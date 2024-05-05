SRAM Apex XPLR AXS, using technological cues from the company's more premium groupset offerings, represents eight years' worth of research and development ushering in electronic shifting to the entry-level end of the market. Despite being the fourth-tier groupset in SRAM's lineup, Apex XPLR AXS offers refinement, durability and performance levels of its more premium siblings. As it stands, there's nothing currently available that can match it on overall value; it's the best entry-level electronic groupset on the market.
The American-based company has done well to ensure Apex XPLR AXS uses the same visual treatment as its pricier siblings – I'm talking SRAM Rival here. The result is a Rival-esque aesthetic that provides a level of refinement you'd expect from its £438-more-expensive sibling. The sophisticated visual treatment will appeal to both new and experienced riders alike, and even possibly persuade some diehard mechanical purists to upgrade to electronic shifting on their gravel bikes, too.
The only real difference between Apex and Rival is the material in the derailleur cage, pulley wheel bearings, paint finish and overall aesthetic, which help boost the groupset's perceived quality. There's also an NX-level Apex flat-top chain that ditches a nickel-chrome coating for a standard polished finish.
The controls employ the same slimline hood shape and ergonomics of Rival. Closer examination will reveal a stamped brake lever as opposed to the forged unit used on Force, but this is purely a cosmetic disparity and does not affect performance.
Specifications
The Apex AXS range is available in two configurations – Eagle or XPLR. They share the same Apex 1 Wide crankset and drop-bar control layout, but which one you choose will come down to the riding and terrain you most prefer. The Apex XPLR AXS reviewed here suits flatter, more rolling topography, while Apex Eagle AXS – which can accommodate a 10-52T cassette – will suit those who ride more technical routes with steeper climbs and lots of singletrack.
Cranks can be had in sizes ranging from 165-175mm and are manufactured from aluminium. The crankset uses a DUB spindle and direct-mount eight-bolt X-SYNC chainring – available in sizes from 38-42T – that promotes a wider chain line which also plays nicely with wider tyres.
Our test bike came fitted with a 40T steel chainring, which is standard issue on all OEM builds and differs from Rival only by way of finish, colour and laser-etched detailing. If you prefer to grind a bigger gear you can choose 44T or 46T, but these are available as aftermarket options only.
There are three cassette options: 11-44T, 10-44T or 10-36T, each of which will fit a traditional 11-speed HG-style driver body. The derailleur doesn't feature a cage lock but does employ a spring-loaded clutch for secure chain management over rough and rocky terrain.
As a cost-saving measure, the brake callipers are based on the SRAM Level design blueprint, the only difference being the flat-mount fitment and bleeding process (no Bleeding Edge technology here), the latter following the same method as 11-speed HRD controls.
Number crunchers will be happy to learn there is an optional power meter available; it's the same Quarq DUB-PWR spindle-based unit as used by Rival 1x. It's a £205 upgrade that will add a minuscule 40g to the build. As far as accuracy is concerned, it's up there with the best power meters, with a compact design that houses the strain gauges within the left crank and battery hardware in the spindle on the drive side.
As a complete groupset, the Apex XPLR AXS tips the scales at a claimed 2,890g – a little more if you opt for the power meter.
These are the claimed weights for the individual components:
- Control ED/SD + brake (r): 415g
- Control ED/SD + brake (l): 401g
- Crankset with power meter: 735g
- Derailleur: 321g
- Cassette (11-44) PG-1231: 416g
- Chain (120 links) Apex D1: 250g
- Rotors: 2x Paceline rotors (160mm): 328g
- Battery: 24g
- Bottom bracket: 67g
Shifting and braking performance
The SRAM Apex XPLR AXS groupset is simply superb and doesn't at all feel like an entry-level option when it comes to shifting. Out on the road, you'd be forgiven for mistaking it for Rival such is the shifting performance. While it lacks the crisp chain management of Red or Force, the way Apex XPLR AXS actuates the sprocket-swapping duties is impressive, and for the most part I experienced no issues during my testing save for a one-off chain drop that occurred when shifting to the biggest sprocket on a tricky, steep incline. This was solved by turning the low-limit screw just under a quarter.
My Cervelo Aspero test bike came fitted with an 11-44T cassette which, coupled with the 40T chainring, offered enough range for most terrains, though I did wonder how a 10-44T would have fared considering the all-road-style terrain I like to stitch in during my rides. Often I like to combine long stretches of open tarmac and gravel on my routes, and this is where a 10T sprocket would have unlocked a little more top speed. On the whole, the 40T, 11-44T arrangement was good and supplied enough range to keep me happy; I only spun out or needed to freewheel on gradual descents. According to SRAM, the reasoning behind having an 11-44T cassette option is to give riders that '11-speed feel' in a 12-speed package.
As for braking, the Apex XPLR AXS setup supplies controlled stopping power and excellent modulation that is rich in feel. The brake levers are reach adjustable and the overall ergonomics comfortable. As someone with small-to-medium-sized hands, I found the control and lever interface easy to manage and operate. The new textured hoods are grippy and boost confidence when riding and braking.
Value and conclusion
At £1,262 (an additional £205 if you opt for a power meter), Apex XPLR AXS has unlocked electronic shifting for the lower end of the OEM bike market, a space previously dominated by mechanical Shimano GRX – with 12-speed GRX RX820 costing £87 more at £1,349.
The majority will gain access to this groupset by virtue of the bike they buy, which will ultimately work out cheaper than buying a complete standalone groupset, though some will want to upgrade an old drivetrain.
There's no denying SRAM has produced an excellent product here. The shifting is accurate, the braking is powerful and easy to modulate, and the simplicity and reliability afforded by the 1x configuration will appeal to both new and experienced riders alike.
If you're looking at buying a new £2,000-£4,000 bike right now or you simply want to upgrade your current groupset, there isn't a better entry-level electronic groupset currently available than SRAM Apex XPLR AXS.
Verdict
Affordable and refined electronic groupset for the people
Make and model: SRAM Apex AXS XPLR
Size tested: 40T chainring, 11-44T cassette
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
It's for beginner to mid-level cyclists looking to upgrade to electronic shifting. SRAM describes it as "the groupset that knows how to have a good time. Wide-range 1x12 gearing for gravel, bikepacking, adventure, casual cruises, and everything in between. With wireless AXS or classic DoubleTap mechanical shifting, XPLR or Eagle gearing, Apex connects you to your bike with smooth and reliable shifting, chain retention, and controlled and powerful hydraulic braking."
SRAM Apex XPLR AXS is all about refining and making the electronic shifting experience an easy and intuitive exercise. SRAM describes it thus: "Apex AXS wireless electronic shifting is as logical as it gets. Press the left shifter for an easier gear. Press the right for harder. Devote your brain space to enjoying the scenery."
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Constructed to a high quality, mimicking the design and finish if the brand's more premium groupset offerings – Red, Force and Rival.
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Shifting and braking performance are very impressive considering the price point and target audience. The whole experience spanning the control tactility and ergonomics feels close to what you'd except from SRAM Rival.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
During testing, the groupset performed as advertised – regardless of the terrain, weather and situation. Having tested it during rigorous shifting and fast-paced rides, I expect the SRAM Apex XPLR AXS groupset to offer the impressive off-road durability the brand is known fo.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
8/10
In terms of complete groupset weights, the Apex XPLR AXS tips the scales at 2,890g. There's only a slight weight disparity between Apex and Rival – the latter coming up 119g lighter.
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
8/10
The controls are well-designed and offer good levels of ergonomics and hand support for long days in the saddle.
Rate the product for value:
9/10
At £1,262, SRAM Apex XPLR AXS has a lot going for it. It's £438 cheaper than Rival eTap AXS – a considerable saving given the two groupsets are only separated by construction materials and a few hundred grams. Its closest current rival is the Shimano GRX RX820 12-speed groupset, which is mechanical and £87 more at £1,349. Considering pricing alone, it's going to be difficult for Shimano to market the GRX 12-speed Di2 at Apex XPLR AXS's current sticker price.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Despite the odd chain drop, there were no real niggles. Shifting was crisp and braking super-sharp and responsive.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
I like the slim-look hoods and control layout and look. The reach adjust is a nice touch at this price point, too.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
While I'm a 1x convert, those who appreciate more range will want a 2x option which is not available.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
There isn't currently a natural competitor for Apex AXS, the closest being Shimano's GRX RX820 12-speed groupset, which is mechanical and £87 more at £1,349. As it stands, Apex AXS is the moist affordable electronic groupset on the market.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
For a fourth-tier entry-level groupset, SRAM Apex XPLR AXS punches well above its weight. The shifting and overall performance is close to, if not on a par with, Rival, with the only real differences being weight, materials and finish. It can be used for adventure riding, racing and general commuting in myriad conditions and keeps going regardless of how hard or slow you ride. At present, there's nothing to compare it with, so we'll have to wait until Shimano launches the imminent GRX Di2 12-speed, but, as it stands, the pricing just seals the deal.
Having followed various gravellists running this group set I noticed the following. 1 it is far from crisp in the gear change 2 It sounds awful like a bag of metal bones being chewed by a metal dog. 3 it drops the chain. Quite a lot. Not sure how much the writer has been sponsored for this article. It is cheap and arguably good value.
Or the people you follow don't know how to setup their derailleur.
Shifting is fine and it won't drop the chain if it's the correct length. If it's too long it probably will sound like crap and drop.