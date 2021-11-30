Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

Groin-BREAKING NEWS: Cyclist painfully photobombs live TV report by smashing groin into his bike; Covid restrictions cancel cyclo-cross WC round; Tom Pidcock world tour; Mini Vans bikes; Loads of new kit + more on the live blog

Dan Alexander is on live blog duty for your Tuesday round-up of all things cycling
Tue, Nov 30, 2021 09:04
1
Groin-BREAKING NEWS: Cyclist painfully photobombs live TV report by smashing groin into his bike; Covid restrictions cancel cyclo-cross WC round; Tom Pidcock world tour; Mini Vans bikes; Loads of new kit + more on the live blog
11:45
The new kit keeps coming...Café du Cycliste adds funky Morgane long sleeve jersey to Atelier collection
2021 Cafe du Cycliste Morgane long sleeve

Café du Cycliste (CDC) has added a limited edition Morgane long sleeve jersey (£186) to its unique Atelier collection. Available in both men’s and women’s race-fitting cuts and in two different colours and happy patterns — Tangerine Blossom and Wading Birds — this jersey can be worn layered or alone during autumn and spring rides.

Constructed from a high stretch ribbed fabric CDC says it also performs well during periods of intense effort. Other features include a low profile collar and a five back pocket layout for added capacity on longer rides.

Atelier is CDC’s collection comprising one-off pieces produced in small quantities.

2021 Cafe du Cycliste Morgane long sleeve

"By limiting the constraints which are inherent in standard production, the creative possibilities increase exponentially, producing a richer landscape upon which to work," says the brand. 

11:31
Urban kit drop: new ‘stylish clothes that work on the bike, not bike clothes that are stylish’
2021 Vaela womenswear startup

Womenswear that works well on and off the bike is being sold by startup Vaela, to make cycling easier, better looking and even more sustainable — think daywear not sportswear, with subtle details that suit the demands of riding.

 "Our clothes are super comfortable; they avoid bum cleavage, tight shoulders and uncomfortable seams," says Vaela. "They have reflective elements, that are visible only when you want them to be, they have stretch where required, and they’re durable and crumple-free."

Vaela says it's also working hard to be sustainable and as a Pending B-Corp, it is subject to third-party verification of its performance against ambitious goals and targets.

The brand will be donating two per cent of its revenue to charities that are aligned with its overall mission to promote women’s cycling.

Selling direct to customers and offering a 25 per cent discount for pre-orders on its first very limited collection consisting of a Cotton Jacket (£195 on pre-order) and Jeans (£120 on pre-order). A bag that triples up as a rucksack, a tote and a pannier is also coming in early December .

11:22
The Tom Pidcock world tour

Antwerp might be cancelled, but plenty of other dates to catch Pidcock flying around muddy fields this winter... 

10:43
Top of every kid's Christmas list
Vans LiL’ Ripper

Meet Vans LiL’ Ripper, the work of a collaboration between SE Bikes and footwear brand Vans, who say this is the "perfect bike for kids, as well as BMX dads who want to ride a rad pit bike". It features neat details like a Vans checkerboard padset and Vans ‘66 valve caps.

To complete the LiL’ Ripper collaboration, Vans has also produced Vans x SE LiL’ Ripper shoes, complete with reflective checkerboard detailing and LiL’ Ripper sidewall art.

Priced at $619.99 (~£463,94), only 250 of these 16” bikes are being sold, and each is individually numbered on the inside of the rear dropout - sorry, it’s only American kids who’ll be rocking this cool look though.

10:41
Eye-catching new kit from Down Under
Mulga the artist x Soomom

Mulga is a local mural artist to cycling apparel company Soomom in Sydney, Australia and the two have now joined forces for a new limited edition collection of jerseys, with four arty designs in total. 

"His iconic, fun and larger than life characters light up many walls around Sydney; along Bondi Beach and inner city zones like Newtown," says Soomom.

Interested in finding out about Mulga's work and his inspirations? Soomom has a cool interview over here. 

10:09
UCI cyclo-cross World Cup event in Antwerp cancelled due to tightened Covid restrictions in Belgium
Wout van Aert cyclo-cross 2020/21 (screenshot)

Tom Pidcock and Wout van Aert's first seasonal head-to-head at a cyclo-cross World Cup event has been cancelled following a tightening of Covid restrictions in Belgium due to the worsening situation in the country. The pair will still meet at the Boom Superprestige on Saturday, but Sunday's World Cup round in Antwerp is off after organisers feared crowd restrictions would dampen the atmosphere.

Dutch outlet Wielerflits reports that the organisers pulled the plug on the event as cyclo-cross "lives by virtue of the massive turnout of the public and of the atmosphere and ambiance."

"Cyclo-cross in Antwerp lives from the public and it is traditionally a meeting place for all Antwerpers who love cyclo-cross and atmosphere," Christophe Impens of organiser Golazo told Wielerflits. "But to optimally guarantee the safety and health of everyone, we would have to impose a lot of extra measures that are also hardly controllable.

"That applies to the public along the course, but all the more so in the so-called atmospheric tents, as well as in the VIP tent. It is not an obvious decision, but the City of Antwerp understands it in view of the difficult corona situation and the changed measures."

The World Cup will continue in Italy on December 12, before a Dutch round on December 18. December 19's Namur round will likely depend on Belgium's reassessment of the pandemic in the week prior.

"We are waiting for the next federal consultation committee on 15 December. Depending on the decisions made there, we will look at our next cyclo-cross races one by one, of course always in close consultation with the local government," Impens explained.

09:58
Just in time! La Passione winter collection drops
2021 La Passione Jersey Prestige Thermal Jersey Blue

La Passione has dropped its winter collection with winter jackets, tights and thermal jersey options across its premium Prestige, comfy Club and women’s specific Grace lines.

In the range-topping Prestige line you’ve got two top half layers; La Passione says the Winter Jacket (£160) offers excellent temperature regulation thanks to its compact and elastic membrane fabric, while the Thermal Jersey (£110) consists of a highly elasticated soft fleece fabric for keeping the body warm. Then there’s the Prestige Winter Tights (£152) which are made from ThermoRoubaix fabric with an Endurance finish that makes them resistant to moisture and splashes.

For those looking for a more comfortable cut without sacrificing a good fit, that’s where La Passione’s Club line comes in. The Club Winter Jacket (£132), for example, is made with a three-layer membrane fabric on the front while the back and underarm areas use a thermal stretch fabric with DWR treatment. This fabric together with the larger shoulder diameter should improve the fit and range of movement for comfort. 

2021 La Passione Winter Tights Blue

La Passione’s women’s line, the Grace collection, also includes a winter jacket as well as Winter Tights (£132) which feature a specific rear insert in perforated fabric to improve the stabilisation of the tights. 

08:49
Groin-BREAKING NEWS: Aussie kid's painful problem photobombs live TV report

It's a harsh lesson to learn, especially when the whole world is watching thanks to a live news report. Take some deep breaths, lad...we've all been there.

At least it didn't happen during the biggest moment of his life, as happened to Angelo Caro Narvaez at the Tokyo Olympics. Google search him and beyond Instagram and Wikipedia it's just the world's press delivering all the nutcracker puns you could ever need...

 Our unfortunate Aussie cyclist's incident happened as Channel 10 was reporting on a fire at a linen factory in Perth, Western Australia. His momentum kept him moving forward, leaving nowhere to go but that unforgiving top tube/headset/stem area.

I'm sure Roma and England striker Tammy Abraham can empathise...

At least the comments were full of sympathy and absolutely nobody making fun of him...

10 News Instagram comments

 Maybe not.

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been enjoying life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England.

Latest Comments