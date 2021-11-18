"Dinner on me if you can beat it": Alexandar Richardson rides London to Brighton + back at 39.5km/h; Manchester is 'UK capital of cycle commuting' ; Cycling 'wearing black with no lights' makes yet another appearance + more on the live blog

Data released by Strava Metro has found that Manchester records the most cycling commutes per capita in the UK.
While Londoners are the most likely to record their commuting data in Europe and have far more cycle commuters overall, it's Manchester where there are the most compared to the general population with 400,000 cycle commutes recorded this year already. Strava reckons that the next-most popular cycling cities in order are Bristol, Newcastle, London and Cardiff.
Strava estimates that in Britain, 13,000 carbon tons have been saved by cycling commuters in 2021, which is a carbon offsetting equivalent to planting 650,000 trees, or to taking 6,500 cars off the road for a year.
The data also generated heatmaps to show the most popular areas for cycling. In Manchester, those were Oxford Road, Manchester Road and the Bridgewater Canal.
Cycling legend Chris Boardman, who is of course now the Transport Commissioner for Greater Manchester, commented: “It’s fantastic to see Greater Manchester leading the way on the number of commuters who chose to travel by bike and that’s before we have wide scale provision of connected routes. It’s no coincidence that the current number one route is Oxford Road which is where we have quality, segregated lanes in place. The appetite is clearly there to ride when it feels safe.
"As we roll out the UK’s largest cycling and walking network, we’ll be enabling even more people to leave the car at home and get to schools, shops and workplaces under their own steam. I’m looking forward to seeing the numbers rocket.”
