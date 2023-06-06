Is Vingegaard going 1x for the Tour de France? Reigning Tour champion ditches a chainring at the Critérium du Dauphiné

The World Tour has long threatened to turn to 1x (or single chainring) gearing set-ups... but is 2023 the year that it finally happens?

Earlier in the season Victor Campenaerts used a single chainring system from Classified, and a few weeks ago Primoz Roglic used a gravel groupset on the final stage of the Giro. Now the current Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard has been spotted racing a single chainring in his main warm-up race before Le Tour. Has 1x (once again) become a choice too popular for us amateur roadies to ignore the benefits of?

Is history repeating itself?

Before we take a look at Vingegaard's bike that we spotted this week at the Critérium du Dauphiné, let's cast our minds back to the last time that the pro teams made a concerted effort to ditch the little ring. Some of you might remember it wasn’t exactly a huge success!

It was of course the Aqua Blue team five years ago that hit the limelight, often for all the wrong reasons, whilst riding their 3T Strada bikes that could only run 1x set-ups.

The Strada (which is now available with a front mech), promised aero benefits thanks to the lack of front mech mount. However, the SRAM groupsets with 3T cassettes caused an almighty Twitter storm when Rick Delaney, the team owner no less, posted: "This lab rat thing is costing us results". This was following a shipped chain by one of his riders in the Tour de Suisse breakaway.

The here (and the now)

Fast forward a few years, and our next significant development in 1x setups being used for road stages was the Classified system on the bike of Victor Campenaerts at the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad classic.

As you might have heard by now, the Classified system ditches the front mech in favour of a special rear hub with a reduction gear inside. It’s tech that thoroughly impressed us, so much so that it won our "Money No Object" component of the year in 2022.

Since then loads of wheel manufacturers clearly also see a future with Classified in it, and the likes of Hunt, Parcours, Enve, DT Swiss, Mavic and Reynolds, to name just a few, are now on board.

As good as the Classified system is it does still have its cons, especially in the pro peloton. No, we’re not talking about Campenaerts having to walk up the Muur on his 62-tooth chainring setup, but rather wheel changes. Unless everyone chose to use it, which seems unlikely, then spare wheels won’t have the required tech hiding inside.

Oh, and it’s also questionable how much lighter the system actually is. This then raises the question of if it's actually worth ditching the tried and tested front mech.

1x looking pretty in pink!

Arguably 1x’s biggest success in the pro peloton was just a few weeks ago, when Roglic used his SRAM XPLR-equipped Cervelo R5 to climb his way into pink at the Giro, winning the stage by a whopping 40 seconds.

That was surely the headline that SRAM was gunning for; however, the supposed benefits of a 1x system, such as the weight saving, potential aero benefit and better chain line, were overshadowed somewhat by a chain drop on the steepest section of the course, resulting in a push by Roglic's ex-ski jumping teammate.

Roglic’s setup used SRAM’s gravel XPLR XG-1271 cassette paired with a Red AXS XPLR rear mech to give him some absolutely tiny gears; the 40T chainring upfront and 10-44t gearing at the back resulted in a sub 1:1 gear ratio which certainly kept the eventual Giro winner spinning even on the multiple sections over 22%.

The end of the road for 1x?

So after that, did Jumbo–Visma decide that enough was enough? Well, no! In fact, it would appear that the Dutch team has doubled down on single chainrings.

This week we’ve been at the Dauphine, the main warm-up race for riders and teams before the Tour de France. If you’re one of the world’s best and want to use new tech then it happens here. It's a playground for equipment to be tried and tested before it's used on the biggest stage in professional cycling.

Anyway, what was the reigning Tour de France champ's new tech to try? Yep, a 1x chainring. Our shots show that Vingegaard is using a 50T aero SRAM front chainring paired with a 10-33T SRAM Red Cassette at the rear, the biggest that the non-XPLR version of the Red rear mech will take.

The ratios

Jumbo–Visma clearly reckon the gearing will be sufficient for the hilly terrain of southern France. The biggest gear that this 50x10 gear combo gives is equivalent to using a 55x11, which seems like more than enough for a rider that rarely contests the sprints. However, at the lower end, the 50x33 combo gives a gear ratio of just 1.51. If Vingegaard was on the 39T small ring that he usually rides, then he’d have to choose the non-existent 26T sprocket at the rear to get a similar combo. As it happens, his spare bike is set up with a cassette with far larger sprockets, the same 10-33T cassette in fact, giving him two smaller gears than this 1x setup.

For the record: we happened to notice that for Stage 2 of the Dauphine, Vingegaard was back on a 2x setup.

The benefits of 1x

As we mentioned earlier, a 1x setup does bring plenty of benefits, especially to pro teams looking for every marginal gain. For example, there’s the potential aero benefit of removing the front mech. For me or you this would probably be negligible, but for the pros who spend most of their races averaging more than 40kph, small changes can result in small watt savings.

In addition you can also achieve a better chain line, which might offer better efficiency than a more traditional 2x setup. They say every pro has a con and that is most likely the case here as it will mean that when not climbing, more time will also be spent down in that 10T cog. The smaller the sprocket, the greater the drivetrain losses. You win some you lose some...

Of course, the main reason we suspect Vingegaard has opted to use this set-up (and yes, we really do think he’s a big enough fish to decide himself rather than being told by his team or sponsors), is weight.

Not only can you get rid of the front mech, which is 170g including the battery, but you also lose the inner chainring which is another 40g or so, all with no weight being added. A SRAM spokesperson told us that this means Vingegaard can race on an aero bike (Cervelo S5) that weighs similar to his climbing bike (Cervelo R5). Unfortunately, we didn’t manage to get a scale on it to verify this!

That ain’t right

There’s one other feature of Vingegaard's bike that caught our attention and that’s the shifters.

Whilst the rest of the team rides around on the taller current generation Red AXS hoods, Vingegaard’s bike has shifters that resemble the later Rival or Force AXS with a much lower profile.

Could these be shifters off a new generation of Red groupset? We wouldn’t mind betting that the new Red groupset will indeed follow this design language, but the larger shifter buttons lead us to believe that these are just modified Force levers with fancy graphics and perhaps a few internal weight savings.

Is 2023 the year that 1x rules the peloton?

A.S.O./Aurélien Vialatte

Well, we can’t see why Vingegaard would use a 1x groupset at the Dauphine unless he intended to ride it on at least some Tour de France stages this year. If he does, then 1x is surely guaranteed some success.

Like it or not, 1x is coming to the road, and perhaps for good this time. The dawn of 12-speed groupsets has meant that 1x is inevitable, as gear jumps get smaller whilst still providing pro riders with just about enough range.

That said, don't expect every pro rider to be jumping ship from the double chainset. We expect to see 1x being used more often in specialist circumstances on super steep stages just like Roglic did at the Giro, but certainly not on every stage. Yet...

