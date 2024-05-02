Check out Bianchi’s updated Infinito road bike with internal routing

Bianchi has debuted a new version of its Infinito endurance road bike with internal cable routing and two new finishes – including celeste, naturally. It’s available in three different Shimano-based builds.

The main difference from the previous Bianchi Infinito is the move to internal routing. Previously, hoses and any gear cables left the handlebar and travelled externally to the top of the down tube or, in the case of the front brake hose, to the top of the fork leg.

That’s all changed now, Bianchi using FSA’s internal cable routing system to bring the Infinito into line with most other mid- and high-end road bikes. The hoses and cables are guided along the underside of the stem before running into the frame at the top of the head tube.

“The new Infinito features full internal cabling from the cockpit to the rear triangle,” says Bianchi. “Not only does this lend to the bike’s eye-pleasing aesthetics but it also refines the Infinito’s efficiency and aerodynamics.”

Okay, there might be a titchy-tiny aero advantage – Bianchi hasn’t provided any data on this and we don’t think it has taken the Infinito to the wind tunnel – but this isn’t a race bike, it’s designed for endurance riding, hence a geometry that is unchanged from previously.

Bianchi’s geometry is a little different from most but let’s take the 570 size as an example. This one has a 560mm top tube, a 520mm seat tube, and a 180mm head tube. The stack on this size is 585mm and the reach is 386mm, giving a stack/reach of 1.51. That’s a more upright riding position than you get on Bianchi’s Oltre and Specialissima race bikes, for example.

When we last reviewed a Bianchi Infinito CV Disc in the same geometry, we said, “The riding position is a little more upright than that of a traditional race bike, although we're not talking about chalk and cheese here. It's relaxed, but not too relaxed – like undoing your top button and loosening your tie, but a long way short of going full T-shirt and jeans.”

Bianchi says, “A higher head tube creates a more forgiving ride position; one you won’t mind maintaining for many hours in the saddle. This geometry always gets the job done, for both men and women.”

Just to be clear, the internal routing changes that we’re talking about here apply to the Bianchi Infinito and not to the more expensive Bianchi Infinito CV with its CounterVail technology embedded within the carbon fibre layup. The current Bianchi Infinito CVs still have external routing at the front end.

Beyond that, we’re talking about new colours and builds. The new Infinito is available in celeste and what Bianchi describes as “a deep lustrous purple”. You can have either colour in a choice of three builds:

Infinito Shimano Ultegra Di2 with integrated handlebar and Velomann Palladium 33 carbon wheels: €5,299/£4,649

Infinito Shimano 105 (mechanical) with semi-integrated handlebar and Velomann Palladium 33 carbon wheels: €3,499/£3,099

Infinito Shimano 105 (mechanical) with semi-integrated handlebar and V30R aluminium wheels: €2,599/£2,299

UK prices include VAT. All bikes are fitted with 32mm tyres.

www.bianchi.com