Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to Tech news
TECH NEWS
New products
Tech
Check out Bianchi’s updated Infinito road bike with internal routing 2024 Bianchi Infinito - 1.jpeg

Check out Bianchi’s updated Infinito road bike with internal routing

Italian brand has revamped its carbon-fibre endurance bike and offers it in three Shimano-based builds. Of course, you can have it in celeste
by Mat Brett
Thu, May 02, 2024 13:20
0

Bianchi has debuted a new version of its Infinito endurance road bike with internal cable routing and two new finishes – including celeste, naturally. It’s available in three different Shimano-based builds.

The main difference from the previous Bianchi Infinito is the move to internal routing. Previously, hoses and any gear cables left the handlebar and travelled externally to the top of the down tube or, in the case of the front brake hose, to the top of the fork leg.

2024 Bianchi Infinito - 3.jpeg

That’s all changed now, Bianchi using FSA’s internal cable routing system to bring the Infinito into line with most other mid- and high-end road bikes. The hoses and cables are guided along the underside of the stem before running into the frame at the top of the head tube.

“The new Infinito features full internal cabling from the cockpit to the rear triangle,” says Bianchi. “Not only does this lend to the bike’s eye-pleasing aesthetics but it also refines the Infinito’s efficiency and aerodynamics.”

2024 Bianchi Infinito - 2.jpeg

Okay, there might be a titchy-tiny aero advantage – Bianchi hasn’t provided any data on this and we don’t think it has taken the Infinito to the wind tunnel – but this isn’t a race bike, it’s designed for endurance riding, hence a geometry that is unchanged from previously.

2024 Bianchi Infinito - 5.jpeg

Bianchi’s geometry is a little different from most but let’s take the 570 size as an example. This one has a 560mm top tube, a 520mm seat tube, and a 180mm head tube. The stack on this size is 585mm and the reach is 386mm, giving a stack/reach of 1.51. That’s a more upright riding position than you get on Bianchi’s Oltre and Specialissima race bikes, for example.

When we last reviewed a Bianchi Infinito CV Disc in the same geometry, we said, “The riding position is a little more upright than that of a traditional race bike, although we're not talking about chalk and cheese here. It's relaxed, but not too relaxed – like undoing your top button and loosening your tie, but a long way short of going full T-shirt and jeans.”

> Read our review of the 2020 Bianchi Infinito CV Disc Ultegra

Bianchi says, “A higher head tube creates a more forgiving ride position; one you won’t mind maintaining for many hours in the saddle. This geometry always gets the job done, for both men and women.”

2024 Bianchi Infinito - 4.jpeg

Just to be clear, the internal routing changes that we’re talking about here apply to the Bianchi Infinito and not to the more expensive Bianchi Infinito CV with its CounterVail technology embedded within the carbon fibre layup. The current Bianchi Infinito CVs still have external routing at the front end.

2024 Bianchi Infinito - 6.jpeg

Beyond that, we’re talking about new colours and builds. The new Infinito is available in celeste and what Bianchi describes as “a deep lustrous purple”. You can have either colour in a choice of three builds:

  • Infinito Shimano Ultegra Di2 with integrated handlebar and Velomann Palladium 33 carbon wheels: €5,299/£4,649
  • Infinito Shimano 105 (mechanical) with semi-integrated handlebar and Velomann Palladium 33 carbon wheels: €3,499/£3,099
  • Infinito Shimano 105 (mechanical) with semi-integrated handlebar and V30R aluminium wheels: €2,599/£2,299

UK prices include VAT. All bikes are fitted with 32mm tyres.

www.bianchi.com

2024 Bianchi
Bianchi
2024 Bianchi Infinito
2024 Bianchi Infinito CV
endurance bike
endurance road bike
Mat Brett

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now over 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

Latest Comments

 