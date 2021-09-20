Scott Endurance 10 Short Sleeve Men’s Shirt

The Scott Endurance 10 Short Sleeved Men's Shirt balances smart looks and high-performing fabrics with a relaxed cut suitable for rides on the road or out on the trails. The overall quality is impressive for the money, and thanks to it being part of the Scott's Re-Source range you can also feel good that you are doing a small bit for the environment.

So, first up, what is Re-Source? Like a fair bit of the clothing we have seen coming through the road.cc doors this year, the Endurance 10 is made with renewable and recycled material. For Scott's Re-Source range it has to be 100% for certified renewable materials and at least 50% recycled materials, like polyester being created from waste PET bottles. Also, the products cannot contain any PFC-based DWR (durable water repellent) coatings. Full details are here on Scott's website.

> Find your nearest dealer here

> Buy this online here

Right, back to the jersey.

Going by its name, you can probably guess that the Endurance 10 comes with a more relaxed fit than a typical race jersey, and Scott has achieved that with a cut that works well on the bike while allowing you plenty of room to move.

I found it a great cross-over jersey for longer road rides or when heading out on the gravel bike. I suspect it'd be good for the commute, too – if I had one.

Even though it isn't as close cut as a race jersey there isn't much in the way of excess material, so you don't have to worry about things flapping about as your speed picks up.

I found the shoulders and arms to sit pretty snug, so you still get that kind of performance feel when riding, and the dropped tail gives you good coverage when tucked into the drops when descending or having a bit of a sprint.

The length at the front is ideal too, allowing you to get low if you need to without any bunching up of the fabric.

At the rear you get three spacious pockets in a traditional layout, although Scott hasn't included a zipped valuables pocket which is a bit disappointing for a jersey these days, though it does have a zip garage at the neck.

The pockets are deep and roomy, easily swallowing those ride essentials, with the material being taut enough that you don't get much sag unless you are really loaded up.

Materials-wise, the Endurance 10 uses DRYOxcell for the front panels, the shoulders and the left and right side at the rear, while the sleeves and a central section down the rear are DUROxpand. This is a lighter weight fabric than the DRYOxcell but comes with a high degree of stretch, which helps the fit while also being breathable and letting hot air escape.

The DRYOxcell fabric is apparently designed to dry quickly by having impressive wicking properties. It's hard to gauge exactly how beneficial various fabrics are compared with others on the market while riding around in the real world, but I found the Endurance 10 to work well.

Riding in temperatures in the high 20s, both on the road and slogging up some steep climbs on a gravel loop, I've found the Scott to do a decent job at cooling. Once you can pick the speed up after a climb you can feel the breeze whipping through and it does dry quickly – just in time for the next climb.

Both materials are really soft as well, and I found the Scott a pleasure to wear.

Picking up the jersey for the first time I was impressed with how well made it is – there isn't a single thread out of place – and with the feel of the fabric as well I honestly thought it'd be priced around the £100 mark instead of the £63.99 it actually is.

That's a few quid cheaper than the Sigr Black Horizon jersey I was testing alongside it. I was quite impressed with the Sigr, but the Scott is just that bit better in all aspects.

Endura's £69.99 Asym short sleeved jersey looks a cool design in my eyes, a little more race-orientated than the Scott, but it isn't as good at wicking. Steve said it was comfortable, though.

> Buyer’s Guide: 30 of the best summer cycling jerseys

Altura's take on this type of jersey, its Endurance Men's Short Sleeve, also impressed Steve with its relaxed-yet-not-baggy fit; it's £69.99, too.

Conclusion

For those days when you aren't out smashing it around or you just prefer a more relaxed jersey with a performance fit, the Endurance 10 makes a good choice. It retains that roadie fit and the fabrics are high performing, especially in the heat. The best thing, though, is that it looks and feels a lot more expensive than it is.

Verdict

Great blend of a relaxed yet performance fit and excellent quality that belies its price

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website