The Exposure Boost-R with ReAKT and Peloton is an excellent rear light that provides very good visibility and impressive runtimes along with a couple of cool features that lift its performance above the norm. This puts it right up there with the lights in our best rear lights buyer's guide.
In creating the new Boost-R, Exposure has taken the highly regarded Trace-R – which scored a whopping nine out of 10 when reviewed here on road.cc – and doubled the runtimes while adding just 10g to the weight. The result is really impressive.
What you get here is an anodised 6063 aluminium body that contains a 1400 mAh Li-Ion battery and a red XPE-R LED. The aluminium is tough – as is the thick plastic lens – although, not surprisingly, the anodising can mark if you drop it.
You get to choose between various different programs using Exposure's Optimised Mode Selector system. You just press the function button until the LED flashes once to select mode one, press it until the LED flashes twice for mode two, and so on. Simple. The light remains in the mode you've selected until you change it, no matter if you turn it off or recharge it.
You don't need to remember the details of each mode because they're written on the side of the body. Mode one is the brightest, giving you a six-hour run time with constant light or 12 hours if you prefer it to flash. The figures for mode three are 24 hours and 48 hours respectively.
On top of those, you get two of Exposure's other existing functions, ReAKT and Peloton, which you can turn on or off.
ReAKT means that there's an accelerometer tucked away inside that makes the light flare up to 150 lumens when you brake. I wouldn't say I've ever felt that bikes need brake lights, but it does work well to draw extra attention from other road users when you slow down.
The ReAKT tech also allows the light to 'intelligently adapt to the surrounding ambient light conditions to maintain maximum contrast and visibility', according to Exposure. For example, if you turn from a dark area to a road with streetlights, the LED brightens to keep up the contrast. Again, this feature works really well.
The Peloton feature is designed for group riding at night. Essentially, the Boost-R recognises when there's a front bike light right behind you and automatically dims. The idea is to prevent dazzling in a chain gang, the auto-adjustment working to keep the rider behind happy. The light resumes its usual intensity when the front light is no longer there – so when you're at the back of the pack.
Exposure says that the light sensor is 'tuned' to reduce lumen output only when a light is directly behind it, and then it only reduces to a level that's still visible to traffic, so there's no danger from car headlights.
It's not going to make or break the deal for most people, but Peloton is a nifty little addition – especially given that the Boost-R is very bright in its upper setting.
One more thing to note on the functioning of the light itself is that you get a fuel gauge that tells you how much juice is left in the battery. Each time you turn the light off, it'll glow for a few seconds, the colour indicating whether you need to recharge or not.
Speaking of recharging, that's done via a Micro USB charge cable that comes in the pack. The port is positioned below a tight rubber ring that sits towards the head of the light so no water can get in.
The Exposure Boost-R comes with an IP65 rating, which means it's dust-tight and that water projected by a nozzle (6.3mm) from any direction will have no harmful effects. In the real world, I've been using this on every ride over the winter, including plenty of wet ones, and no water has got inside.
The Boost-R fits to your bike via a quarter-turn mount that's held in place by a stretchy rubber strap. As with something like a Garmin computer, nothing happens if you just try to turn the light on the mounting. You need to push it inward slightly and then turn in order to remove the light, so it's virtually impossible that it'll ever come out accidentally.
In reality, I rarely took the light out of the mount, I just removed the whole thing from the bike when it was time for recharging, mount and all. It's a two-second job to remove or replace the rubber strap, so it makes little difference.
Value
There are certainly cheaper rear lights out there (if you want to go really cheap, the Prime 360 Super Bright Rear Light that Shaun reviewed is currently £9.99 on Wiggle) but the Exposure Boost-R is far from a bog-standard blinky. The materials and build quality are high and it's made in Britain.
On top of that, the ReAKT technology is really strong and the Peloton feature could be useful to you too. All of this elevates the price. Personally, I'm happy to pay a higher price for something if I'm getting a higher quality and performance. That seems reasonable, so I think that the Boost-R offers decent value.
Compared with other lights from the Exposure stable, the Boost-R with ReAKT and Peloton has twice the runtimes of the equivalent TraceR and costs £25 more. I'd say that's worth it, and I certainly think it's a better proposition than the £115 Exposure Blaze MK3 ReAKT + Peloton that offers very similar technology.
Overall, the Exposure Boost-R with ReAKT and Peloton is a great little light. It's bright enough to get you seen whatever the conditions, you can select from a range of different modes, and the ReAKT and Peloton features are genuinely useful rather than gimmicky extras. Add in excellent materials and build quality and you've got yourself an outstanding light that should last you years.
Verdict
Excellent rear light with impressive runtimes, a high build quality and useful features
Make and model: Exposure Boost-R with ReAKT and Peloton
Tell us what the light is for, and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Exposure says, "The BOOST-R ReAKT takes the hugely popular form of the Trace R and creates a rear light with twice the burn times with just a 10-gram increase in weight. New quarter-turn locking bracket to ensure the BOOST R is safe and secure. ReAKT (Ambient Kinetic Technology) is the latest innovation, automatically adapting the light to conditions, flaring up to 150 lumens under braking or entering brighter environments, with the addition of PELOTON mode allowing the BOOST to dim when the light from the rider behind is detected."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the light?
Exposure lists these features:
LEDs: 1 x Red XPE-R
IP Rating: IP65
Max Lumens: 80 (150 ReAKT Flare)
Battery: 1400 mAh Li-Ion
Runtime: 6 - 48 Hours
Charging Time: 3 Hours
Dimensions (mm): Length - 66, Head - 28, Back – 22
Weight: 45g
Material: Anodised 6063 Aluminium
In The Box: Boost-R ReAKT, Seatpost Mount, Micro USB Charge Cable, QS Guide
ReAKT
Rear lighting that flares up automatically under braking. It can also intelligently adapt to the surrounding ambient light conditions to maintain maximum contrast and visibility, for example brightening for street lit areas and moving into sunlight from shade
OMS
Various programs in the lights can easily be selected to offer a choice of run times and modes so you can find the right one for your ride, be it an all-night adventure or an intense blast.
ITM
Patented circuitry within the light will reduce power to the LEDs, if they go beyond the optimum temperature, keeping the light as efficient as possible to maximise output and battery capacity. Once the light has cooled, the power is automatically restored.
Fuel Gauge
Using a traffic light system remaining runtime is easily monitored at a glance so you're not caught out. The colour feedback is also used for mode selection, before defaulting back to runtime.
Day Bright
Bespoke pulse pattern designed for daylight use which is more conspicuous than a regular pulse and visible over a kilometre away, even in the brightest conditions. DayBright mode will you noticed. Be Seen be Safe
Peloton Mode
Enables the rear lights to automatically dim down when the front light of the rider behind is detected, preventing dazzling in a chain gang, it then flares when at the back of the pack for maximum safety.
Rate the light for quality of construction:
9/10
The anodised aluminium body sets it apart from most (not all) rear lights. It's a tough and strong construction.
Rate the light for design and ease of use. How simple was the light to use?
9/10
Changing between modes is simple and the details for each are written on the side of the light. Then it's just a double click to turn it on and a press and hold to turn it off.
Rate the light for the design and usability of the clamping system/s
7/10
There's no angle or tube size adjustment on the clamp, but it'll fit most round or roundish seat tubes and seat posts. The clamp is held in place by a rubber strap. A simple quarter-turn system connects the light to the clamp. It's simple and secure.
Rate the light for waterproofing. How did it stand up to the elements?
9/10
It has an IP65 rating – meaning it's dust-tight and that water projected by a nozzle (6.3mm) from any direction will have no harmful effects. No water at all has got inside during extensive testing.
Rate the light for battery life. How long did it last? How long did it take to recharge?
9/10
Constant ranges from six to 24 hours depending on the mode you choose. You can get between 12 and 48 hours with the light flashing.
Charging time is around three hours.
Rate the light for performance:
9/10
Rate the light for durability:
9/10
After several months of winter use, the anodising has very slightly rubbed on a very small area where the body of the light touches the mount. Apart from that – and a bit of ingrained dirt that I'm sure I could remove if I really wanted to – it looks as good as new.
Rate the light for weight:
8/10
I'm not going to get too worked up about the weight of a rear light but you get twice the runtimes of Exposure's Trace-R for the addition of just 10g.
Rate the light for value:
7/10
There are cheaper lights out there, but this is better than most of them.
Tell us how the light performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It does its job really well.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the light
The overall high quality and decent runtimes.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the light
Nothing, really. If you don't want the ReAKT or Peloton features, you can buy the Boost R – DayBright for £70.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
There are certainly cheaper rear lights out there (if you want to go really cheap, the Prime 360 Super Bright Rear Light that we reviewed is currently £9.99 on Wiggle) but the Exposure Boost-R is far from a bog-standard blinky. The materials and build quality are high and it's made in Britain.
On top of that, the ReAKT technology is really strong and the Peloton feature could be useful to you too. All of this elevates the price. Personally, I'm happy to pay a higher price for something if I'm getting a higher quality and performance. That seems reasonable, so I think that the Boost-R offers decent value.
Compared with other lights from the Exposure stable, the Boost-R with ReAKT and Peloton has twice the runtimes of the equivalent TraceR and costs £25 more. I'd say that's worth it and I certainly think it's a better proposition than the £115 Exposure Blaze MK3 ReAKT + Peloton which offers very similar technology.
Did you enjoy using the light? Yes
Would you consider buying the light? Yes
Would you recommend the light to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Excellent light with some really good features. Like the Exposure TraceR MK2 With ReAKT And Peloton that we reviewed in the past, Exposure TraceR MK2 With ReAKT And Peloton it's a 9.
Age: 48 Height: 190cm Weight: 80kg
I usually ride: My best bike is:
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding,
