Dirty Old Bollards: “Dirty-looking, unsightly” bike lane bollards slammed in bizarre tirade, as council leader claims “only thing missing from cycle lanes is cyclists”; What a square: Wout van Aert and Visma’s GPS tiling obsession + more on the live blog

Here on the live blog, we assumed we’d heard every possible argument that could be made against cycling infrastructure under the sun.
Nobody uses bike lanes, they take up too much space, cyclists don’t pay for them, we can’t reverse fast out of our driveways without looking anymore… You get the picture.
But this week a few councillors over in Carlow have added their own unique ingredient to that heady anti-cycling cocktail by calling for the removal of the Irish town’s cycle lane bollards… because they’re “dirty looking”.
This appraisal of bollard aesthetics came during a recent meeting of Carlow Municipal District, called ostensibly to discuss plans for future active travel initiatives in the town, located in the south-east of Ireland, but which was derailed by criticism of Carlow’s existing cycling infrastructure.
According to the council’s chair Fergal Browne, some cyclists choose not to ride in Carlow’s cycle lanes because they are “too dangerous”, pointing out that road sweepers cannot access them, leading to a build-up of debris.
“The only thing missing from the cycle lanes is cyclists,” he added, the Carlow Nationalist reports.
Browne also argued that the bollards on the town’s Green Lane cycle lane, installed after frequent reports of drivers parking their cars on the lane, “haven’t worked”, claiming that they are “getting quite dirty-looking and not looking well at all”.
The Fine Gael councillor then called for the wands to be removed and replaced by either smaller bollards or no form of protection at all.
“The higher bollards are unsightly,” he concluded, while People Before Profit councillor Adrienna Wallace agreed that the bollards on Green Lane were looking “dirty and broken”. The poor bollards.
> Controversial 'driveway-blocking' cycle lane wands revealed to have cost £20,000, but under-fire council defends scheme from critics upset "you can't just reverse out fast any more"
Fianna Fail councillor Fintan Phelan, however, pointed out that protected cycle lanes were “necessary for safety reasons”, arguing that cycling in Carlow would be “quite dangerous” without them.
He also told the meeting that a change in mindset was required to make riding a bike a “viable option” for locals, pointing to a recent trip by some council members to Utrecht to observe the Dutch city’s approach to cycling.
And on a practical level, senior executive engineer Seamus Loughlin noted that he would raise the matter of cleaning inside the cycle lane bollards with the council’s maintenance team and have a suitable sweeper used.
That should spruce things up nicely for those more worried about aesthetics than protection, eh?
Add new comment
3 comments
As any fan of the World Bollard Association can tell you, a good bollard can be so beautiful it brings tears to the eyes. A pinnacle of human culture. Up there with the greatest paintings, music and literature
Needless to say (but here goes anyway) the bollards get dirty because motorists crash into them, which further justifies having them there because it is clear motorists can't stay out of the cycle lane bollards or not.
On the other hand riding anything other than a single such as towing a trailer in a cycle lane lined with bollards needs a lot of concentration
Yup - while I'm normally "more bollards" this needs nuance.
What about moving those real bollards from the inside of the cycle lane to the outside, next to the motor traffic? Where they'd be a lot more useful than wands?
In fact - to make it safer for drivers why not have bollards down the centre of the carriageway also, to protect drivers from other drivers getting their overtake wrong? Overtaking is very dangerous - effectively doubles impact speed *!
What's that? "But drivers can't wait while some other driver drops someone off"? Nothing to stop them getting out and walking round the obstacle if they're in such a rush.
Eh? "But it's unsafe as drivers will hit them?" Well a) that shows the need for them and b) it's far safer for drivers to hit the bollards than cyclists, yet in the before situation everyone was happy for cyclists to have that risk. But apparent not drivers...?
* Has been done here at least: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Overtaking#Nationwide_ban_on_overtaking_...