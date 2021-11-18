Support road.cc

Live blog

"Dinner on me if you can beat it": Alexandar Richardson rides London to Brighton + back at 39.5km/h; Manchester is 'UK capital of cycle commuting' ; Cycling 'wearing black with no lights' makes yet another appearance + more on the live blog

Nearly there! It's Thursday, and Nick Howes is back from the dentist (no fillings required!) and has taken over the reins Jack Sexty, who got the live blog rolling this morning...
Thu, Nov 18, 2021 09:44
10:11
Beware, the mythical yet very prolific cyclist dressed all in black with no lights

You know how it goes... a news website publishes an article about cycling/cyclists or someone says something about cyclists on social media, and countless stories of the cyclist dressed all in black with no lights start to appear. It's something the former pro cyclist turned popular cycling Youtuber Phil Gaimon has spotted; and with Gaimon being on the other side of the Atlantic, this stealthy cyclist certainly gets about. 

Could it perhaps just be that on the rare occasion a cyclist is spotted without lights or safety gear, these are the ones that stick out in the memory? You could try telling that to the folks in the comments section of your local paper's website, probably to little avail unfortunately... 

10:50
Bioracer UK launches to roll out custom cycling apparel direct to UK consumers
Copy of Productieproces-14

Belgium-based sports apparel brand Bioracer has announced the launch of Bioracer UK to provide UK cyclists with a seamless journey to custom cycling gear.

Founded 35 years ago in Belgium, over the past 20 years the custom clothing has been distributed in the UK by Onimpex, but now in collaboration Bioracer UK Ltd the custom apparel will be rolled out directly to consumers in the UK.

Now launching as a limited company, Bioracer UK says its looking to grow their community whilst ensuring that Bioracer ‘In House’ production delivers fast premium quality kit in a reliable manner at a great price. The team says it will also be focusing on a smooth and simple customer journey, together with enhancing all pillars of sustainability.

This news follows on from Bioracer’s recent announcement of becoming the performance apparel provider for Ineos Grenadiers; the Bioracer UK team will be helping to fit the team in-person and provide custom, tailored kit to ensure maximal performance.

Head over to the Bioracer UK site here

10:53
Incoming! New spare parts for Koo’s Demos and Spectro sunnies
2021 koo optical clip shades

Koo Eyewear is now offering spare variable tint Photochromic lenses (£79.99) and an Optical Clip attachment (£49.99) for use with its Demos and Spectro sunnies. 

The Photochromic lenses are designed to quickly change to match varying light conditions (69 to 12%) while offering 100% UV protection. 

“When exposed to the harshest of light, the lens provides a light reduction effect, turning a dark pink,” says Koo. “Under low level light conditions, the lens fades, offering a brilliant increase in contrast and clarity.”

Then there’s the Optical Clip which is designed specifically for riders to attach prescription lenses to the Demos and Spectro sunglasses. Constructed using 3D printing technology, Koo says this allows for a flexible and discrete form, barely visible through the sunglasses, and it weighs just 1.8g.

“It is quick and easy to install and allows those with ophthalmic lens needs to use single lens sunglasses and experience the same world class ergonomics, precision Zeiss lenses and incredible debris protection,” says Koo. 

kooworld.cc

10:41
Wanna try Everesting without descending? Race Republic indoor training platform launches with Everesting challenge
race republic everesting challenge

 

Aiming to shake up Everesting, Race Republic has launched its indoor training and event platform with its first challenge which takes riders on a straight uphill “photo-realistic journey” up Mt. Everest. Yup, there’s no descending, or recovery. 

With 29,032 feet of vertical gain over 100 miles at an average grade of 6%, it’s certainly a tough workout, but Race Republic does give riders the ability to toggle the gradient to allow each rider to fine-tune the event to their energy level and fitness.

Riders can register for the Everest Challenge here.

Race Republic are also offering an equal purse $5,000 cash prize for the first man and woman who break the existing record, which stands at 6:40:54 for the men and 8:33:47 for the women. Tour de France champion Floyd Landis and stage winner Dave Zabriskie will be joining riders in attempting to break the record. 

09:31
Reckon you could beat this? Alexandar Richardson rides London to Brighton and back again at 39.5km/h (not a bikejacking in sight)
Alexandar Richardson.PNG

The last time Alexandar Richardson made the news round here, it was because he had been violently robbed of his bike in Richmond Park... this time he ensured no thief would be able to catch him by riding from London to Brighton and back in a little over four hours, at a phenomenal average speed of 39.5km/h (24.54mph). 

> What can be done about the latest spate of bikejackings? Episode 9 of the road.cc Podcast

alexandar richardson screenshot 2.PNG

For most of us, London to Brighton is enough (this journey even has its own very popular sportive)... but for the Alpecin-Fenix man it was straight back to London again, with the total elapsed time on his Strava file revealing that he only paused his Garmin for ten minutes during the whole ride; that could well have just been the time waiting for lights, so it's unlikely he stopped for a quick lunch. His loop made the trip a total distance of 178.7km (111 miles). 

In the comments, Alexandar confirmed that the ride was solo and definitely not motor paced; in the past some pros have had their suspiciously fast rides (even for pros) flagged by Strava sleuths who suspect motor pacing. He added: "…this ride was not motor paced nor with other riders and was on a road bike in a conventional position. You’ll have to work the rest out yourself ! Happy riding"

He also says that his power averaged 303 watts, with a normalised power of 332 watts. Ready to claim your free meal? See you back in London in four and a bit hours! 

09:20
Strava pronounces Manchester as UK capital of cycle commuting
Andy Burnham Bee Bikes Manchester (Andy Burnham/Twitter)

Data released by Strava Metro has found that Manchester records the most cycling commutes per capita in the UK. 

While Londoners are the most likely to record their commuting data in Europe and have far more cycle commuters overall, it's Manchester where there are the most compared to the general population with 400,000 cycle commutes recorded this year already. Strava reckons that the next-most popular cycling cities in order are Bristol, Newcastle, London and Cardiff. 

Strava estimates that in Britain, 13,000 carbon tons have been saved by cycling commuters in 2021, which is a carbon offsetting equivalent to planting 650,000 trees, or to taking 6,500 cars off the road for a year.

The data also generated heatmaps to show the most popular areas for cycling. In Manchester, those were Oxford Road, Manchester Road and the Bridgewater Canal.

Cycling legend Chris Boardman, who is of course now the Transport Commissioner for Greater Manchester, commented: “It’s fantastic to see Greater Manchester leading the way on the number of commuters who chose to travel by bike and that’s before we have wide scale provision of connected routes. It’s no coincidence that the current number one route is Oxford Road which is where we have quality, segregated lanes in place. The appetite is clearly there to ride when it feels safe.

"As we roll out the UK’s largest cycling and walking network, we’ll be enabling even more people to leave the car at home and get to schools, shops and workplaces under their own steam. I’m looking forward to seeing the numbers rocket.”

Jack Sexty

Arriving at road.cc in 2017 via 220 Triathlon Magazine, Jack dipped his toe in most jobs on the site and over at eBikeTips before being named the new editor of road.cc in 2020, much to his surprise. His cycling life began during his students days, when he cobbled together a few hundred quid off the back of a hard winter selling hats (long story) and bought his first road bike - a Trek 1.1 that was quickly relegated to winter steed, before it was sadly pinched a few years later. Creatively replacing it with a Trek 1.2, Jack mostly rides this bike around local cycle paths nowadays, but when he wants to get the racer out and be competitive his preferred events are time trials, sportives, triathlons and pogo sticking - the latter being another long story.  

