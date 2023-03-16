Udog Distanza Shoes

The new Udog Distanza gravel shoes are very comfortable, supportive, and stiff enough for everything bar full-on racing – and there are other models in the range that cover that. The rubber toe cover boosts durability too. If you're interested in the Distanzas, check out our guide to the best cycling shoes, for on and off-road use.

Udog launched its Cima and Tensione road shoes back in 2021. I reviewed both pairs, and was rather impressed.

The company has now extended the range with this Distanza gravel shoe, and again it's really very good.

Uppers

First of all, the uppers are made from what Udog describes as a three-dimensional engineered mesh. The weave pattern changes in relation to where it is positioned on the shoes – thicker for more durability and support on the heel cup for instance, with a lighter weight mesh for the rest of the foot giving flex for movement as you walk or pedal.

The mesh is also opened up in other areas to promote airflow and breathability.

The Distanzas use laces for closure, which I know from other reviews some of you like, some of you don't.

I've got no problems with laces. Okay, you can't tweak the fit on the fly, but for anything other than very hard riding or racing, there isn't really any loss of performance over Velcro, buckles or Boa style systems in my opinion.

Udog incorporates its (TWS) Tension Wrap System alongside the laces, a system of TPU-laminated straps that wrap the insole of the shoe from one side to the other. When the laces are pulled tight, the shoe feels as though it really wraps around your feet, and thanks to the suppleness of the upper it gives a snug fit with no pressure spots anywhere.

I found it noticeably impressive when climbing or putting out a lot of power as the shoe can't drop at the heel, being held in place by even tension throughout.

Udog has also gone for a roomy fit. The toe-box has more space than a typically narrow road shoe, which gives you wriggle room when on longer rides, and allows for movement when walking for a bit of hike-a-bike.

The heel also has a textured material inside for extra grip when pedalling.

Sole

As for the sole, I found the shape to be highly comfortable too. The arch has a flowing curve to it, and I found it supportive without it being too high, which can cause hot spots.

On this model the sole construction is a carbon-reinforced nylon which is relatively stiff. When really going for it I could detect a small amount of flex, but should you need more stiffness then there is also a carbon fibre sole option, aptly named the Distanza Carbon.

The sole takes two-bolt cleat systems, and you get markings on the sole for alignment.

In addition to the nylon sole, there is also a rubber outer sole for grip and protection. It covers the heel, runs down the outside of the sole, and covers the front of the toe-box. It then wraps up over the toe section of the upper.

It's tough and has stood up excellently to me walking (and climbing) up steep gravel climbs, and provides a small amount of grip in soft mud should you find yourself plugging your way through a wet field.

There aren't any places for studs to screw in at the front like you'd find on many mountain bike shoes, but that isn't a major issue. Many gravel shoes omit those, too.

Sizing & fit

Udog offers 11 sizes, ranging from 38 to 48, although no mention of any half sizes or wide fit options. The shape is also said to be gender neutral.

I've been testing a size EUR 45, which translates to a UK 10.5 on Udog's guide. I'm a size 10 in UK shoes, and I found the fit of the Distanzas fine – good and close, with no slip at the heel, and room at the front.

Udog has a full size guide on its site with corresponding foot lengths; all you'll need is a tape measure to get the ideal size.

Value

This standard Distanza model is pretty well priced at £160 (the Distanza Carbons are £220). Their quality is impressive throughout, which goes a long way to justify the price, and they're a big chunk cheaper than the Rapha Explore Powerweave shoes I reviewed in 2021, which now cost £295.

They have a fair few similarities in terms of the mesh-style upper, rubber outsole and nylon sole. The Raphas do have a carbon fibre section beneath the cleat, but to be honest I wasn't that impressed with the overall stiffness.

If you wanted a carbon sole, the Fizik Vento Ferox Carbon Shoes that Nick tested last year come in at £299.99 – that's £80 more than the Distanza Carbons. The Fiziks come with Boa systems for closure rather than laces.

Conclusion

If you put out a lot of power or like to ride very hard then you'll probably want slightly stiffer soles than these Distanzas offer, but other than that I can't really fault them.

The quality is great throughout, and they are incredibly comfortable for short or long rides, whether on gravel or road. The rubber toe cover means that your investment will be well protected, too.

Verdict

Impressively comfortable gravel shoes with plenty of room, finished to a high quality

