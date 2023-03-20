Vulpine Mens Regents Mac

The Vulpine Regents Mac, available in Classic Navy as tested, as well as in Charcoal, is a stylish raincoat for cyclists that is practical and good-looking both on and off the bike and has a host of cycling-specific features – although the price tag may be too steep for some potential buyers.

> Buy now: Vulpine Mens Regent Mac for £260 from Vulpine

"Wow. That's lovely," was my partner's reaction the first time she saw this jacket – and coming not only from someone who isn't usually so enthused by items of cycling clothing, but also worked twice a year at Milan Fashion Week during her student days in her home city, it's quite the compliment. It also stands out from most of the tops in our best cycling jackets buyer's guide.

Vulpine says it makes premium clothing for everyday urban riding, harnessing the traditions of British tailoring and with an emphasis on detailing, and this Mac, available in versions for both men and women, ticks all of those boxes.

Comfortable to wear on the bike, and meeting its brief when the rain is falling, it's versatile enough to look the part whether teamed with a pair of jeans, hoodie and trainers, or dressed up with tailored trousers, cashmere sweater and smart shoes.

The detailing is superb, much of it as you would expect, given the audience, specific to the needs of cyclists.

The external pockets – two at the side, plus a larger one on the rear – are secured with magnetic closures, making them easier to access when wearing gloves than ones with buttons or zips might be.

There's a full-length, two-way front zip at the front, where there are also four buttons, the buttonholes sitting inside the placket, which means that if you're wearing an over-the-shoulder bag while riding, the strap won't get caught on them. Those buttons, by the way, are secured inside the garment by smaller buttons, making them less likely to become dislodged.

A pair of buttons on each cuff allows it to be tightened or loosened according to personal preference, weather conditions, or the extra wiggle room you may need if, say, you're wearing a suit jacket and dress shirt with cufflinks underneath. In a nice touch, the stitching on the inner pair of those buttons is in Vulpine's signature green.

Each cuff also has a small reflective tab to aid visibility to road users behind you when signalling, and there are larger reflective strips both running along the full length of the inside of the collar – which when flipped up, stays in place – and on the inside of the single rear vent, which has a narrow hem again finished in that distinctive green.

Breathability, of course, is vital in any outerwear destined to be worn on the bike, here provided by a pair of eyelets under each armpit, plus a small mesh panel across the shoulders that is hidden from view by a yoke across the shoulders on the outside of the coat.

Even when wearing several layers underneath, plus a scarf wrapped round my neck, I never felt uncomfortably hot while riding – though of course, this is a coat aimed at everyday riding around town, rather than when you're trying to beat your PBs on Strava around Richmond Park.

Another important factor for cycling clothing is the amount of movement it affords. The size tested was a large, but despite those layers underneath and with a Litelok worn around my waist, I didn't feel unduly restricted.

While some cycling coats and jackets at the smarter end of the spectrum will often have side zips below the armpits to afford some extra give when riding, this one doesn't, with the sleeves spacious enough not to make you feel constrained around the upper arms, though some might welcome a couple of side vents rather than the single rear vent to give a bit more room for manoeuvre in the thighs.

The outer shell is 100 per cent recycled polyester, with a pleasing softness to the touch, and it does its job of repelling water well, whether that be a brief shower or a longer downpour, while also providing excellent windproofing – essential during the winter months when the temperature drops.

Value

There aren't many obvious rivals to the Vulpine Regents Mac but a few jackets we've tested recently have at least some crossover.

George reviewed the Nalini New Adventures Jacket, which is sold as having a 'high-fashion look' but while warm, it didn't have enough cycling-specific features.

Stu liked the £225 Showers Pass Men's Navigator Jacket, another top designed to be worn and off the bike, for its waterproofing and its subtle but effective reflectives, but he wasn't convinced it was breathable enough.

The Chapeau City Jacket is nearly £100 less expensive than the Vulpine and a lighter, more packable jacket, but Hollis was impressed by its looks, its resistance to the elements and thought it ideal for down-tempo riding.

The price may be off-putting to some – but for others, the Vulpine Regents Mac's performance styling, attention to detail, versatility and suitability as a wardrobe staple will make it one that is well worth paying.

Conclusion

In summary, this is a Mac that oozes stylishness while remaining eminently practical, and which lends itself to being dressed up or down so it won't look out of place at your ride's destination – whether that be meeting friends at the pub before heading to a football match, meeting family for a celebratory lunch at an upmarket restaurant or attending a business meeting.

Verdict

Stylish and practical on and off the bike, with a price tag reflecting its quality and features

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website