SRAM sweeps the board and Hammerhead does it again: road.cc Recommends updated with 14 products from Scott, Van Rysel, Cycplus, Bergamont, SRAM, Hammerhead + more

What May lacked in sunshine it made up for in excellent new cycling products, that we'll hopefully get to use in nicer weather for the coming months! Double the amount of products made it into road.cc Recommends in May compared to the previous month, from bikes, to books, to tech and everything in between.

Here's a quick list of everything that made it in with links to the full reviews, and we've pulled out half a dozen of them below to explain a bit more why they were selected. Let us know if you agree or disagree with our decisions in the comments below, your experience with any of the products if you own them or what you're looking forward to trying if there's something on your wishlist...

Prestacycle Pro T-Handle Kit

Assos Equipe RS Schtradivari Bib Shorts S11 Long

Van Rysel Road Cycling Shoes RCR

Bergamont Grandurance RD Elite

Rockrider Mountain Bike/Gravel Shoes Race 900

Potholes and Pavements: A Bumpy Ride on Britain’s National Cycle Network

Cycplus AS2 Pro Mini Bicycle Tire Inflator

Ergon GS1 Evo grips

Hammerhead Karoo 3

Madison Crypto glasses

Scott Addict Gravel 10 gravel bike

Estarli eCargo Longtail

SRAM Apex XPLR AXS

SRAM Red AXS 2024

It's safe to say SRAM has impressed us with its revamped top-tier groupset, with Stu Kerton going as far as saying it might just be the best road groupset out there right now.

Yes it's expensive, but if you fork out for a bike with it on you'll be rewarded with stunning performance, excellent ergonomics, fantastic braking power and lots of choice when it comes to gearing and crankset lengths.

Stu summarises: "SRAM has really done a great job with this groupset, improving performance impressively while managing to trim a touch of weight in the process."

Read our full review of SRAM Red AXS

Potholes and Pavements: A Bumpy Ride on Britain’s National Cycle Network

Active travel expert and occasional road.cc contributor Laura Laker takes us on a magical yet bumpy ride on Britain's extensive but arguably hit-and-miss-in-places national cycle network, described by Richard Peploe as "the best analysis yet of the NCN".

What the book lacks in pics it makes up for in entertainment, providing an "informative read that brings focus to some infrastructure that could be of even more benefit to society than it is".

Read our full review of Potholes and Pavements

Hammerhead Karoo 3

Hammerhead's Karoo seems to get better with each iteration, meaning the third one is reliably even better than the second.

Robust and user-friendly, it's got a lovely, vivid colour screen and is very smooth in operation. It supports almost any accessory and sensor worth having, processes information quickly and proved bulletproof accurate during the test period.

Stu adds: "The biggest draw is the screen. It's unbelievably clear and the performance of the touchscreen is one of the best I've ever experienced on any bike computer."

Read our full review of the Hammerhead Karoo 3

Ergon GS1 Evo grips

It's not the most exciting of product categories, but if you're after a decent pair of grips then Hollis Jones reckons your search should stop with the excellent Ergon GS1 Evos.

Great for preventing hand discomfort over long rides, they would suit your mountain bike, commuter or anything flat bar. The grip is great, even on steep off-road sections, and the rubber compound proved tough and durable during the test period.

Read our full review of the Ergon GS1 Evo grips

SRAM Apex XPLR AXS

Another entry for SRAM , this time its fourth-tier electronic groupset that was launched last year.

Highly affordable at a third of the price of SRAM's top-end Red group, Apex XPLR is a great option if you want most of the benefits of the brand's more expensive kit and prefer running a single chainring.

The breaking is powerful, shifts accurate and it even looks great: "If you're looking at buying a new £2,000-£4,000 bike right now or you simply want to upgrade your current groupset, there isn't a better entry-level electronic groupset currently available than SRAM Apex XPLR AXS", says our reviewer Aaron.

Read our full review of SRAM Apex XPLR AXS

Cycplus AS2 Pro Mini Bicycle Tire Inflator

If you're sick of pumping or can't be doing with the finickiness of CO2 inflators, the Cycplus AS2 could be just the thing you're looking for.

It has an accurate digital gauge, an auto-cut-off and you can inflate to a max pressure of 120psi. Reviewer Dave reckons this nifty tool will get you back on the road as quick or quicker than any mini pump, maxi pump, frame pump or CO2 inflator on the market, and it will easily stuff in a jersey pocket or small saddle bag.

Read our full review of the Cycplus AS2 Pro Mini Bicycle Tire Inflator

Head over to the road.cc Recommends section to see all of our highest-rated products in one place