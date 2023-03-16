Support road.cc

review
Shoes
Udog Distanza Shoes2023 Udog Distanza shoes.jpg

Udog Distanza Shoes

9
by Stu Kerton
Thu, Mar 16, 2023 09:45
2
£160.00

VERDICT:

9
10
Impressively comfortable gravel shoes with plenty of room, finished to a high quality
Comfortable shape
Rubber toe cover gives good protection
Very well made
Weight: 
772g
Contact: 
udog.cc
The new Udog Distanza gravel shoes are very comfortable, supportive, and stiff enough for everything bar full-on racing – and there are other models in the range that cover that. The rubber toe cover boosts durability too. If you're interested in the Distanzas, check out our guide to the best cycling shoes, for on and off-road use.

Udog launched its Cima and Tensione road shoes back in 2021. I reviewed both pairs, and was rather impressed.

The company has now extended the range with this Distanza gravel shoe, and again it's really very good.

Uppers

First of all, the uppers are made from what Udog describes as a three-dimensional engineered mesh. The weave pattern changes in relation to where it is positioned on the shoes – thicker for more durability and support on the heel cup for instance, with a lighter weight mesh for the rest of the foot giving flex for movement as you walk or pedal.

The mesh is also opened up in other areas to promote airflow and breathability.

The Distanzas use laces for closure, which I know from other reviews some of you like, some of you don't.

2023 Udog Distanza shoes - laces.jpg

I've got no problems with laces. Okay, you can't tweak the fit on the fly, but for anything other than very hard riding or racing, there isn't really any loss of performance over Velcro, buckles or Boa style systems in my opinion.

Udog incorporates its (TWS) Tension Wrap System alongside the laces, a system of TPU-laminated straps that wrap the insole of the shoe from one side to the other. When the laces are pulled tight, the shoe feels as though it really wraps around your feet, and thanks to the suppleness of the upper it gives a snug fit with no pressure spots anywhere.

2023 Udog Distanza shoes - side detail 2.jpg

I found it noticeably impressive when climbing or putting out a lot of power as the shoe can't drop at the heel, being held in place by even tension throughout.

Udog has also gone for a roomy fit. The toe-box has more space than a typically narrow road shoe, which gives you wriggle room when on longer rides, and allows for movement when walking for a bit of hike-a-bike.

2023 Udog Distanza shoes - toe.jpg

The heel also has a textured material inside for extra grip when pedalling.

Sole

As for the sole, I found the shape to be highly comfortable too. The arch has a flowing curve to it, and I found it supportive without it being too high, which can cause hot spots.

2023 Udog Distanza shoes - instep.jpg

On this model the sole construction is a carbon-reinforced nylon which is relatively stiff. When really going for it I could detect a small amount of flex, but should you need more stiffness then there is also a carbon fibre sole option, aptly named the Distanza Carbon.

2023 Udog Distanza shoes - sole heel.jpg

The sole takes two-bolt cleat systems, and you get markings on the sole for alignment.

2023 Udog Distanza shoes - sole toe.jpg

In addition to the nylon sole, there is also a rubber outer sole for grip and protection. It covers the heel, runs down the outside of the sole, and covers the front of the toe-box. It then wraps up over the toe section of the upper.

It's tough and has stood up excellently to me walking (and climbing) up steep gravel climbs, and provides a small amount of grip in soft mud should you find yourself plugging your way through a wet field.

2023 Udog Distanza shoes - 2.jpg

There aren't any places for studs to screw in at the front like you'd find on many mountain bike shoes, but that isn't a major issue. Many gravel shoes omit those, too.

Sizing & fit

Udog offers 11 sizes, ranging from 38 to 48, although no mention of any half sizes or wide fit options. The shape is also said to be gender neutral.

I've been testing a size EUR 45, which translates to a UK 10.5 on Udog's guide. I'm a size 10 in UK shoes, and I found the fit of the Distanzas fine – good and close, with no slip at the heel, and room at the front.

Udog has a full size guide on its site with corresponding foot lengths; all you'll need is a tape measure to get the ideal size.

Value

This standard Distanza model is pretty well priced at £160 (the Distanza Carbons are £220). Their quality is impressive throughout, which goes a long way to justify the price, and they're a big chunk cheaper than the Rapha Explore Powerweave shoes I reviewed in 2021, which now cost £295.

They have a fair few similarities in terms of the mesh-style upper, rubber outsole and nylon sole. The Raphas do have a carbon fibre section beneath the cleat, but to be honest I wasn't that impressed with the overall stiffness.

If you wanted a carbon sole, the Fizik Vento Ferox Carbon Shoes that Nick tested last year come in at £299.99 – that's £80 more than the Distanza Carbons. The Fiziks come with Boa systems for closure rather than laces.

Conclusion

If you put out a lot of power or like to ride very hard then you'll probably want slightly stiffer soles than these Distanzas offer, but other than that I can't really fault them.

The quality is great throughout, and they are incredibly comfortable for short or long rides, whether on gravel or road. The rubber toe cover means that your investment will be well protected, too.

Verdict

Impressively comfortable gravel shoes with plenty of room, finished to a high quality

road.cc test report

Make and model: Udog Distanza Shoes

Size tested: 45

Tell us what the product is for

Udog says, "DISTANZA gravel /off-road shoe incorporates an innovative, crag inspired outsole that wraps over the toe and around the heel for increased durability, protection and distinctive design.

This outsole, built around a carbon composite core, features a molded sticky rubber which winds over the toe and around the heel to create a rugged look. The super stiff carbon sole performs the best possible power transfer, while the innovative rubber molded construction is designed with large lugs that provide traction, protection and unparalleled walking comfort.

Like the UDOG road model Tensione, the DISTANZA gravel shoe incorporates the UDOG patented Tension Wrap System (TWS). The dynamic system is made of TPU laminated straps which wrap the insole from one side of the shoe to the other. This unique system hugs the metatarsal area of the foot from the instep to the bridge delivering an optimum fit and matchless ride-feeling throughout the entire pedal stroke. The hybrid lace-up closure structure provides 16 points of contact between foot and shoe upper, holding the foot for complete support while riding, hiking and walking. Distanza also features extra webbing eyestays to ensure greater comfort and closure possibilities.

Developed with comfort in mind, DISTANZA is shaped to offer a generous toe box and a deep heel cup. The shape of the shoe and the light upper provides a unique comfort whether on adventure, long days in the saddle, or bikepacking and travels.

The hybrid lace-up closure system allows UDOG to use upper materials that are lighter and more comfortable when compared to a standard cycling shoe while minimizing stitching. The upper is made of innovative three-dimensional engineered mesh, producing a material that is not only light and comfortable but also durable and breathable."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Outsole: Nylon Carbon Reinforced rubber outsole

Hybrid lace-up closure system

Tension Wrap System - TWS

Generous toe box & deep heel cup

Pull tab on heel for easy on and off

11 sizes from 38 to 48 full sizes gender neutral

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
9/10
Rate the product for fit:
 
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
 
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
 
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
9/10
Rate the product for value:
 
6/10

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

The mesh did get dirty when riding on wet days, but a wipe over with a damp cloth kept them looking reasonably new.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Very comfortable gravel shoes that have kept looking great thanks to the rubber outsole.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Great fit throughout.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Not the stiffest soles out there, but a model with a carbon fibre sole is available if that's an issue.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

They are well priced compared with similarly specced mesh gravel shoes we've reviewed.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

For ultimate stiffness you may want the carbon fibre sole option, but other than that I can't fault these shoes when it comes to comfort, fit and performance. The quality is also very high, and they are competitively priced.

Overall rating: 9/10

About the tester

Age: 44  Height: 180cm  Weight: 76kg

I usually ride: This month's test bike  My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,

Stu Kerton

Latest Comments

 