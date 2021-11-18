"Dinner on me if you can beat it": Alexandar Richardson rides London to Brighton + back at 39.5km/h; Manchester is 'UK capital of cycle commuting' ; Cycling 'wearing black with no lights' makes yet another appearance + more on the live blog

Who is this mythical cyclist who rides at night wearing black with no lights? He comes up in every article and comment section. pic.twitter.com/JArBkcZgzm — Phil Gaimon (@philgaimon) November 18, 2021

You know how it goes... a news website publishes an article about cycling/cyclists or someone says something about cyclists on social media, and countless stories of the cyclist dressed all in black with no lights start to appear. It's something the former pro cyclist turned popular cycling Youtuber Phil Gaimon has spotted; and with Gaimon being on the other side of the Atlantic, this stealthy cyclist certainly gets about.

Here's how this works. Every driver has, at least once in their life, come upon a cyclist who was hard to see. That's the one they remember. All the people on bikes that were easy to see and rode correctly don't merit remembering. — What if (@trix_polly) November 18, 2021

I see the odd cyclist who rides in the evening without lights & dark clothing. But it is a very rare occurance. I would say I see more drivers who have forgotten to turn their lights on driving along the road. — Tynmar (@storey966) November 18, 2021

Could it perhaps just be that on the rare occasion a cyclist is spotted without lights or safety gear, these are the ones that stick out in the memory? You could try telling that to the folks in the comments section of your local paper's website, probably to little avail unfortunately...