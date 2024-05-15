Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Bar tape & grips
Ergon GS1 Evo grips2024 Ergon GS1 Evo grips - 1.jpg

Ergon GS1 Evo grips

9
by Hollis Jones
Wed, May 15, 2024 09:45
0
£31.99

VERDICT:

9
10
Brilliant grips for improving comfort on long off-road rides
Comfortable
Hard-wearing
Grippy
Good-looking
Weight: 
181g
Contact: 
www.extrauk.co.uk
How we test

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

What the road.cc scores mean

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

The Ergon GS1 Evo grips are ideal for preventing hand discomfort over long-distance rides on rough surfaces. They're designed for flat-bar bikes, so would be suitable for mountain biking, bikepacking, commuting or e-biking.

2024 Ergon GS1 Evo grips - boxed.jpg

Ergon has produced the winged grip for many years now, and they've always been a popular option for those of us looking to improve handlebar comfort. Ergon's latest, the GS1 Evo, is essentially a hybrid of the GP1 Evo touring grip and the mountain bike-specific GA3 grip – not as chunky as the former, but with a more generous wing than the latter. They're designed to be comfortable and grippy – ideal for rough terrain, then.

The GS1 Evo grips are available in small – ideal for glove sizes between 6.5-8.5in – and large – better suited for hand sizes over 8.5 inches. I have XL glove-size hands, and found the large was a perfect fit for my hands. Additionally, there are four colours from which you can choose: black, grey, blue and red.

Fitting the grips is simple – you just slide them over your handlebar, and tighten the hex bolt with the 'up' section facing, well, up. You can angle the bar to suit, although I left it at a neutral angle.

2024 Ergon GS1 Evo grips - 3.jpg

In use I found the grips very comfortable, with a medium-firmness, the generous wing aiding the distribution of pressure on the bar. They allowed me to endure many miles around Salisbury Plain on my Bombtrack Beyond Plus; after 50 miles the nerves in my palms started to get a little sore, but it was a significant improvement over the standard factory-fitted grips, which were very uncomfortable even on short trips.

2024 Ergon GS1 Evo grips - 4.jpg

Grip is excellent too, even on steep off-road downhill sections, and at no point did the grips slip during testing. The rubber compound used also appears to be quite durable, so these should last a long time.

Value

At £32 they're reasonably priced, certainly a fair bit less expensive than the Brooks Cambium Ergonomic Grips we tested last year.

Conclusion

Well-made, good-value grips that improve comfort over rougher surfaces.

Verdict

Brilliant grips for improving comfort on long off-road rides

road.cc test report

Make and model: Ergon GS1 Evo grips

Size tested: One Size

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Ergon says: "The GS1 Evo reimagines what ergonomic comfort can be for touring, trail and E-Bikes by minimizing aching hands and numb fingers. Ergon took the best-selling GP1 winged grip and evolved it with popular characteristics of the mountain specific GA3. The GS1 Evo features a larger supportive wing than the GA3 and a sleeker profile than the GP1, a specific textured grip zone for the thumb, fingers and palm and a softer overall touch. Always prioritizing materials, the GS1 Evo is composed a proprietary rubber compound Made in Germany. From quick jaunts across town to endurance events to journeys across continents, the GS1 Evo is a new favorite among many riders!"

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Use: Fitness, Touring, MTB-Touring, E-Touring

Size: S/L

Color: Moondust Grey, Chili Red, Nightride Blue, Black

Clamp: Aluminum/black anodized

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
10/10

Comfortable, grippy and they're great to hold.

Rate the product for durability:
 
9/10

Look set to last a long time.

Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
7/10

They're not the lightest grips out there, but any weight gain is likely to be pretty minimal.

Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
 
10/10

The wingtips distribute pressure across the grip, allowing you to ride for much longer without discomfort.

Rate the product for value:
 
6/10

Pretty reasonable given how much more comfortable you'll feel.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Almost perfectly.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The great feel at the grips.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

We recently tested the Brooks Cambium Ergonomic Grips, which have a similar ergonomic wing profile, but at £55 they're quite a bit more expensive than the Ergons even at the Ergon's full price.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes – they're essential for bikepacking!

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

If you're looking to improve comfort on a flat-bar bike, especially for longer, off-road rides, then the GS1 Evo grips are a must-purchase – in my mind. They'll help to prevent palm pain and make long journeys more enjoyable.

Overall rating: 9/10

About the tester

Age: 39  Height: 6'4  Weight: 175lbs

I usually ride: Condor Italia RC custom build  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: A few times a week  I would class myself as: Experienced

I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, club rides, sportives, mtb,

Ergon GS1 Evo grips 2024
Ergon GS1 Evo grips
Ergon 2024
Ergon

Latest Comments

 