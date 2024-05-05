SRAM Apex XPLR AXS, using technological cues from the company's more premium groupset offerings, represents eight years' worth of research and development ushering in electronic shifting to the entry-level end of the market. Despite being the fourth-tier groupset in SRAM's lineup, Apex XPLR AXS offers refinement, durability and performance levels of its more premium siblings. As it stands, there's nothing currently available that can match it on overall value; it's the best entry-level electronic groupset on the market.

> Buy now: SRAM Apex XPLR AXS derailleur for £218.99 from Tredz

> Buy now: SRAM Apex XPLR Cassette for £135 from Sigma Sports

> Buy now: SRAM Apex AXS Front Brake/Right Shift Lever for £179.99 from Tredz

> Buy now: SRAM Apex AXS Rear Brake/Left Shift Lever for £179.99 from Tredz

> Buy now: SRAM Apex D1 12-Speed Chain for £35 from Sigma Sports

> Buy now: SRAM Apex D1 DUB Wide Chainset (40T) for £108.99 from Tredz

> Buy now: SRAM Paceline Rotors from £38.99 from Tredz

> Buy now: SRAM eTap battery for £44.49 from Tredz

The American-based company has done well to ensure Apex XPLR AXS uses the same visual treatment as its pricier siblings – I'm talking SRAM Rival here. The result is a Rival-esque aesthetic that provides a level of refinement you'd expect from its £438-more-expensive sibling. The sophisticated visual treatment will appeal to both new and experienced riders alike, and even possibly persuade some diehard mechanical purists to upgrade to electronic shifting on their gravel bikes, too.

The only real difference between Apex and Rival is the material in the derailleur cage, pulley wheel bearings, paint finish and overall aesthetic, which help boost the groupset's perceived quality. There's also an NX-level Apex flat-top chain that ditches a nickel-chrome coating for a standard polished finish.

The controls employ the same slimline hood shape and ergonomics of Rival. Closer examination will reveal a stamped brake lever as opposed to the forged unit used on Force, but this is purely a cosmetic disparity and does not affect performance.

Specifications

The Apex AXS range is available in two configurations – Eagle or XPLR. They share the same Apex 1 Wide crankset and drop-bar control layout, but which one you choose will come down to the riding and terrain you most prefer. The Apex XPLR AXS reviewed here suits flatter, more rolling topography, while Apex Eagle AXS – which can accommodate a 10-52T cassette – will suit those who ride more technical routes with steeper climbs and lots of singletrack.

Cranks can be had in sizes ranging from 165-175mm and are manufactured from aluminium. The crankset uses a DUB spindle and direct-mount eight-bolt X-SYNC chainring – available in sizes from 38-42T – that promotes a wider chain line which also plays nicely with wider tyres.

Our test bike came fitted with a 40T steel chainring, which is standard issue on all OEM builds and differs from Rival only by way of finish, colour and laser-etched detailing. If you prefer to grind a bigger gear you can choose 44T or 46T, but these are available as aftermarket options only.

There are three cassette options: 11-44T, 10-44T or 10-36T, each of which will fit a traditional 11-speed HG-style driver body. The derailleur doesn't feature a cage lock but does employ a spring-loaded clutch for secure chain management over rough and rocky terrain.

As a cost-saving measure, the brake callipers are based on the SRAM Level design blueprint, the only difference being the flat-mount fitment and bleeding process (no Bleeding Edge technology here), the latter following the same method as 11-speed HRD controls.

Number crunchers will be happy to learn there is an optional power meter available; it's the same Quarq DUB-PWR spindle-based unit as used by Rival 1x. It's a £205 upgrade that will add a minuscule 40g to the build. As far as accuracy is concerned, it's up there with the best power meters, with a compact design that houses the strain gauges within the left crank and battery hardware in the spindle on the drive side.

As a complete groupset, the Apex XPLR AXS tips the scales at a claimed 2,890g – a little more if you opt for the power meter.

These are the claimed weights for the individual components:

Control ED/SD + brake (r): 415g

Control ED/SD + brake (l): 401g

Crankset with power meter: 735g

Derailleur: 321g

Cassette (11-44) PG-1231: 416g

Chain (120 links) Apex D1: 250g

Rotors: 2x Paceline rotors (160mm): 328g

Battery: 24g

Bottom bracket: 67g

Shifting and braking performance

The SRAM Apex XPLR AXS groupset is simply superb and doesn't at all feel like an entry-level option when it comes to shifting. Out on the road, you'd be forgiven for mistaking it for Rival such is the shifting performance. While it lacks the crisp chain management of Red or Force, the way Apex XPLR AXS actuates the sprocket-swapping duties is impressive, and for the most part I experienced no issues during my testing save for a one-off chain drop that occurred when shifting to the biggest sprocket on a tricky, steep incline. This was solved by turning the low-limit screw just under a quarter.

My Cervelo Aspero test bike came fitted with an 11-44T cassette which, coupled with the 40T chainring, offered enough range for most terrains, though I did wonder how a 10-44T would have fared considering the all-road-style terrain I like to stitch in during my rides. Often I like to combine long stretches of open tarmac and gravel on my routes, and this is where a 10T sprocket would have unlocked a little more top speed. On the whole, the 40T, 11-44T arrangement was good and supplied enough range to keep me happy; I only spun out or needed to freewheel on gradual descents. According to SRAM, the reasoning behind having an 11-44T cassette option is to give riders that '11-speed feel' in a 12-speed package.

As for braking, the Apex XPLR AXS setup supplies controlled stopping power and excellent modulation that is rich in feel. The brake levers are reach adjustable and the overall ergonomics comfortable. As someone with small-to-medium-sized hands, I found the control and lever interface easy to manage and operate. The new textured hoods are grippy and boost confidence when riding and braking.

Value and conclusion

At £1,262 (an additional £205 if you opt for a power meter), Apex XPLR AXS has unlocked electronic shifting for the lower end of the OEM bike market, a space previously dominated by mechanical Shimano GRX – with 12-speed GRX RX820 costing £87 more at £1,349.

The majority will gain access to this groupset by virtue of the bike they buy, which will ultimately work out cheaper than buying a complete standalone groupset, though some will want to upgrade an old drivetrain.

There's no denying SRAM has produced an excellent product here. The shifting is accurate, the braking is powerful and easy to modulate, and the simplicity and reliability afforded by the 1x configuration will appeal to both new and experienced riders alike.

If you're looking at buying a new £2,000-£4,000 bike right now or you simply want to upgrade your current groupset, there isn't a better entry-level electronic groupset currently available than SRAM Apex XPLR AXS.

> Buy now: SRAM Apex XPLR AXS derailleur for £218.99 from Tredz

> Buy now: SRAM Apex XPLR Cassette for £135 from Sigma Sports

> Buy now: SRAM Apex AXS Front Brake/Right Shift Lever for £179.99 from Tredz

> Buy now: SRAM Apex AXS Rear Brake/Left Shift Lever for £179.99 from Tredz

> Buy now: SRAM Apex D1 12-Speed Chain for £35 from Sigma Sports

> Buy now: SRAM Apex D1 DUB Wide Chainset (40T) for £108.99 from Tredz

> Buy now: SRAM Paceline Rotors from £38.99 from Tredz

> Buy now: SRAM eTap battery for £44.49 from Tredz

Verdict

Affordable and refined electronic groupset for the people