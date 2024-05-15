The Ergon GS1 Evo grips are ideal for preventing hand discomfort over long-distance rides on rough surfaces. They're designed for flat-bar bikes, so would be suitable for mountain biking, bikepacking, commuting or e-biking.

Ergon has produced the winged grip for many years now, and they've always been a popular option for those of us looking to improve handlebar comfort. Ergon's latest, the GS1 Evo, is essentially a hybrid of the GP1 Evo touring grip and the mountain bike-specific GA3 grip – not as chunky as the former, but with a more generous wing than the latter. They're designed to be comfortable and grippy – ideal for rough terrain, then.

The GS1 Evo grips are available in small – ideal for glove sizes between 6.5-8.5in – and large – better suited for hand sizes over 8.5 inches. I have XL glove-size hands, and found the large was a perfect fit for my hands. Additionally, there are four colours from which you can choose: black, grey, blue and red.

Fitting the grips is simple – you just slide them over your handlebar, and tighten the hex bolt with the 'up' section facing, well, up. You can angle the bar to suit, although I left it at a neutral angle.

In use I found the grips very comfortable, with a medium-firmness, the generous wing aiding the distribution of pressure on the bar. They allowed me to endure many miles around Salisbury Plain on my Bombtrack Beyond Plus; after 50 miles the nerves in my palms started to get a little sore, but it was a significant improvement over the standard factory-fitted grips, which were very uncomfortable even on short trips.

Grip is excellent too, even on steep off-road downhill sections, and at no point did the grips slip during testing. The rubber compound used also appears to be quite durable, so these should last a long time.

Value

At £32 they're reasonably priced, certainly a fair bit less expensive than the Brooks Cambium Ergonomic Grips we tested last year.

Conclusion

Well-made, good-value grips that improve comfort over rougher surfaces.

Verdict

Brilliant grips for improving comfort on long off-road rides