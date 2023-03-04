Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Children's bikes
Boardman JNR Hybrid Bike - 26 inch Wheel2022 Boardman JNR Hybrid Bike - 26 inch Wheel.jpg

Boardman JNR Hybrid Bike - 26 inch Wheel

8
by Stu Kerton
Sat, Mar 04, 2023 15:45
0
£420.00

VERDICT:

8
10
Lightweight and fun to ride says the kid, good value says the parent
Light and manoeuvrable
Good range of gears
Robust wheels
Weight: 
11,500g
Contact: 
www.halfords.com
How we test

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

What the road.cc scores mean

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

The Boardman JNR Hybrid 26in Wheel is a bike with geometry well suited to children and with a light-enough build to not limit your youngster's cycling fun. With good quality disc brakes and a wide-ranging cassette, it also has all the go-and-slow it needs – and in a form that can be easily operated by small hands. The Boardman's also well up there with the bikes in our best kids' bikes buyer's guide.

Ride

The key things about a child's bike is that it has to be fun to ride – and the easiest way to make that happen is to keep the weight down. Bright colours and cartoon character logos may well increase the likely hood of a bike sale, but if it rides like a tank it'll remain in the shed.

Boardman has focused on that with the JNR Hybrid range. Its 11.5kg weight may not sound featherweight, but in reality, the aluminium alloy frameset feels nimble.

My 10-year-old son has been riding the JNR and watching him in the woods, on the road or riding on the pump track I could see that he found the Boardman nicely balanced and controllable.

2022 Boardman JNR Hybrid Bike - 26 inch Wheel - head tube.jpg

The front end is light enough that he could hop the wheel up onto a high kerb, and when riding off road he was able to stand out of the saddle and let the bike ride over bumps or tree roots.

2022 Boardman JNR Hybrid Bike - 26 inch Wheel - top tube.jpg

The bike's reasonable weight even makes a difference on climbs. The spread of gears helps, but with the bike not feeling sluggish he was happy to get out of the saddle to tackle the long drags.

2022 Boardman JNR Hybrid Bike - 26 inch Wheel - pedal.jpg

The Boardman feels lighter than some of the cheap steel offerings he'd ridden before, so he didn't feel like he was being held back by the JNR. His exact words were 'It felt rewarding' once we had reached the top of draggy climb when he was exposed to a tough wind on Salisbury Plain.

2022 Boardman JNR Hybrid Bike - 26 inch Wheel - rear.jpg

The geometry works well too. The bike is designed for children from 136-154cm tall, around nine to 12 years old according to Boardman.

2022 Boardman JNR Hybrid Bike - 26 inch Wheel - front.jpg

The frame looks long compared to an adult's bike, but when paired to the very short stem my son found the reach was spot on, and he looked to have a lot of confidence in the handling when descending whether that was quickly on a smooth surface or when focused on more technical off-road sections.

2022 Boardman JNR Hybrid Bike - 26 inch Wheel - head tube badge.jpg

In fact, the JNR looked as though it tracked nicely with the handling being well balanced and non-twitchy; the length of the wheelbase adds to that composure.

Frame & Fork

The JNR 26" has a triple-butted aluminium frame. This means that the tubes have differing wall thicknesses along their length – thicker to take higher stresses at the ends where they're welded, and thinner towards the centre of the tubes to allow some flex for comfort.

2022 Boardman JNR Hybrid Bike - 26 inch Wheel - rear drop out.jpg

We're only talking tenths of a millimetre here, but triple butting is something we normally only see on higher-end adult road bikes, so it's great that Boardman has made the effort here.

2022 Boardman JNR Hybrid Bike - 26 inch Wheel - seat stay.jpg

The welding has a smooth finish to it throughout and the matt paintjob does exactly what you want it to do on a child's bike – stand up to plenty of abuse.

2022 Boardman JNR Hybrid Bike - 26 inch Wheel - bottom bracket.jpg

All the cables run externally, which makes it easy for parents to fettle, adjust and replace them, and the threaded square taper bottom bracket hasn't shown any reliability issues in the mud- and salt-covered roads and trails Charlie was riding on.

2022 Boardman JNR Hybrid Bike - 26 inch Wheel - fork detail.jpg

The fork has aluminium blades paired with a steel steerer, which is lighter than an all-steel fork.

2022 Boardman JNR Hybrid Bike - 26 inch Wheel - fork clearance.jpg

You'll find mounting points on the frame for a bottle cage, and it'll even take full mudguards and a rack too.

2022 Boardman JNR Hybrid Bike - 26 inch Wheel - down tube.jpg

So mini-bikepacking is well catered for.

Finishing Kit

The Boardman JNR gearing comes courtesy of Microshift's Advent rear derailleur and shifter.

2022 Boardman JNR Hybrid Bike - 26 inch Wheel - drivetrain.jpg
2022 Boardman JNR Hybrid Bike - 26 inch Wheel - rear mech and cassette.jpg

The 1x setup means your child only needs to use one hand to change gear, and it's sized well for smaller hands.

2022 Boardman JNR Hybrid Bike - 26 inch Wheel - thumb shifter.jpg

Shifts to a larger gear use the index finger, with a thumb-shifter changing to a lower gear. All the while your child has their hands on the bar for stability and safe cycling.

2022 Boardman JNR Hybrid Bike - 26 inch Wheel - brake lever and shifter.jpg

Neither lever requires a huge amount of pressure, and they are much easier to use than the Gripshift setup used on a lot of children's bikes.

2022 Boardman JNR Hybrid Bike - 26 inch Wheel - crank.jpg

The 9-speed 11-42T cassette is paired with a basic Prowheel chainset with a 32T chainring. The result is a genuinely good spread of gears, if perhaps a little gappy at times.

2022 Boardman JNR Hybrid Bike - 26 inch Wheel - rear dsic brake.jpg

The disc brakes are a welcome addition.

2022 Boardman JNR Hybrid Bike - 26 inch Wheel - brake elever.jpg

The Tektro levers are again designed for smaller hands, which are paired to Clarks callipers and 160mm front and rear rotors.

2022 Boardman JNR Hybrid Bike - 26 inch Wheel - front disc brake.jpg

The result is braking with good levels of bite whether it's wet or dry, which is just what your kid needs.

2022 Boardman JNR Hybrid Bike - 26 inch Wheel - bars 1.jpg

The rest of the components are basic aluminium stuff, which should stand up to plenty of abuse. The 580mm handlebar keeps the steering neutral and has a slight rise for a bit more height.

2022 Boardman JNR Hybrid Bike - 26 inch Wheel - stem.jpg

The stem is 50mm in length from the steerer cap centre to the centre of the bar.

2022 Boardman JNR Hybrid Bike - 26 inch Wheel - seat tube junction.jpg

The seatpost is secured by a quick-release lever, which makes it easy to adjust, and at 270mm there's plenty of length on offer.

2022 Boardman JNR Hybrid Bike - 26 inch Wheel - saddle rear.jpg
2022 Boardman JNR Hybrid Bike - 26 inch Wheel - saddle.jpg

My son had no issues with the Boardman-branded saddle.

The 26in wheels have double-walled aluminium rim paired to alloy hubs, both of which are laced with 28-spokes.

It seems to be a tough build too, as we had no issues with trueness throughout testing, and as with most children, the lad doesn't have much in the way of mechanical sympathy, so it's fair to say they weren't treated with the proverbial kid gloves.

2022 Boardman JNR Hybrid Bike - 26 inch Wheel - tyre.jpg

The 1.5in VEE Speedster tyres have a relatively smooth centre section, so they roll quickly on smoother surfaces with a slight shoulder tread for a little bit of off-road bite.

They are fine for road use or on the trails in summer when things are dry and firm. There is room for some knobbly tyres though should you want to upgrade for the winter.

Value

At £420 I consider Boardman's JNR 26in to be good value. You can pick up much cheaper bikes off-the-shelf in many shops, but Boardman has balanced a good price, a high-quality, good-looking frame, a low weight and decent finishing kit.

Giant's ARX 26 is a little pricier at £445 and has an aluminium alloy frame and fork, but gets an 8-speed groupset and rim brakes rather than discs. I tested the 24in version, which I thought was a well-made, smart-looking machine.

Frog Bikes are a popular choice for many aspiring cyclists. Its Frog 69 is a 26in-wheel hybrid with an aluminium frame and fork, comes with an 8-speed groupset and has mudguards fitted.

It has rim brakes rather than discs, and at £510 the Frog is a little more expensive.

Conclusion

Overall, Boardman's JNR 26in offers good value for money for a bike that is very capable, good quality and fun to ride. The components are well specced for the money too.

Verdict

Lightweight and fun to ride says the kid, good value says the parent

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website

road.cc test report

Make and model: Boardman JNR Hybrid Bike - 26 inch Wheel

Size tested: 26 inch wheel

About the bike

List the components used to build up the bike.

Headset: Semi-Integrated FSA No.10P Aheadset

Bottom Bracket: FSA. - BB-7420ST

Rear Derailleur: Microshift M6195M 9 Speed

Shifter: Microshift SL-M8195 Advent 9 Speed

Cassette: Microshift CS-H093 9 Speed 11-42 Tooth

Cranks: Prowheel 32 Tooth - 150mm crank and double chainguard

Chain: KMC Z9

Brake Lever: TEKTRO RS360

Front Brake: Clarks CMD-23 Mechanical Disc Brake - 160mm Rotor

Rear Brake: Clarks CMD-23 Mechanical Disc Brake - 160mm Rotor

Handlebar: Boardman JNR Alloy - 25.4mm - 580mm wide

Seat Post: Boardman JNR Alloy 25.4mm x 300mm

Stem: Boardman JNR Alloy 50mm - 10 degree rise

Saddle: Boardman JNR

Pedals: Wellgo 9/16"

Hubs: Formula Alloy QR

Rims: Double Wall Alloy

Tyres: Vee Rubber, Speedster 26 x 1.5"

Tell us what the bike is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about the bike?

Boardman says: "If they aren't already, cycling confidence and skills will soon be second nature on the JNR 26". Cycling and the bike will be a way to open up the world further still, a slice of independence, a way to connect with friends (in the real world), get to and from places under their own power, to school and back or just a way to burn off some of that boundless energy.

The JNR 26" is the culmination of our flat bar junior range. Sleek, lightweight and confidence-inspiring, yet practical and versatile. Powerful cable disc brakes complement the fast and predictable handling of the lightweight aluminium frame, which benefits from a rear rack and mudguard mounts front and rear.

The JNR 26" is a premium adult bike, just in a smaller size."

It's a good quality bike and, most importantly, it's light.

Where does this model sit in the range? Tell us briefly about the cheaper options and the more expensive options

Boardman's JNR range starts with a 12in balance bike, and also includes 14in, 20in and 24in hybrid bikes. Alongside this 26in Hybrid there is also a 26in JNR ADV, which is a drop-bar gravel bike that costs £480.

Frame and fork

Overall rating for frame and fork
 
8/10

Tell us about the build quality and finish of the frame and fork?

The frame and fork are well made with smooth welds and a hardy paintjob.

Tell us about the materials used in the frame and fork?

Frame: Lightweight triple-butted, smooth-weld aluminium

Fork: 1-1/8in triple-butted, smooth-weld aluminium blades with chromoly steel steerer

Tell us about the geometry of the frame and fork?

The geometry is well suited to a child's physiology.

How was the bike in terms of height and reach? How did it compare to other bikes of the same stated size?

Height and reach are well within the child's height limits suggested by Boardman.

Riding the bike

Was the bike comfortable to ride? Tell us how you felt about the ride quality.

Overall comfort was good, which is helped by its large volume 1.5in diameter tyres.

Did the bike feel stiff in the right places? Did any part of the bike feel too stiff or too flexible?

There didn't seem to be any issues with stiffness when my son was riding out of the saddle on climbs.

Was there any toe-clip overlap with the front wheel? If so was it a problem?

No

How would you describe the steering? Was it lively neutral or unresponsive? Neutral

Tell us some more about the handling. How did the bike feel overall? Did it do particular things well or badly?

The balanced handling inspires confidence when being ridden on tricky terrain or when descending.

Which components had the most effect (good or bad) on the bike's comfort? would you recommend any changes?

The wide tyres help comfort, and my son got on with the shape of the saddle.

Which components had the most effect (good or bad) on the bike's efficiency? would you recommend any changes?

There are a good spread of gear ratios, which helps on the climbs as well as on the flat.

Rate the bike for acceleration:
 
8/10
Rate the bike for sprinting:
 
8/10
Rate the bike for high speed stability:
 
8/10
Rate the bike for cruising speed stability:
 
8/10
Rate the bike for low speed stability:
 
8/10
Rate the bike for flat cornering:
 
8/10
Rate the bike for cornering on descents:
 
8/10
Rate the bike for climbing:
 
8/10

The drivetrain

Rate the drivetrain for performance:
 
7/10
Rate the drivetrain for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the drivetrain for weight:
 
7/10

Tell us some more about the drivetrain. Anything you particularly did or didn't like? Any components which didn't work well together?

The drivetrain has a good range of gears, and the shifters are easy to use with smaller hands.

Wheels and tyres

Rate the wheels for performance:
 
7/10
Rate the wheels for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the wheels for weight:
 
7/10

Tell us some more about the wheels.Did they work well in the conditions you encountered? Would you change the wheels? If so what for?

They are a tough set of wheels that stood up to general abuse well.

Rate the tyres for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the tyres for durability:
 
7/10
Rate the tyres for weight:
 
7/10
Rate the tyres for comfort:
 
8/10

Tell us some more about the tyres. Did they work well in the conditions you encountered? Would you change the tyres? If so what for?

Good tyres for general riding with decent levels of grip and rolling resistance.

Controls

Rate the controls for performance:
 
7/10
Rate the controls for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the controls for weight:
 
7/10
Rate the controls for comfort:
 
7/10

Tell us some more about the controls. Any particularly good or bad components? How would the controls work for larger or smaller riders?

Basic kit but effective. The wide handlebar contributes to the neutral handling.

Your summary

Did you enjoy riding the bike? Yes

Would you consider buying the bike? Yes

Would you recommend the bike to a friend? Yes

How does the price compare to that of similar bikes in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

It comes in slightly chepaer than the Frog and Giant mentioned in the review – though neither of those options offer disc brakes.

Rate the bike overall for performance:
 
9/10
Rate the bike overall for value:
 
6/10

Use this box to explain your overall score

A well-specced bike for the money with geometry and components well suited to the age group it is intended for.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 44  Height: 180cm  Weight: 76kg

I usually ride: This month's test bike  My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,

Boardman JNR Hybrid Bike - 26 inch Wheel 2023
Boardman JNR Hybrid Bike - 26 inch Wheel
Boardman 2023
Boardman
Stu Kerton

With 20 years of road cycling and over 150,000 miles in his legs it's safe to say Stu is happiest when on the bike whatever the weather. Since writing his first review for road.cc back in 2009 he has also had a career in engineering including 3D-CAD design and product development, so has a real passion for all of the latest technology coming through in the industry but is also a sucker for a classic steel frame, skinny tyres, rim brakes and a damn good paintjob.
His fascination with gravel bikes is getting out of control too!

Latest Comments

 