or not.

On the other hand riding anything other than a single such as towing a trailer in a cycle lane lined with bollards needs a lot of concentration

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to Pub bike | 17 min ago
2 likes

Yup - while I'm normally "more bollards" this needs nuance.

What about moving those real bollards from the inside of the cycle lane to the outside, next to the motor traffic? Where they'd be a lot more useful than wands?

In fact - to make it safer for drivers why not have bollards down the centre of the carriageway also, to protect drivers from other drivers getting their overtake wrong? Overtaking is very dangerous - effectively doubles impact speed *!

What's that? "But drivers can't wait while some other driver drops someone off"? Nothing to stop them getting out and walking round the obstacle if they're in such a rush.

Eh? "But it's unsafe as drivers will hit them?" Well a) that shows the need for them and b) it's far safer for drivers to hit the bollards than cyclists, yet in the before situation everyone was happy for cyclists to have that risk. But apparent not drivers...?

* Has been done here at least: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Overtaking#Nationwide_ban_on_overtaking_...

