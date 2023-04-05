Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to Tech news
TECH NEWS
Tech
road.cc Recommends updated with 17 of our best-scoring reviewed products from Canyon, Merida, Giant, Handsling, Spatz + more roadcc-recommends-montage-April-2023

road.cc Recommends updated with 17 of our best-scoring reviewed products from Canyon, Merida, Giant, Handsling, Spatz + more

Check out the latest products that have earned a hallowed Recommends badge
by Suvi Loponen
Wed, Apr 05, 2023 12:22
0

We know that our readers are always looking for the best products out there and our reviews are here to help you choose the best of the best. road.cc recommends is a badge that only the best-performing products will claim - and it's rewarded for those products that have scored very highly in our rigorous testing. 

We review cycling things constantly, which means we also update the recommended products list regularly, and here you can see the latest additions. These are some of the best-scoring products we've reviewed in the last month... 

Bikes: 

Components: 

Clothing: 

Accessories: 

2022 Canyon Grail AL 7 eTap Rival

The Canyon Grail AL 7 eTap has been with us on a long-term review and we've very much fallen in love with this bike that is very capable in a variety of gravel conditions. It also comes very nicely specced for the price tag.

2023 Handsling CEXevo SRAM Force AXS - riding 3.jpg

 Continuing with the off-road bikes, Handsling CEXevo SRAM Force AXS also scored well in our test, with Stu praising it as "fast, fun and nimble" and concluding it is an excellent cyclocross racer and high-speed gravel racer. 

2022 Merida Scultura Limited - riding 5.jpg

The Merida Scultura Limited shares the same geometry as the pricier models used by the pros, but in a more wallet-friendly package. The Scultura delivers a cracking ride, and the inclusion of deep-section carbon fibre rims (our test bike had SL35s, and production models have SL45s) means that performance doesn't suffer. 

2022 Boardman JNR Hybrid Bike - 26 inch Wheel.jpg

Something for the smaller riders, too: Boardman's JNR 26in got an excellent review, praising it for good value for money, capability, good quality and fun to ride. The components are also well specced and you get external cables for easy maintenance. 

2023 Giant TCR Advanced 2 - riding 4.jpg

Any rim-brake fans out there? This Giant TCR Advanced 2 is one of those few bikes that still operate without disc brakes. Stu said it's a beautifully simple, classic-looking race bike with great performance and ride quality. 

Brompton Cytronex T Line (17)

Our colleagues at Ebiketips said that the Cytronex for Brompton T Line is right up there on the list of the most exciting e-bikes they've tried.  This T-Line Brompton features a brand-new, all-titanium mainframe and is claimed to be the lightest folding bike out there - and we did conclude it is very light. 

2023 Challenge CRITERIUM RS Handmade Tubeless Ready Road Tyre - 2.jpg

The Challenge Criterium RS TLR is a super-supple, high-tpi, handmade tubeless-ready tyre which offers an abundance of grip, confidence and speed. These open tubulars may cost a pretty penny but well, they convinced Jamie who said he'd give the money-no-object award straight away to these tyres!

2022 Roval Rapide CL II Tubeless Wheelset.jpg

The Roval Rapide CL II Wheelset offers an all-around fast ride, delivering top-end road riding performance at a price point a notch down from the top end. You get different depth front and back wheels designed for real-world riding conditions, offering great stability and handling to match their pure speed. They are also a grand cheaper than the top-of-the-range CLX IIs.

2022 Deda Elementi RS4DB Carbon Disc Tubeless Wheels.jpg

These Dedas seem to have no real downsides if you're looking for one set of wheels to tackle all types of terrain. In our review, they ticked all the boxes: they look the business, they roll quickly, they're light enough for climbing and the review indicates they're durable, too.

2023 Udog Distanza shoes.jpg

Udog's Distanza gravel shoes are very comfortable, supportive, and stiff enough for everything bar full-on racing – and the rubber toe cover boosts durability too. 

2023 Spatz 'Legalz GLO' UCI Legal Race Overshoes with High Viz Reflective Detailing - 1.jpg

Although most of us don't have to follow UCI's silly rules, these Spatz Legalz Glo UCI Legal Race Overshoes with High Viz Reflective Detailing (one name, eh?!) are a great and UCI-legal pair of overshoes for serious winter conditions. 

2022 Vulpine Mens Regent Mac.jpg

This jacket would not be out of place mincing around the high street. Indeed, Vulpine's Regents Mac is a stylish raincoat made for cyclists, with a host of cycling-specific features – but it's a really versatile and quality piece for casual use, too. 

2022 Exposure Joystick Mk16 - 1.jpg

In the accessories category, we have not only one but two Exposure lights. The new Exposure Joystick Mk16 once again ups the game in the contest for best helmet/bar light. There are cheaper options – but our review concluded it's well worth the money.

2022 Exposure BOOST-R with ReAKT and Peloton - 1.jpg

And for the rear, we have the Exposure Boost-R with ReAKT and Peloton - an excellent rear light that provides very good visibility and impressive runtimes and a couple of cool features that lift its performance above the norm. 

Polar Verity Sense Optical Heart Rate Sensor

Lastly, we have the Polar Verity Sense optical heart rate sensor that uses LEDs to measure your pulse through your skin - much like fitness watches do. It provides the same data as a more common chest heart rate strap but is more comfortable. 

These are only the latest additions to our road.cc Recommends, so do check out the full bunch of things that we recommend here.

road.cc Recommends
best bikes
best accessories
best clothing
Suvi Loponen

Suvi joined F-At in 2022, first writing for off-road.cc. She's since joined the tech hub, and contributes to all of the sites covering tech news, features, reviews and women's cycling content. Lover of long-distance cycling, Suvi is easily convinced to join any rides and events that cover over 100km, and ideally, plenty of cake and coffee stops. 

Latest Comments

 