Merida Scultura Limited 2023

The Merida Scultura Limited shares the same geometry as the top-end models used by the pros, but in a more affordable package. It delivers a cracking ride, and while this sort of money used to see you getting a higher spec groupset, the inclusion of deep-section carbon fibre rims (our test bike had SL35s, production models have SL45s) means that performance doesn't suffer. Check out our guide to the best road bikes for up to £3,000 to see how it compares.

If your budget can't stretch to the Scultura Team and its £8k price tag, but you still want a high-performance road machine with great geometry and impressive comfort, the Scultura Limited fits the bill.

The carbon fibre in its CF3 frame and fork might not be to the same performance level as the top flight CF5 found on the Team, but the geometry is the same, the comfort is just as pleasing, and you are getting a lot of bike for the money.

Frame, Fork & Performance

Merida separates its carbon frames and forks into levels, with CF2 at the bottom in terms of performance and CF5 at the top.

This CF3 model is a bit heavier, not quite as stiff, and the comfort levels aren't quite as refined as the CF5, but – and this is a big but – unless you've ridden both, you'd barely notice the difference.

The Limited with its CF3 frame and fork is still a belter.

Although the boxy looking tube junctions and semi-aero tube profiles all give the Scultura a firm look, the ride is on the supple side.

Some of that is down to the fact that this fifth generation Scultura frame has dropped and relatively slender seatstays, but a lot of it must be down to the carbon lay-up, as this is still a very stiff frame, ideal for powering out of the bends, climbing hard or just when smashing the hell out of the pedals for the sake of it.

I'd say this gives the Scultura a better ride quality than other aero-ish bikes such as the Tifosi Auriga or the Moda Finale, while being just as stiff.

The Scultura comes fitted with 28mm tyres, although it will accept 30mm wide ones if you want to boost comfort even further.

Merida has specced the geometry to suit the performance of the stiff frame, with measurements and angles that gives the Scultura Limited quick, precise handling and a nimble, eager personality when you want it to get a shift on.

I'll go into the numbers in a minute, but let's just say this bike is fun in the bends. The steering is quick, and thanks to the stiff fork, very precise.

I loved riding this bike on fast, technical descents as the front end just goes where you point it – there is no vagueness in the steering as feedback is spot on. And with the sub-one-metre wheelbase (medium size), the Scultura changes direction quickly and feels planted on the road too.

The front end is low, thanks to a short head tube, and paired with the amount of seatpost I was running makes for a low centre of gravity, even when riding on the hoods. This gives the Merida an even more confident feel through the corners.

On the whole, this bike just feels on it. Perfect if you want the handling of a peloton-ready race machine but without the price tag, and are happy to accept a small weight penalty.

Geometry & sizing

The Scultura Limited is available in six sizes ranging from XS through to XL, which covers top tube lengths from 520mm through to 590mm.

Ours is a medium with a 560mm top tube, 501mm seat tube and a 140mm head tube. The wheelbase is 990mm overall, with chainstays of just 408mm in length.

The head angle is 73.5 degrees, which is the same as the seat angle. Stack and reach figures are 557mm and 395mm respectively.

Overall, the geometry has a racy edge to it, as befits a bike of this style.

Finishing kit

The Limited uses Shimano's well-proven R7000 105 mechanical groupset with a compact 50/34-tooth chainset paired to an 11-30T cassette. That's an ideal spread of gears for those of us who don't race but still want high enough gears for some speed work, with a tall enough bailout ratio for the climbs.

Merida has also specced 160mm RT-54 rotors front and rear.

We've covered the performance and quality of 105 loads of times, so I won't go into a huge amount of detail – you can just read the review here for the groupset, and this review for the hydraulic disc brake components.

As for the rest of the kit, the majority of it is Merida branded, although the stem is from FSA with its SMR ACR, which is designed to funnel the brake hoses and gear cables down through the head tube and into the frame and fork for that smooth look I mentioned earlier. Length depends on frame size, with this medium frame coming with a 110mm.

The Merida Expert SL handlebar is aluminium and has quite a rounded profile for the drops which I got on well with. The 420mm fitted to the test bike bike worked a treat, giving a balance of quick handling and comfort. Again, bigger and smaller frames get a different width handlebar.

The Expert CC seatpost is full carbon fibre and comes with 15mm of setback. It's held in place in the frame by way of an expanding wedge type clamp, something that remained secure throughout reviewing with no slippage to report.

Merida also supplies the saddle, also called the Expert SL, and on the whole I liked it thanks to its curved shape.

Wheels and tyres

Probably the biggest bonus regarding the build is the set of deep-section carbon fibre wheels, something you don't often see for this kind of money (and you can't see here, as our bike had slightly shallower hoops on).

The actual wheels you should get are Merida Team SL45s (not SL35s), which have an inner width of 19mm, making them well suited to various sizes of road tyres.

The hubs are set up to accept Center Lock brake discs, and they can also be run tubeless. The SL35s felt quick out on the road, and remained true throughout the review period, so I'm confident the SL45s will behave just as well but you'll get that aero bonus of the 45mm-deep rims.

Wrapped around each is a Continental Ultra Sport III tyre. These are decent all-rounders, in fact I'd say they perform much better than their price would have you expect, giving a great balance of grip and speed. Durability is looking good, too, both in terms of wear rate and puncture resistance.

Get to the spring and summer months, though, and the Limited could do with something more performance orientated, so there is definitely upgrade potential there.

Value

Gone are the days of £3k getting you a road bike equipped with Shimano Ultegra Di2 or similar. Many of the big brands have models sporting 105 mechanical for even more money than the Scultura.

Specialized, for example, has the Tarmac SL6 Sport for £3,500, which comes with 105 and DT Swiss alloy wheels, while Trek has the Emonda SL 5 for £3,250.

Giant's TCR Advanced Pro Disc 2 costs £3,299 and comes with the 105 groupset and deep-section wheels.

Overall, I think this shows the Merida to be pretty good value for money against the opposition.

Conclusion

The Scultura Limited is a great bike. It has the stiff and firm ride of a fast road bike, but maintains enough comfort that you can be out for hours on end. It's a good looking bike too, and well specced for the money.

Verdict

Sweet-handling race bike with an impressively comfortable ride

